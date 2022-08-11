ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oberlin, OH

Does this Ohio house look like ‘it’s melting?’ Zillow Gone Wild has serious opinions

Some homes are bizarre enough on the outside that people may stop in their tracks and scratch their heads in wonderment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztgNJ_0hDXnmJD00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

This two-bedroom, three-bathroom house on the real estate market in Oberlin, Ohio, for $1 million happens to be one of those residences, thanks to its building block-like exterior and spacious interior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rAUUu_0hDXnmJD00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

“This stunning contemporary home has served its musician/artist owners as a performance and workspace, a place to display their art/antiques/exotic plants, and live amidst the year-round beauty of the surrounding native forest,” the listing on Zillow.com says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3txtXV_0hDXnmJD00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

“The custom design emphasizes spaciousness and openness to the acreage of an abutting nature preserve, and views to the golf course.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qg8RY_0hDXnmJD00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

The 6,873-square-foot interior is all different kinds of cool with features including:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ay2R0_0hDXnmJD00
Kitchen Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

  • Dramatic acoustics in foyer

  • Windowless study

  • Guest suite with kitchenette

  • Cabinets made by Ferrari, in “true Ferrari yellow”

  • Elevator

  • Private retreat on second floor

  • “Floating” dining room

  • Handicap accessibility

  • Bamboo floors

  • Japanese bamboo garden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1suOcA_0hDXnmJD00
Family room Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

Thanks to its unique design, the residence caught the attention of people on the popular social media real estate page Zillow Gone Wild, who got a kick out of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g2Fle_0hDXnmJD00
Office Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

“Looks like the perfect home for hide and seek!” one person tweeted .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14gfeo_0hDXnmJD00
Balcony Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

So climbable … would love to monkey around in here,” another expressed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vcx91_0hDXnmJD00
Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

Looks like a house that got into the spider-verse and never recovered,” someone joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CBbbd_0hDXnmJD00
Bathroom Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

“It looks like it’s melting ,” one person said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WscEk_0hDXnmJD00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

“Someone with a good eye or an interior designer could really make this home amazing,” another wrote on Facebook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20uHIK_0hDXnmJD00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

“I actually love this house, but it’s completely impractical,” someone said. “For one thing, you’d spend half your life just keeping all that window glass clean.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13oIkC_0hDXnmJD00
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

“Wonder if birds like to dive bomb?” one person asked. “I stayed in a glass house Airbnb once and birds dive bombed it all day. Was very unsettling. House reminds me of origami.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zk139_0hDXnmJD00
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

Oberlin is about 35 miles southwest of Cleveland.

