Watch YouTuber’s four-cylinder engine that weighs 3 pounds function perfectly

A DIY kit lets you assemble a miniature flathead engine. The kit carries the tiniest of details needed for the design. When done right, it can produce 17.5cc displacement. Youtuber JohnnyQ90 has brought us some interesting videos in the past. This time around, he shows us how to assemble a tiny four-cylinder engine and spring it into action and pump out just a little over one unit cubic inch of displacement after fueling it with gasoline.
How to wash clothes, sheets, towels and more, according to our laundry experts

Our laundry expert, Jolie Kerr, has more than a decade of experience in the field of fabric care — if something is in need of washing, or a stain needs to be removed, chances are she knows how to do it. To inform this collection of articles, she calls upon her extensive knowledge and seeks out other experts to help you choose the best products and tools for for washing towels, sheets and more right.
Best Washing Machine for 2022

There's the punchline about whether something, usually an expensive something, will also do your laundry for you, ostensibly to make it worth its expense. With an actual washing machine, that answer is basically yes. And some good news is, you don't actually have to shell out for a great washing machine to find one that will fit your lifestyle and budget, and, you know, do your laundry. While even the best washing machine may not be able to load itself and transfer your clothes to the dryer, with a bevy of smart-enabled units and all manner of functions and cycles to choose from, we may be getting close to the washing machine that actually does it all. (Now if we could also find a dryer that folds, we'd really be in business.)
Researchers develop bioengineered cornea that can restore sight to the blind and visually impaired

In what can be called a quantum leap in medical science and healthcare, researchers at Linköping University (LiU) and LinkoCare Life Sciences AB, Sweden, have developed a bioengineered implant that has restored vision to 20 people with diseased corneas, most of whom were blind before receiving the implant. The study was published Thursday in Nature Biotechnology.
How to Clean a Garbage Disposal in Two Minutes or Less

Even the most gorgeous kitchen can be off-putting if the food-waste odor wafts from the kitchen sink. That’s why knowing how to clean a garbage disposal should be one of your go-to hacks for a spiffy space. Much like knowing how to clean a dishwasher filter, a clean garbage disposal not only prevents a grimace but ensures all the refuse buildup doesn’t clog the drain. You use your kitchen sink for dishes and, if the garbage disposal doesn’t work properly, all the icky water can come up, creating a swamp bath. Not a very sanitized scenario. Don’t think that a splash of bleach is going to fix the problem. Bleach doesn’t always play nice with other cleaning products and leaves your kitchen smelling like a pool.
Zapata will give 25 people the chance to fly his JetRacer craft for the first time

The vehicle operates over ground or water. It is a vertical take-off and landing aircraft. No qualifications are required by pilots. You may remember Franky Zapata from when he attempted to cross the English Channel in the air - on his homemade flyboard in 2019. Now, he is offering other people the opportunity to fly another one of his inventions: the JetRacer flying car.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
