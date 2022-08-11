Prince George's County Home Struck By Lightning Catches Fire

Lightning struck the home, resulting in a fire. Photo Credit: Ron Rev Fenomeno (Pixabay)

A home in Accokeek caught fire after being struck by lightning, authorities say.

Crews were dispatched to battle a fire reported at the home in the 14400 block of Saint Gregory Way shortly before 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Prince George's County fire.

Upon arrival, crews noticed smoke and flames coming from the attic and roof of the two-story home, believed to be caused by a lightning strike.

The residents of the home were able to self-evacuate. No injuries were initially reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.