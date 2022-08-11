ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

Villages Daily Sun

Sumter County residents turning out for early voting

About 20% of Sumter County residents have taken advantage of opportunities to cast their ballots early for the 2022 primary election through Monday. On Monday, 1,973 residents voted in person at early voting locations and 1,202 mail-in ballots were counted. The weather on Monday helped the turnout, said Bill Keen,...
villages-news.com

The Villages’ Developer’s propaganda machine strikes again

The Daily Sun’s Front-Page Propaganda. Last Thursday, the Villages Developer (aka “the Developer”)-owned Daily Sun was at it again. In a front-page political advertisement thinly disguised as a news article, it lashed out against the Residents-First Candidates for the Sumter County Commission (Reed Panos, Andy Bilardello, Jeff Bogue, and Dan Myslakowski) and against the pro-resident’s political action committee called Fair Government for Sumter, Inc. (chaired by myself). The “article”, written by the Developer’s propagandists Dave Corter and Keith Pearlman, claimed to be making a “bombshell revelation.” That “bombshell revelation” was that Fair Government for Sumter and the Residents-First candidates had accepted political contributions from Ron Brown, a builder, who is responsible for bringing BJ’s wholesale Club to The Villages.
villages-news.com

Do we want commissioners who won’t listen?

With the primaries being near, unless we want the same shenanigans to continue for another four years, now is the time to take a few things into consideration. Dealing with the current Sumter Board of County Commissioners regarding the Northern Turnpike Extension, (which has been currently “paused”) I quickly learned they are in office for themselves, the special interest groups, and the developers who are getting endless permission (re-zoning, permits, etc) from the Board to build over every square inch of our fair county. They do not listen to the voices of the residents they represent, the very ones who voted them into office. Do we want a board whose members are NOT interested in working for the people, but only watching the proverbial carrot being dangled in front of them?
villages-news.com

Frustrated residents call for action on abandoned homes in The Villages

Frustrated residents are calling for action on the problem of abandoned homes in The Villages. In recent months, elected officials in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown have been dealing with more and more abandoned homes. The problem stretches all the way from the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens to the Village of Fenney.
News Break
ocala-news.com

Marion County residents share thoughts on seniors, property taxes

Several more residents across Marion County recently submitted letters to voice their thoughts on the impact of property taxes on the county’s senior citizens. “Myself, and a whole lot of property owners in and around the Marion County area, are struggling to pay property taxes on a low income such as social security. The cost of living has gone up at least 30%, and the property taxes are forcing the elderly out of their homes. This is called taking advantage of the elderly citizens of this county. The fact is that those who are raising the cost of taxes will be elderly in the near future and the tables can turn on them. I pray that the people who are making these decisions will consider themselves and their forefathers of this county,” says Ocala resident Geraldine Baxter.
Villages Daily Sun

First responders open their doors to public

The Villages Public Safety Department welcomes the community to get an up-close look at its new ambulances as part of this year’s open house series, which starts Wednesday. The department will start using the new vehicles Oct. 1, when it begins providing ambulance service in The Villages portion of Sumter County. “We want the public to come out, see some demonstrations and see what this next level of service that we will start in October will look like,” Fire Chief Edmund Cain said. “It will enhance the pre-hospital care and treatment of patients.” The agency holds open houses annually, and this year’s events will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Station 40, 2455 Parr Drive; Aug. 31 at Station 45, 3555 Buena Vista Blvd.; and Sept. 20 at Station 47, 4856 S. Morse Blvd.
ocala-news.com

Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC seeks approval for 529-unit residential development

Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC is seeking approval from Marion County commissioners to rezone a 132-acre property for the construction of 529 single-family residential units in southwest Ocala. The request will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16. The...
pasconewsonline.com

Port Richey Police announces a homeless action plan in the city

PORT RICHEY, FLA - The Port Richey Police Department has initiated an action plan regarding the homeless population within the City of Port Richey. According to a social media post on their Facebook page Monday, the department is partnering with the Homeless Coalition of Pasco County, Metropolitan Ministries, as well as the Sword and Spoon to locate individuals who are interested in the resources available to them and assist in accessing those resources.
villages-news.com

Official warns of deeper divisions as conflict resolution meeting turns contentious

An official warned of the potential of deeper divisions between community development districts in The Villages as a conflict resolution meeting Thursday afternoon turned contentious. Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors Chairman Jerry Vicenti, seated next to his board’s independent counsel, repeated a sentiment expressed earlier that he believed...
villages-news.com

Notary allegedly falsified documents while working at local fruit business

A notary has been arrested after allegedly falsifying documents for a friend while working at local fruit business. Deborah Ann Alonso, 65, of Wildwood, was arrested last week on a felony charge of fraud in connection with the 2019 incident. Alonso fraudulently notarized property documents that were later submitted to...
WILDWOOD, FL

