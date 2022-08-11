ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Family speaks after elderly woman killed in robbery

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” says Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating Saturday incident on Ravenel Bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after several vehicles blocked traffic on the Ravenel Bridge over the weekend. Both the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Charleston Police Departments responded to 911 calls on Saturday afternoon reporting a large number of vehicles stopped on the bridge blocking traffic, doing burnouts, and driving recklessly. “The […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Man charged in Friday night N. Charleston chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after police say he led them on a high-speed chase through a North Charleston neighborhood. Edward Townsend, 35, is charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights, according to jail records. Police say they were patrolling the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

Man charged in deadly North Charleston crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man has been charged in a deadly Saturday night crash. Aaron Portner, 28, was charged with felony DUI involving a death, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Officers responded just after 10 p.m. Saturday night to Tanger Outlet Boulevard...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Police collar suspect in Pineville murder

Berkeley County police believe they have located the party responsible for the murder of a Pineville woman last week, as Sheriff Duane Lewis has announced the arrest of Shelton Romone Brown, who is facing charges of murder, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and first-degree arson.
PINEVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Jury trial starts Tuesday for Colleton County man accused of 5 murders

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Jury proceedings began Tuesday for a Colleton County man accused of murdering five people, including a 13-year-old boy. Jury selection was completed Monday night and the trial resumed at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Kenneth Mar'Keith Chisolm is currently facing five indictments from the state,...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

12-year-old among several injured in SC shooting

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an incident that left three injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night.  Chief Barry McRoy with Colleton County Fire Rescue said crews responded to reports of a stabbing and shooting at the 200 block of East Washington Street around 9 p.m. Saturday.  Authorities believe a fight broke out that […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WBTW News13

Woman found guilty of burglarizing South Carolina home during Hurricane Florence evacuation

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was found guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month by a jury in Charleston County, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday. Prosecutors said the […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Charleston County 911 dispatcher fired over policy violations

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The termination letter released by Charleston County explains the violations that led to the firing of a 911 operator last month. A county termination letter states Desiree John was fired on July 21 for failure to properly perform duties as a public safety telecommunication “by not entering or answering multiple calls for service.”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Driver dies in rollover crash near Andrews in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was killed early Saturday in a rollover crash near Andrews in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened about 1:45 a.m. on Highway 41, also known as South Morgan Avenue, Master Trooper David Jones said. The 2022 Tahoe was headed […]
abcnews4.com

Car group halts traffic on 1 side of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday; no arrests made

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Photos and video on social media show at least a dozen cars halt traffic on one side of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday. Shortly before 4 p.m., officers from Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police Departments responded to the bridge. Police received several reports of "a large number of vehicles stopped on the bridge blocking traffic, doing vehicle burnouts, and driving recklessly," according to a MPPD spokesperson.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Truck fire impacting traffic on I-26 eastbound

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston fire crews are responding to a Uhaul along I-26 eastbound. The incident happened near mile marker 208 (between Ashley Phosphate Road and the US 52 Connector). The Uhaul is on the shoulder, according to the North Charleston Fire Department. Firefighters are blocking...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley restaurant accused of improperly disposing of wastewater, polluting pond

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is requiring a West Ashley restaurant to clean up grease and cooking oils that polluted a local pond. Charleston officials say Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant on Magwood Drive discharged grease and cooking oils into their back parking lot. Running water collected the material and swept it into a storm drain, which then fed into a nearby pond on Ashley Crossing Drive.
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

SLED investigating early morning officer-involved shooting in Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning officer-involved shooting is being investigated in Eutawville. Michael Laubshire, a Columbia attorney representing Police Chief Sean Hopkins, said the chief was one of the officers involved. Laubshire said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating. SLED said it was investigating an exchange...
EUTAWVILLE, SC

