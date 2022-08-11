I’m not a huge fan of contouring. Maybe I would be if I knew how to do it correctly so I didn’t look like I came right from watching 2016 YouTube videos. That doesn’t mean I don’t like to sculpt my face. I do but in a more natural-looking way that involves less artful blending. Merit’s new Bronze Balm is perfect for that. You know how some bronzer is patchy and tough to blend, especially on dry and/or aging skin? Yeah, this is the opposite of that. I’m not calling this no-makeup makeup because if I’m making an effort with bronzer,...

