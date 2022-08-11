ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity County, TX

Someone is setting fires in Trinity County again, sheriff says

By Sharon Raissi
 5 days ago

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Someone is out lighting fires around Trinity County again, Sheriff Woody Wallace said.

On Thursday, Wallace went live on social media to say that an unknown person had set five fires in the early hours of the morning on Due Road, Rainey Road and Ed West Road.

“We have someone going around playing with matches again,” Wallace said.

Wallace asked that anyone who saw activity in the area early Thursday morning between 3 and 5 a.m. to call the sheriff’s office at 936-642-1424.

“Not much damage was done, but if anybody in this area has any cameras, we would like some more camera footage,” Wallace said.

He said the Texas A&M Forest Service is working on it with the Texas Rangers, who are involved now that they have evidence.

“The idiot that did this left some evidence behind this time, and that’s a good thing because we’re going to put ’em in jail real quick as soon as we figure out who did it,” Wallace said. “It might take a little while, but we’ll figure it out.”

In July, Wallace took to Facebook to tell the public an unknown person was lighting fires in the area of FM 3188 and SH 94 outside of Trinity.

