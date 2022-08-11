Green Bay Packers celebrate 103rd birthday

Happy Birthday to the green and gold!

On this day in 1919, the Green Bay Packers were born! On that day, organizers sat down in editorial rooms at the Press-Gazette and created what would become one of the most historic NFL teams.

Indian Packing Co. of Green Bay sponsored the team for its first two seasons, before J. Emmett Clair granted an American Professional Football Association franchise in Green Bay, in the name of Acme Packing Co.

A short time later, the Packers cut ties with Acme Packing. The road was a bit rocky from then on, with the Packers being ousted from the franchise, then returning and dealing with a weather-plagued season.

In 1929, they won their first NFL Title, under head coach Curly Lambeau, then won two more consecutively. Their fourth championship came in 1936, and the fifth in 1939. Plus four more...

The Packers then won the very first Super Bowl in 1967.

A year later, they did it again.

It was almost 30 years before the Packers would win their third Super Bowl, in 1997. Finally, there was the Super Bowl we all probably remember, in 2011.

Throughout its history, the Packers have seen many legendary names. From Vince Lombardi to Bart Starr, Brett Favre to LeRoy Butler, and now, Aaron Rodgers.

A total of 28 Packers have been inducted to the NFL Hall of Fame, which is the second most compared to the Chicago Bears which has 30.

The Packers took to social media Thursday to celebrate the birthday, sharing the very first team photo from 1919. They also put together a gallery of every single team photo from then until 2021.

Happy Birthday to the Green Bay Packers!