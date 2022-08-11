Does this Ohio house look like ‘it’s melting?’ Zillow Gone Wild has serious opinions

Some homes are bizarre enough on the outside that people may stop in their tracks and scratch their heads in wonderment.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

This two-bedroom, three-bathroom house on the real estate market in Oberlin, Ohio, for $1 million happens to be one of those residences, thanks to its building block-like exterior and spacious interior.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

“This stunning contemporary home has served its musician/artist owners as a performance and workspace, a place to display their art/antiques/exotic plants, and live amidst the year-round beauty of the surrounding native forest,” the listing on Zillow.com says.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

“The custom design emphasizes spaciousness and openness to the acreage of an abutting nature preserve, and views to the golf course.”

Interior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

The 6,873-square-foot interior is all different kinds of cool with features including:

Kitchen Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

Dramatic acoustics in foyer

Windowless study

Guest suite with kitchenette

Cabinets made by Ferrari, in “true Ferrari yellow”

Elevator

Private retreat on second floor

“Floating” dining room

Handicap accessibility

Bamboo floors

Japanese bamboo garden

Family room Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

Thanks to its unique design, the residence caught the attention of people on the popular social media real estate page Zillow Gone Wild, who got a kick out of it.

Office Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

“Looks like the perfect home for hide and seek!” one person tweeted .

Balcony Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

“ So climbable … would love to monkey around in here,” another expressed.

Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

“ Looks like a house that got into the spider-verse and never recovered,” someone joked.

Bathroom Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

“It looks like it’s melting ,” one person said.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

“Someone with a good eye or an interior designer could really make this home amazing,” another wrote on Facebook.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

“I actually love this house, but it’s completely impractical,” someone said. “For one thing, you’d spend half your life just keeping all that window glass clean.”

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

“Wonder if birds like to dive bomb?” one person asked. “I stayed in a glass house Airbnb once and birds dive bombed it all day. Was very unsettling. House reminds me of origami.”

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow/MLS

Oberlin is about 35 miles southwest of Cleveland.

