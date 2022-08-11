ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Razorbacks revel in role of disrespected underdogs

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KeLpf_0hDXkcNK00

The Arkansas Razorbacks are coming off a nine-win season, including rare wins over Texas and Texas A&M in the same season, and yet the players still feel like they’re a non-entity heading into the season.

And that’s just fine with them.

Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman is 12-11 heading into his third season in Fayetteville, Ark. He led the Razorbacks to a 9-4 record in 2021 and a victory over Penn State in the Outback Bowl. The Razorbacks hadn’t won nine games in a season since 2011.

But when ESPN ranked Arkansas last in the SEC West in its Football Power Index rankings for 2022, woo pig sooie.

“In the previous years, Arkansas was always slept on, and we’re still dirt under a rug,” redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson told ESPN. “Now, it’s just getting back that workman mentality that Coach Pittman instilled in us, just that blue-collar, hard-nosed, put-your-head-down mentality.

“This program has been on the rise, and we’re going to keep building and get back on top where Arkansas belongs.”

Whether Arkansas can maintain its progress will hinge on how well the Razorbacks handle one of college football’s hardest schedules.

The Razorbacks open the season Sept. 3 against Cincinnati, coming off its College Football Playoff appearance. With non-conference games also against BYU and Missouri State, every opponent on Arkansas’ schedule either qualified for or played in the postseason in 2021.

“I mean, we love it when we get the hardest schedule,” Jefferson told ESPN. “The Las Vegas odds come out and we’re always the underdogs. We love it. It’s just another chance to prove everybody wrong and come out with an upset. So we know we’ve got the hardest schedule again, and it’s put up or shut up. It’s the same as last year. Everybody was counting us out this time last year, too.”

The Razorbacks will also go as far as Jefferson’s arm — and legs — can take them. Jefferson threw for 2,676 yards and 21 touchdowns and led the team with 664 rushing yards and six more touchdowns on the ground in his first season as the starter in 2021. Jefferson, who played at 250 pounds last season, is down to 240 on his 6-foot-3 frame.

“I don’t think a lot of people expected me to do what I did last year carrying 250 pounds,” Jefferson said. “Now that I’ve dropped the weight, I think there will be a whole new explosiveness to my game.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestofarkansassports.com

From Eric Musselman to KJ Jefferson: Analyst Just Can’t Stop Ripping Key Razorbacks

Gambling is illegal at Bushwood, sir. And I NEVER slice. Las Vegas. City of Lights. City of Death. I’ve never been. My vices are many, but gambling has never really been one of them. In my 20s, I’d go on my birthday to my local casino – whichever it happened to be depending on where I was living – take $200 cash and see how long I could last at the Texas Hold ‘Em table. Usually it was about seven hours. Besides that, the only other real gambling I’ve taken part in was a college football pool with friends (also in my 20s, go figure, huh?).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FanSided

Arkansas Football: 3 players set to breakout during 2022 season

Arkansas Football is an SEC team with a notable amount of hype entering the 2022 season, in part due to the returning names on the roster, as well as their multiple impact transfer additions. When looking at the Razorbacks roster overall, who are some names that could be set to potentially breakout in a big way this season? (NOTE: True freshman were not factored into this list)
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

Arkansas closes out European tour with 70-59 win

COMO, Italy — Arkansas did not allow a field goal until 10 seconds left in the first quarter – to lead 20-5 – and Travon Brazile scored 28 points with nine rebounds to lead the Razorbacks to a 70-59 victory over the Bakken Bears in the fourth and final game in Arkansas’ foreign tour.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas 70, Bakken 59: Scores, Results, Highlights

The Arkansas Razorbacks capped off their four-game foreign tour with a 70-59 win over the Bakken Bears. The Razorbacks jumped out to a quick 18-3 lead and kept the Bears out of striking distance throughout the game, despite committing 30 turnovers as a team. Trevon Brazile led the way for the Hogs with 28 points (13-15 FG), nine rebounds and four steals.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
talkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Christy Williams

Christy Williams thrives on making connections and developing relationships. That’s evident by her accomplishments in 13 years of an upwardly mobile career working in UAFS’ Office of Advancement. A Lavaca native, Williams joined the university as director of donor relations. She earned promotions to major gifts officer and...
fayettevilleflyer.com

Cannabis is coming to Northwest Arkansas

The Arkansas Times and the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association will host the Medical Marijuana and CBD Wellness Expo August 27th at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The event will feature an exhibit hall with booths from many of the state’s dispensaries, CBD companies and doctors focused on the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
KHBS

Parents drop off new University of Arkansas students

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Families from across the country are in Fayetteville this weekend to move their children into college. Lisa and Adam Emery are dropping off their oldest out of three sons. "We're very excited, a little nervous," Lisa Emery said. "Overall just really excited for him." The Emerys...
talkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Alexandria Gladden

Alexandria Gladden joined Signature Bank of Arkansas in 2005 as a part-time teller after growing up watching her family work in banking. Her father, Gary Head, is president and CEO of Fayetteville-based White River Bancshares Co., the bank’s holding company. Her uncle also is a banker. “It was the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Underdogs#College Football#American Football#The Arkansas Razorbacks#Texas A M#Espn#Football Power#Byu
KHBS

FBI agents from Fayetteville, Arkansas, office arrests alleged human trafficker

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Agents from the FBI office in Fayetteville arrested an alleged human trafficker and found two victims, according to a news release the bureau sent Monday. The FBI has worked with several local law enforcement agencies in Arkansas since Aug. 4. The team identified two victims and...
itinyhouses.com

24’ Tiny Cabin is Packed with Utilities, Appliances

Newly built, packed with utilities and appliances and an affordable price tag- it just doesn’t get better with this 24’ tiny cabin, which might be the perfect budget friendly tiny house you might want to move into. Scroll down and take a quick look at all the features.
KHBS

Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...
FORT SMITH, AR
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

70K+
Followers
54K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy