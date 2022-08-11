ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Lieutenant Governor Sears visits Henrico's billion-dollar GreenCity project

By Cameron Thompson
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ObevU_0hDXkabs00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears was in Henrico County on Wednesday to get a tour of the $2.3 billion GreenCity project .

"We need more of this, we need this in other areas of our Commonwealth that are hurting," Sears said.

The project will include green space, residential, retail offices and a 17,000-seat arena.

"This will be the largest project that the county has ever undertaken," said Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas.

The arena drew significant attention on Wednesday as county leaders said it will serve as one of two anchors for their next expansion in sports tourism.

"We've been doing an amazing job in sports tourism with the outdoor game -- baseball, softball, soccer. But the stage is set now to really own the indoor game," Dennis Bickmeier, the executive director for Henrico County's Sports and Entertainment Authority , said.

Bickmeier said the other anchor is only a few miles away from the indoor sports and convocation center at Virginia Center Commons .

"It's 185,000 square feet overall. 12 basketball courts that can be converted to 24 volleyball courts," said Bickmeier. He added the sports tourism industry is somewhat recession-proof and was among the first to bounce back after the pandemic. "We're seeing just a tremendous upturn over the last two years, obviously, coming out of 2020. And we expect that to continue to climb."

Bickmeier said that in the last fiscal year, Henrico saw $60 million from sports tourism but losses of $33 million annually from having to turn away indoor events because they didn't have the facilities.

"We don't have to say no anymore. It's going to be the challenge now to try to fit everything into the calendar," Bickmeier said.

Bickmeier added that because they are so close, they plan to pitch both sites as a tandem, with one hosting the event and the other serving as a practice facility. He said they are already discussing groups to pitch to.

"Think USA Gymnastics, things like that. USA Hockey Championships and things in this type of buildings, things that we haven't seen in our region before," Bickmeier said.

They are also eyeing the next bid cycle for the NCAA tournament while the developers said hockey leagues have expressed interest in the area. They both added the arena can serve as an another stop for a-list musical acts along the eastern seaboard.

Bickmeier said the VCC site is expected to be opened in September 2023, while the GreenCity arena should open sometime between late-2025 and early-2026.

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Mercury

Subpar pay, burnout, pandemic disruptions and a teacher exodus

Virginia has justifiably prided itself on its kindergarten through 12th grade public schools that have been well regarded nationally – certainly as a cut above those of most of her sister Southern states. On average, our student outcomes and college admission statistics have been, over the decades, comparable to those of the perennial elites in […] The post Subpar pay, burnout, pandemic disruptions and a teacher exodus appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you love to grab some of your close friends and go to a nice burger place from time to time and treat yourselves to delicious burgers and crispy fries, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. These places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients, so don't miss out on them.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henrico County, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
Henrico County, VA
Government
shoredailynews.com

Virginia ABC announces. $83,000 in grants to fight alcohol abuse

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia ABC, the agency — and liquor store chain — in charge of regulating the sale of high-proof liquors, has announced $83,000 in grants for community initiatives fighting alcohol abuse. “It is the mission of Virginia ABC’s Education and Prevention Division to eliminate...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
Person
Winsome Sears
cardinalnews.org

State pulls funding for Farmville domestic violence shelter

State officials have pulled funding for a Farmville-based provider of services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, citing a series of known issues that’ve reached an apex in recent years. The Southside Center for Violence Prevention started out in 1999 as Madeline’s House, a shelter for domestic...
FARMVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Tourism#Usa Gymnastics#Usa Hockey#Politics State#Politics Governor#Commonwealth
cbs17

Funeral planned for Virginia college student killed in shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on August 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County, Virginia. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va

New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va ? Yup it’s true, OCEAN CRAB CAJUN SEAFOOD is here at 5726 Hopkins rd. The best seafood in the city is here, not to mention a live dj kicks off Thursday – Friday 7:30pm-12am. Catch DjSirRJ Live Djn Labor Day weekend SATURDAY September3rd . The best in […]
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
howafrica.com

Lumpkin’s Jail: The Largest Antebellum Trading Site for Enslaved Blacks

Lumpkin’s Jail was located in what is now called the Historic Shockoe Bottom in Richmond, Virginia. The sunken jail was known as “The Devil’s Half Acre” because it was a holding pen, a punishment and “breaking” center for more than 300,000 enslaved men and women, and the slaves inside the pen would have felt hemmed in and trapped. On a wet December day, the site was described as being a deep, raw pit pocked with mud puddles, with an old, brick retaining wall that divided the bottom. By the time an enslaved person left the holding pen, they “knew their place.”
RICHMOND, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy