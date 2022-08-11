CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Photos and video on social media show at least a dozen cars halt traffic on one side of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday. Shortly before 4 p.m., officers from Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police Departments responded to the bridge. Police received several reports of "a large number of vehicles stopped on the bridge blocking traffic, doing vehicle burnouts, and driving recklessly," according to a MPPD spokesperson.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO