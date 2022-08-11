ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

1 hospitalized after third confirmed shooting in Cincinnati Sunday

AVONDALE (WXIX) - A shooting in Avondale left one person injured and in the hospital on Sunday evening, according to District Four police. The shooting happened on Blair Avenue at approximately 7:28 p.m., Cincinnati police said. The victim’s condition is unknown. This was the third confirmed shooting that occurred...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 injured in shooting in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was shot in Avondale Sunday evening. According to Cincinnati Police, a teen was struck by a bullet on Blair Avenue near Reading Road. Police say that teen brought himself to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say he was hit after at least...
CINCINNATI, OH
Hamilton County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Hamilton County, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WHIO Dayton

Gunshot victim walks into local hospital; Crews investigating

DAYTON — Crews are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night. Montgomery County dispatch said crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound to the shoulder walking into Miami Valley Hospital around 11:22 p.m. The victim told police the shooting happened...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Man found stabbed to death in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal stabbing in East Price Hill late Sunday. The victim, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene on Grand Avenue near Warsaw Avenue just after 11 p.m., said Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief. He was found with two stab wounds...
CINCINNATI, OH
Person
Joe Deters
Fox 19

Police: 14-year-old male shot in West End

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 14-year-old male was shot at the intersection of Linn Street and Poplar Street on Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was shot in the foot and taken to the hospital by “others,” police told FOX19. He sustained non life-threatening injuries. Shot spotter...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 person injured in crash on NB I-75 in Butler County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 north of Ohio 129/Liberty Way was closed Tuesday morning following a crash, according to Butler County dispatchers. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 2010 Ford Explorer hit a guardrail, rolled onto its top, and landed in the concrete media and barriers that are there for construction.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Driver crashes into front of Westwood Walmart

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver crashed into the front of a local Walmart Sunday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road in Westwood. A Walmart employee said the driver may have gotten farther had he not been slowed by a display case of water.
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

Body cam footage released in fatal Indiana house explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/CNN NEWSOURCE) - Officer Josh Doane arrived at Weinbach Avenue just five minutes after a home exploded, killing three, injuring one and damaging 39 homes. He stepped out of his cruiser to chaos. We received access to his body camera footage. His first instinct, despite it being the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
CINCINNATI, OH

