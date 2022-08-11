ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

"Save Water, Drink Beer" event being held at Temblor Brewing

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 5 days ago
The Kern County Farm Bureau is partnering with the Water Association of Kern. They're holding a “Save Water, Drink Beer” social event at Temblor Brewing Thursday night.

They're hoping to bring awareness to issues affecting the agriculture industry in our community.

"Save Water, Drink Beer" is open to the public and features food, music, raffles, and craft beer from Temblor. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Kern County Farm Bureau.

The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets cost $25 which includes food and beverages and can be purchased by calling the Farm Bureau at (661) 397-9635 or you can buy them on EventBrite .

KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

