ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets fan to use epic Edwin Diaz walkout music as wedding song

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgETq_0hDXoeHc00
Jul 26, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after getting the last out during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Closer Edwin Diaz has become quite the popular figure among passionate New York Mets fans for multiple reasons.

As noted by ESPN stats, Diaz began Thursday tied for third in all of MLB with 26 saves on the season, and the 28-year-old also held a 1.39 ERA and 0.86 WHIP. Those numbers don't fully do justice to how dominant Diaz has been throughout the campaign, though, and Anthony DiComo of the MLB website recently argued the right-hander could be a contender to win National League Cy Young Award honors.

Watching Diaz mow hitters down has been enjoyable for supporters, but they've also widely embraced his "Narco" walkout song that has gone viral on multiple occasions this summer and has the Mets' team shop selling foam trumpets.

"This has transcended sports," Nolan told Russell. "Sports can bring people together. Music can bring people together. This has been the perfect collision of that."

Nolan works as a broadcaster for San Diego Padres High-A affiliate the Fort Wayne Tincaps. He and his now-fiancée Nicole got engaged in October 2021 and attended their first Mets game together in July.

He insists she's cool with using "Narco" and that the couple would have "no honor and integrity if we didn’t play it now" for their December wedding that will be held in Morristown, New Jersey.

"That would be the sugar on top," Nolan added about Diaz potentially attending the ceremony.

Perhaps the closer could bring the Commissioner's Trophy with him for the occasion if the first-place Mets stay red-hot through the fall.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Why MLB won't hold a 'Field of Dreams' game in 2023

The "Field of Dreams" game has very quickly become one of the most fun events during the MLB season, and a reason to watch baseball in the dog days of August whether your favorite team is playing or not. But, sadly, the game held in Dyersville, Iowa will not be returning in 2023.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
City
Russell, NY
State
New York State
City
Morristown, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Epic#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Music
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Braves make a flurry of roster moves amid series with Mets

Ryan Goins joins the roster as a backup infielder. If you remember, Dansby Swanson cut his head on the basepaths last night, and it looked like he might have to leave the game. Thankfully, he didn’t because I’m not sure what the Braves would have done. They didn’t have a backup infielder on their roster. Now, they do with the addition of Goins, but hopefully, he won’t be needed to play very often, if at all.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Padres star SS Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for violating MLB's PED policy

The league's press release states that Tatis Jr. tested positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance. "We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay," a statement from the Padres read. "We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience."
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

39K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy