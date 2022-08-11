Read full article on original website
Fox 19
1 hospitalized after third confirmed shooting in Cincinnati Sunday
AVONDALE (WXIX) - A shooting in Avondale left one person injured and in the hospital on Sunday evening, according to District Four police. The shooting happened on Blair Avenue at approximately 7:28 p.m., Cincinnati police said. The victim’s condition is unknown. This was the third confirmed shooting that occurred...
Cincinnati: Shooting In Avondale Leaves 1 Injured
WKRC
1 injured in shooting in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was shot in Avondale Sunday evening. According to Cincinnati Police, a teen was struck by a bullet on Blair Avenue near Reading Road. Police say that teen brought himself to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say he was hit after at least...
Man dies after fight turns fatal in Dayton
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the incident happened at 8:12 p.m. on Sunday. A man was stabbed after a fight.
Gunshot victim walks into local hospital; Crews investigating
DAYTON — Crews are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night. Montgomery County dispatch said crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound to the shoulder walking into Miami Valley Hospital around 11:22 p.m. The victim told police the shooting happened...
Fox 19
Colerain Township man strangled pregnant woman until she lost consciousness: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Colerain Township man is accused of trying to seriously hurt a pregnant woman and her unborn child by strangling her until she lost consciousness and punching her twice in the stomach, court records show. Police wrote in an affidavit it happened July 5 at his residence...
Fox 19
Man found stabbed to death in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal stabbing in East Price Hill late Sunday. The victim, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene on Grand Avenue near Warsaw Avenue just after 11 p.m., said Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief. He was found with two stab wounds...
Fox 19
Man killed in East Price Hill stabbing, woman arrested on murder charge
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 50-year-old man is dead and a woman is charged with murder in an East Price Hill stabbing late Sunday, according to Cincinnati police. Ronnie Kemp was pronounced dead at the scene on Grand Avenue near Warsaw Avenue just after 11 p.m. He was found with two stab wounds to his chest.
WKRC
'We are burning out': Cincinnati Police leaders advocate for officer retention bonuses
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With rising inflation and low recruitment numbers, leaders in the Cincinnati Police Department are asking for a bonus to keep officers coming back to work. Breaking down the numbers, Cincinnati FOP President Dan Hils says the department sits at 951 officers -- more than 100 short of the usual total.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a motorcycle accident on Colerain Ave.
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to reports of a single-vehicle motorcycle accident on Monday evening in Cincinnati. The accident occurred on 4415 Colerain Avenue. At this time, we don't know the extent of the driver's injuries. This is a developing story.
Fiancée of Richmond police officer shot: 'Seara is the strongest person I know'
The fiancée of Richmond, Indiana police Officer Seara Burton said she "is the strong person" and is still proving it "every single day."
Fox 19
Police: 14-year-old male shot in West End
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 14-year-old male was shot at the intersection of Linn Street and Poplar Street on Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was shot in the foot and taken to the hospital by “others,” police told FOX19. He sustained non life-threatening injuries. Shot spotter...
Fox 19
Man fatally shot in Lincoln Heights; sheriff’s office searching for suspect
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a suspect in a weekend homicide in Lincoln Heights. Deputies were called out to investigate a report of a person shot at the intersection of Douglas and Jackson streets around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.
Fox 19
1 person injured in crash on NB I-75 in Butler County
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 north of Ohio 129/Liberty Way was closed Tuesday morning following a crash, according to Butler County dispatchers. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 2010 Ford Explorer hit a guardrail, rolled onto its top, and landed in the concrete media and barriers that are there for construction.
40-year-old man fatally shot over the weekend in Lincoln Heights
Approximately at 12:40 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to the intersection of Douglas and Jackson streets for reports of a person shot.
WKRC
Driver crashes into front of Westwood Walmart
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver crashed into the front of a local Walmart Sunday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road in Westwood. A Walmart employee said the driver may have gotten farther had he not been slowed by a display case of water.
WKRC
Body cam footage released in fatal Indiana house explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/CNN NEWSOURCE) - Officer Josh Doane arrived at Weinbach Avenue just five minutes after a home exploded, killing three, injuring one and damaging 39 homes. He stepped out of his cruiser to chaos. We received access to his body camera footage. His first instinct, despite it being the...
WKRC
Indiana man sentenced to 25 years for dealing the drugs that led to two fatal overdoses
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - A judge sentenced a Brookville man to 25 years in prison for selling drugs to two men who overdosed and died. Seth Donohue, 25, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. Garrett Johnson, 23, died on August...
Fox 19
Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
WLWT 5
Mother of 6-year-old seen drinking alcohol at gas station in disbelief after seeing video
HAMILTON, Ohio — Kasey Hill said she was in disbelief when she first saw the video of her 6-year-old son walking around a Butler County gas station drinking a bottle of Smirnoff Ice. Witnesses said he even offered some to another customer. "When I watched the video, it was...
