ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Report: Judge sides with Olivia Wilde amid custody battle with Jason Sudeikis

GMA
GMA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hq477_0hDXnZme00

A judge has reportedly sided with Olivia Wilde amid her custody battle with ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis over their two children.

On Wednesday, a judge dismissed the custody petition filed by Sudeikis and agreed that their case should be heard in Los Angeles and not in New York, which Sudeikis considered home for the family through the year, according to court documents obtained by People Magazine on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q4Qip_0hDXnZme00
Greg Doherty/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Olivia Wilde holds an envelope reading "personal and confidential" as she speaks onstage during the Warner Bros. Pictures "The Big Picture" presentation during CinemaCon 2022 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, April 26, 2022.

The petition had been at the center of headlines after the papers were served to Wilde publicly while she was onstage during a presentation of her upcoming film " Don't Worry Darling " at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Wilde and Sudeikis share two children: Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5. The former couple co-starred in "Drinking Buddies" and began dating in 2011 before getting engaged two years later. They split in November 2020.

MORE: Jason Sudeikis opens up about his split from Olivia Wilde

Wilde is currently dating singer Harry Styles, who stars in "Don't Worry Darling."

A source told "Good Morning America" in April that Sudeikis was unaware of the manner and timeline of the delivery of the documents.

But now, Wilde is accusing Sudeikis of "embarrassing [her] professionally."

"Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard," Wilde alleged in her recent filing, obtained by the Daily Mail . "He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible."

"The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children's best interests," she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26rrvE_0hDXnZme00
Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are pictured in a composite file image.

In response, Sudeikis said that he "deeply regret[s] what happened" and reiterated he had no control over it.

MORE: Jason Sudeikis 'had no prior knowledge' Olivia Wilde would be served with custody papers on stage: Source

"Olivia's talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment," Sudeikis apologized in new court documents.

While co-parenting between the two seemed amicable, things have gotten complicated as they figure out where their kids will grow up.

Attorney Sara Singer, who represents neither Wilde nor Sudeikis, says what's at stake in the now high-profile custody case is which laws apply to it.

"Different laws in different states are going to affect how a timesharing schedule is established, how child support is established," Singer said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
musictimes.com

Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit

A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Olivia Wilde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Las Vegas#People Magazine#The Warner Bros#Cinemacon 2022#Caesars Palace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GMA

GMA

64K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy