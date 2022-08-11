Read full article on original website
Villages Daily Sun
Sumter County residents turning out for early voting
About 20% of Sumter County residents have taken advantage of opportunities to cast their ballots early for the 2022 primary election through Monday. On Monday, 1,973 residents voted in person at early voting locations and 1,202 mail-in ballots were counted. The weather on Monday helped the turnout, said Bill Keen,...
villages-news.com
Sumter County Commission candidate wants to set the record straight
I am hesitant to write this letter, as I feel that I shouldn’t have to defend myself over such nonsense, but I feel that it is time for me to call out The Daily Sun for what they are: hypocritical and biased. The Daily Sun recently published another one...
villages-news.com
The Villages’ Developer’s propaganda machine strikes again
The Daily Sun’s Front-Page Propaganda. Last Thursday, the Villages Developer (aka “the Developer”)-owned Daily Sun was at it again. In a front-page political advertisement thinly disguised as a news article, it lashed out against the Residents-First Candidates for the Sumter County Commission (Reed Panos, Andy Bilardello, Jeff Bogue, and Dan Myslakowski) and against the pro-resident’s political action committee called Fair Government for Sumter, Inc. (chaired by myself). The “article”, written by the Developer’s propagandists Dave Corter and Keith Pearlman, claimed to be making a “bombshell revelation.” That “bombshell revelation” was that Fair Government for Sumter and the Residents-First candidates had accepted political contributions from Ron Brown, a builder, who is responsible for bringing BJ’s wholesale Club to The Villages.
villages-news.com
17 percent of Sumter County’s electorate has voted as of Sunday
A little more than 17 percent of Sumter County’s electorate has voted as of Sunday. At the close of early voting on Sunday, 19,705 ballots had been cast from the 115,674 eligible voters in Sumter County. The vast majority of ballots cast thus far are 16,864 mail-in ballots. In...
villages-news.com
Do we want commissioners who won’t listen?
With the primaries being near, unless we want the same shenanigans to continue for another four years, now is the time to take a few things into consideration. Dealing with the current Sumter Board of County Commissioners regarding the Northern Turnpike Extension, (which has been currently “paused”) I quickly learned they are in office for themselves, the special interest groups, and the developers who are getting endless permission (re-zoning, permits, etc) from the Board to build over every square inch of our fair county. They do not listen to the voices of the residents they represent, the very ones who voted them into office. Do we want a board whose members are NOT interested in working for the people, but only watching the proverbial carrot being dangled in front of them?
villages-news.com
Marion County board chair to present State of the County talk in The Villages
The chairman of the Marion County Board of Commissioners will present a State of the County presentation in The Villages. Chairman Carl Zalak III will offer the presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. Zalak will speak about the state of the economy, legislative priorities and infrastructure....
WCJB
Marion County Commission will meet to consider a permit for a permanent spot for Rashad Jones’ Big Lee’s BBQ Truck
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will meet and consider a permit to provide a permanent spot for Rashad Jones’ Big Lee’s BBQ Truck. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. They would like to place Rashad Jones’ Big Lee’s BBQ Truck on N US Highway 441/301....
Florida Senate Puts Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren On The Clock
The Florida Senate on Monday gave suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren 15 days to request a Senate hearing that could determine whether he is reinstated or removed from office. The Senate sent a letter Monday stemming from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move Aug.
villages-news.com
Officials to consider rule change to expedite action on abandoned homes in The Villages
Reverse mortgages, economic woes, death and long-term illness are all feeding a problem with abandoned homes in The Villages. Once the utilities are shut off, weeds sprout and mold is seen growing on the homes, it’s only a matter of time before it becomes a neighborhood problem. While some...
villages-news.com
Steady stream of residents cast ballots on first day of early voting
A steady stream of residents showed up to cast ballots Saturday on the first day of early voting. Jim and Lilla Nickerson of the Village of Summerhill cast their ballots at the polling place at Laurel Manor Recreation Center. The Nickersons, who are from Massachusetts and have been married for...
villages-news.com
Recreation centers in The Villages will be used for voting during August primary election
Recreation centers in The Villages will be used for voting during the August primary election. Early Voting (Primary Election): Saturday, Aug. 13 through Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Sumter County and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Marion County. Primary Election: Tuesday, Aug. 23 from...
villages-news.com
Frustrated residents call for action on abandoned homes in The Villages
Frustrated residents are calling for action on the problem of abandoned homes in The Villages. In recent months, elected officials in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown have been dealing with more and more abandoned homes. The problem stretches all the way from the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens to the Village of Fenney.
Community leaders to talk negative impacts of northern Turnpike extension
OCALA, Fla. — Community leaders from Citrus, Levy, Marion and Sumter counties will talk Tuesday about their fight against a Turnpike project. The group calls their effort the “No Roads To Ruin” campaign. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Recently, the Florida Department of Transportation...
ocala-news.com
Marion County residents share thoughts on seniors, property taxes
Several more residents across Marion County recently submitted letters to voice their thoughts on the impact of property taxes on the county’s senior citizens. “Myself, and a whole lot of property owners in and around the Marion County area, are struggling to pay property taxes on a low income such as social security. The cost of living has gone up at least 30%, and the property taxes are forcing the elderly out of their homes. This is called taking advantage of the elderly citizens of this county. The fact is that those who are raising the cost of taxes will be elderly in the near future and the tables can turn on them. I pray that the people who are making these decisions will consider themselves and their forefathers of this county,” says Ocala resident Geraldine Baxter.
Villages Daily Sun
First responders open their doors to public
The Villages Public Safety Department welcomes the community to get an up-close look at its new ambulances as part of this year’s open house series, which starts Wednesday. The department will start using the new vehicles Oct. 1, when it begins providing ambulance service in The Villages portion of Sumter County. “We want the public to come out, see some demonstrations and see what this next level of service that we will start in October will look like,” Fire Chief Edmund Cain said. “It will enhance the pre-hospital care and treatment of patients.” The agency holds open houses annually, and this year’s events will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Station 40, 2455 Parr Drive; Aug. 31 at Station 45, 3555 Buena Vista Blvd.; and Sept. 20 at Station 47, 4856 S. Morse Blvd.
ocala-news.com
Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC seeks approval for 529-unit residential development
Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC is seeking approval from Marion County commissioners to rezone a 132-acre property for the construction of 529 single-family residential units in southwest Ocala. The request will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16. The...
pasconewsonline.com
Port Richey Police announces a homeless action plan in the city
PORT RICHEY, FLA - The Port Richey Police Department has initiated an action plan regarding the homeless population within the City of Port Richey. According to a social media post on their Facebook page Monday, the department is partnering with the Homeless Coalition of Pasco County, Metropolitan Ministries, as well as the Sword and Spoon to locate individuals who are interested in the resources available to them and assist in accessing those resources.
villages-news.com
Official warns of deeper divisions as conflict resolution meeting turns contentious
An official warned of the potential of deeper divisions between community development districts in The Villages as a conflict resolution meeting Thursday afternoon turned contentious. Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors Chairman Jerry Vicenti, seated next to his board’s independent counsel, repeated a sentiment expressed earlier that he believed...
villages-news.com
99-year-old Villager’s home in foreclosure subject of deed compliance hearing
A 99-year-old Villager’s home which is in foreclosure was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Friday before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The home at 1741 Oak Forest Drive is owned by the Robert Kimbrough Trust. Kimbrough, who will turn 100 on...
villages-news.com
Notary allegedly falsified documents while working at local fruit business
A notary has been arrested after allegedly falsifying documents for a friend while working at local fruit business. Deborah Ann Alonso, 65, of Wildwood, was arrested last week on a felony charge of fraud in connection with the 2019 incident. Alonso fraudulently notarized property documents that were later submitted to...
