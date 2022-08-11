With the primaries being near, unless we want the same shenanigans to continue for another four years, now is the time to take a few things into consideration. Dealing with the current Sumter Board of County Commissioners regarding the Northern Turnpike Extension, (which has been currently “paused”) I quickly learned they are in office for themselves, the special interest groups, and the developers who are getting endless permission (re-zoning, permits, etc) from the Board to build over every square inch of our fair county. They do not listen to the voices of the residents they represent, the very ones who voted them into office. Do we want a board whose members are NOT interested in working for the people, but only watching the proverbial carrot being dangled in front of them?

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO