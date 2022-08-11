Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Why babies with Down syndrome experience heart and lung problems
A study from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences has gained new insights into changes in heart function and blood pressure in the lungs of babies born with Down syndrome. Heart and lung conditions are common in babies born with Down syndrome and can contribute to the requirement for...
MedicalXpress
Scientists uncover role of Alzheimer's-linked APOE gene in glaucoma protection and identify promising treatment
New research led by scientists at Mass Eye and Ear and Brigham and Women's Hospital, member hospitals of Mass General Brigham, reveals the role that a genetic variant associated with Alzheimer's disease, APOE4, plays in protecting against glaucoma. In the new study, published August 16 in Immunity, the researchers also used a pharmacologic treatment to successfully prevent the destruction of neurons in the eyes of mice with glaucoma by targeting the APOE signaling pathway.
MedicalXpress
Interdisciplinary approach to improve CPAP use for children with sleep apnea
One of the treatments available for children with pediatric obstructive sleep apnea is the use of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices. Since successful treatment can sometimes be hindered by a variety of challenges, researchers from the Division of Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) explored ways to improve care for patients and found that a tracked approach to outpatient CPAP could be an effective approach. The findings were published in the journal Pediatric Pulmonology.
MedicalXpress
'Cheat meals' linked to eating disorders in adolescents and young adults
A new study published in the Journal of Eating Disorders found that, in course of a year, over half of men, women, and transgender or gender non-conforming participants engaged in at least one "cheat meal"—the practice of deviating from one's established dietary practices to consume "prohibited" calorie dense meals, only to return to previous dietary practices later.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Sleep medication use drops dramatically among Americans
Americans aren't turning to pharmaceutical options as often in the never-ending battle for a good night's sleep. The use of medication to treat sleep disturbances has fallen dramatically in the United States in recent years after several decades of climbing steeply, according to a study by a team of researchers led by a University of Florida Health scientist.
MedicalXpress
Pediatric kidney transplant patients fare better when kidney is from live donor
Do pediatric kidney transplant patients have better long-term outcomes when their kidney comes from living, biologically unrelated donors compared to deceased donors?. A new UC Davis Health study finds that they do. The study reviewed data from the Organ Procurement & Transplantation Network database from Jan. 1, 2001 to Sept. 30, 2021. Researchers compared the rates of graft failure (when the organ is rejected by the recipient) and death, as well as long-term outcomes of children who received kidney transplants from living related donors, living unrelated donors and deceased donors.
MedicalXpress
Sugar chains on cell surfaces direct cancer cells to die
A cytokine named TRAIL binds to TRAIL receptors and kills cancer cells, but not normal cells. Various anticancer drugs targeting TRAIL receptors have been developed and gained great attention as a promising cancer therapeutics, but a certain population of cancer patients does not respond to the therapy. Therefore, many researchers have tried to identify a key molecule that determines the sensitivity of cancer cells to the TRAIL therapy.
MedicalXpress
Why some people suffer more from COVID-19 than others
A large number of people are currently contracting COVID-19. Fortunately, most of them are experiencing only mild symptoms, largely thanks to the high vaccination rate. However, in some individuals the disease takes a much more severe trajectory, and our understanding about the underlying reasons is still insufficient. The human genome may hold a key to why COVID-19 is more serious for some people than others. A team of scientists from the Berlin Institute of Health at Charité (BIH) together with colleagues from the United Kingdom and Canada have found genes and proteins that contribute to a higher risk of severe COVID-19. Their findings have now been published in the journal Nature Communications.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
What causes multiple sclerosis? Researchers are closer to figuring it out
Multiple sclerosis used to be referred to as a "mystery illness" but now MS risk is less of a mystery as we gain a better understanding of its causes, according to the author of a Perspective published today by the Medical Journal of Australia. Professor Bruce Taylor from the Menzies...
MedicalXpress
Role of genetics studied in rheumatoid arthritis development
Genetic predisposition is increased across patients with pre-rheumatoid arthritis (RA), according to a study published online Aug. 12 in Arthritis & Rheumatology. Marc P. Maurits, from the Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands, and colleagues examined whether established genetic predictors for RA differentiate healthy controls (HC), clinically suspect arthralgia (CSA), and RA (1,015, 479, and 1,146 participants, respectively, in the Dutch population). CSA patients were assessed for conversion to inflammatory arthritis for a period of two years and were classified as converter (CSAc) or nonconverter (CSAnc; 84 and 395, respectively).
MedicalXpress
Detection of rare genetic mutation in one family could lead to better diabetes treatments
A rare genetic mutation could help explain why some families are more susceptible to diabetes and kidney failure, according to a new study led by University of Utah Health scientists. They say the discovery, made within multiple generations of a single family, could ultimately lead to better treatments for these conditions among a range of patients, no matter if they inherited the mutation or not.
MedicalXpress
Is universal health care progress related to changes in childhood vaccination rates?
Countries with greater progress toward universal health coverage (UHC) had smaller declines in childhood vaccination coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study publishing August 16 in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine by Yesim Tozan of New York University's School of Global Public Health, U.S., and colleagues. Many...
MedicalXpress
Can a human with a spinal cord injury walk and run? Discovering clues with neuromorphic technology
An international research team led by Prof. Tae-Woo Lee (Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Seoul National University, Republic of Korea) and Prof. Zhenan Bao (Department of Chemical Engineering, Stanford University, US) has succeeded in recovering muscle movements in a model of paralyzed mice through organic artificial nerves. The result was published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
MedicalXpress
Don't skip your child's HPV vaccine
Kids are heading back into the classroom, and health care professionals say it's important to prepare for the first day of school by keeping up to date with childhood immunizations. Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a Mayo Clinic pediatric infectious diseases physician, says if you have a preteen, make sure he or...
MedicalXpress
Nitroxyl may be a promising therapeutic intervention for cardiovascular emergencies in type 2 diabetes
A new study led by Monash University researchers has, for the first time, shown that the chemical compound "nitroxyl" may represent an effective and rapid intervention for cardiovascular emergencies in type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). Nitroxyl has recently been recognized as a potential pharmacological agent for the broader treatment of...
MedicalXpress
Artificial intelligence can explain why each COVID-19 wave impacts people differently
Researchers have identified what they believe to be robust metabolic markers of COVID, a discovery that could lead to better understanding and treatments for people that suffer from symptoms of the disease months after diagnosis. Scientists from the University of Surrey collected blood samples of hospital patients and found that...
MedicalXpress
Study finds undiagnosed diabetes in US is significantly lower than current estimates
A new study from researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health estimates that the overall number of undiagnosed diabetes cases in the U.S. is significantly lower than current government estimates suggest. The findings, published online July 11 in Diabetes Care, suggest that public health efforts to improve...
MedicalXpress
Risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection during the omicron surge in patients on dialysis
In a recent study published in Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, a third COVID-19 mRNA vaccine dose in adults with kidney failure who were on dialysis enhanced patients' protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection during the omicron-dominant period. A patient's response to vaccination or prior infection—as measured by circulating anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels—was also an important predictor for subsequent risk of infection.
MedicalXpress
Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration
Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
MedicalXpress
Decision model favors left atrial appendage occlusion for stroke prevention in patients at highest risk for bleeding
A decision model found that the relative clinical benefit of left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO) and oral anticoagulants (OAC) in patients with atrial fibrillation depends on the patients' baseline risks for stroke and bleeding. LAAOs were found to be the preferred strategy in those with the highest bleeding risk. This benefit became less certain with increasing risk for ischemic stroke and decreasing bleeding risk. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Comments / 0