Deptford Township, NJ

NJ.com

Friendly’s closes another N.J. restaurant

Beloved family eatery Friendly’s is closing another one of its New Jersey locations. The Friendly’s restaurant in Marlton at 101 Route 70 W. closed on Monday, Aug. 15. Two former employees of the Friendly’s location informed NJ Advance Media about the planned closing. “As of Monday (Aug....
MARLTON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Events This Week

Deptford Township Municipal’s Facebook page revealed three different events that are happening this week for people to enjoy summer while they still can. Thursday Aug. 18: Gloucester County, NJ Family Fun Show at Fasola Park, Kids Fun Magic from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday Aug. 18: Deptford Senior Fun...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Deptford Township, NJ
New Jersey State
Mantua Township, NJ
Deptford Township, NJ
NJ.com

Make it the last rodeo for N.J. attraction | Letters

Regarding the article, “N.J. is home to one of the oldest weekly rodeos in the United States,” about the Cowtown Rodeo in Salem County:. It’s time to end this tradition. In the Old West, when cowboys rode the range wrangling steers all day, there may have been an excuse for wrestling a cow to the ground or taming a wild horse through brute force. But, we are supposedly more civilized now, and have learned that animals can be handled without being abused.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Dogs for veterans is looking for volunteers in NJ

An organization called America’s VetDogs and Guide Dog Foundation is looking for volunteers in New Jersey to help train animals that can become legitimate service dogs. According to CBS 3 Philadelphia, "We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Monday, Aug, 15,. The third-tier Powerball prize was worth $50,000. The winning ticket was sold at Big Save Inc., 145 Irving Ave., Bridgeton in Cumberland County. The winning numbers for the Monday, August...
BRIDGETON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The best beach sand in New Jersey is…

Everyone has an opinion on the best beach in New Jersey usually without experiencing most of the others in the state. The thing you notice right away if you're going to a beach in lower South Jersey and you're used to the beaches to the north it that the sand is very different. The same can be said if you're used to the Wildwood sand and you go way north.
TRAVEL
thesunpapers.com

Summer Reading Wrap-Up

Summer-Reading Wrap-up is happening at the Deptford Library on Wednesday Aug. 27 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. It is for kids in grades six through eight. The book Unstoppable will be discussed to help students finish their assignment strongly and to answ. A bag full of school supplies will be raffled off.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ

