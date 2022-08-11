Mets fan to use epic Edwin Diaz walkout music as wedding song

Jul 26, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after getting the last out during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Closer Edwin Diaz has become quite the popular figure among passionate New York Mets fans for multiple reasons.

As noted by ESPN stats, Diaz began Thursday tied for third in all of MLB with 26 saves on the season, and the 28-year-old also held a 1.39 ERA and 0.86 WHIP. Those numbers don't fully do justice to how dominant Diaz has been throughout the campaign, though, and Anthony DiComo of the MLB website recently argued the right-hander could be a contender to win National League Cy Young Award honors.

Watching Diaz mow hitters down has been enjoyable for supporters, but they've also widely embraced his "Narco" walkout song that has gone viral on multiple occasions this summer and has the Mets' team shop selling foam trumpets.

"This has transcended sports," Nolan told Russell. "Sports can bring people together. Music can bring people together. This has been the perfect collision of that."

Nolan works as a broadcaster for San Diego Padres High-A affiliate the Fort Wayne Tincaps. He and his now-fiancée Nicole got engaged in October 2021 and attended their first Mets game together in July.

He insists she's cool with using "Narco" and that the couple would have "no honor and integrity if we didn’t play it now" for their December wedding that will be held in Morristown, New Jersey.

"That would be the sugar on top," Nolan added about Diaz potentially attending the ceremony.

Perhaps the closer could bring the Commissioner's Trophy with him for the occasion if the first-place Mets stay red-hot through the fall.