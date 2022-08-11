Read full article on original website
Related
The 18 Best All-Black Watches Offer a Sleek and Rugged Style Upgrade
Click here to read the full article. If you’ve kept a watchful eye on the wrists of stylish guys everywhere, from Instagram to your favorite coffee shop, perhaps you’ve noticed in recent years that many a man is rocking an all-black watch. What exactly is it about the tactical, rugged yet sleek appeal of all-black watches that’s captured the hearts of watch aficionados, enthusiasts and newfound collectors everywhere? It’s not all that easy to pin down, but there’s no question that black watches are here to stay and in a big way. Whether you’re searching for one of the best watches...
Merit’s New Bronze Balm Delivers the Prettiest Glow in One Swipe
I’m not a huge fan of contouring. Maybe I would be if I knew how to do it correctly so I didn’t look like I came right from watching 2016 YouTube videos. That doesn’t mean I don’t like to sculpt my face. I do but in a more natural-looking way that involves less artful blending. Merit’s new Bronze Balm is perfect for that. You know how some bronzer is patchy and tough to blend, especially on dry and/or aging skin? Yeah, this is the opposite of that. I’m not calling this no-makeup makeup because if I’m making an effort with bronzer,...
inputmag.com
Tommy Hilfiger introduces resale program and plans for circularity
Tommy Hilfiger wants you to give your clothes a second chance. Together with ThredUp’s Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) project, the fashion label is launching a resale program aimed at giving its products as much life as possible. Using a prepaid shipping label, customers can fill a shippable box or bag of...
inputmag.com
Body-tracking shoes will let you step deeper into virtual reality
Even in virtual reality, Surplex knows the importance of quality footwear. The VR company’s latest innovation is a set of footwear that can replace the need for a base station or straps. Known as Full-Body Tracking Shoes, the silver sneakers are ideal for gaming or a simple stroll in the metaverse. The project is only a Kickstarter campaign for now, but Surplex also sees potential for use in 3D animation and the medical field.
IN THIS ARTICLE
inputmag.com
Trail runners and city folk alike will love Salomon’s latest sneaker
Hyper-utilitarian sneakers have become especially trendy in the past year, with none more so than Salomon’s XT-4 and XT-6 models. The technical shoe brand will now challenge its own reign with a modern re-interpretation of an archival sneaker. Dubbed the Speedverse PRG, the upcoming model pulls inspiration from the Speedcross silhouette and streamlines its upper with mesh and leather detailing.
inputmag.com
Hummingbird’s folding e-bike has a plant-based frame that’s as strong as carbon fiber
Switching to an electric bicycle is already a big step in reducing your commute’s carbon footprint. But buying one that’s made with plant fibers is taking sustainability even more seriously. Hummingbird is trying to make waves within the e-bike industry with the Flax Folding Bike, an e-bike it...
inputmag.com
Ralph Lauren turned tennis ball cans into US Open uniforms
After 17 years of designing for the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Ralph Lauren is still finding ways to keep its uniforms fresh. This year’s collection takes inspiration straight from the court in design and construction, using recycled plastic from last year’s competition. In 2021, the brand collected 560...
Comments / 0