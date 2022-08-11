ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Erik ten Hag told to leave Manchester United after Brentford horror show

Manchester United have been advised to tell Erik ten Hag to leave the club after the horror show his side produced against Brentford on Saturday evening. Ten Hag’s men were second best from the get go under the scorching heat at the Gtech Community Stadium. Josh Dasilva put Thomas Frank’s side ahead when his tame effort was fumbled into the net by United keeper David de Gea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergio Gómez
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Kluiverth Aguilar
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Marc Cucurella
Person
David Villa
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Vincent Kompany
Person
Josh Cullen
SPORTbible

Man Utd now willing to listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo could finally get his move out of Manchester United, with the club reportedly ready to listen to offers for the wantaway striker. Ronaldo told United he wanted to leave at the beginning of the summer but they have so far been unwilling to let him leave, a year before his contract is due to expire.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Left Back#Rsc Anderlecht#Spaniard
SPORTbible

Neymar 'likes' social media posts that directly call out Kylian Mbappe, this could get nasty

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar liked two 'anti-Kylian Mbappe posts' on social media following the club's 5-2 win against Montpellier on Saturday night. It's important to give some context to this situation. Back in May, after months of speculation surrounding his future, Kylian Mbappe signed a new contract that made him arguably the most powerful figure at PSG.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
SPORTbible

Joel Glazer hands Erik ten Hag blow amid Cristiano Ronaldo saga

The gap between the Manchester United hierarchy and the manager has never been bigger. Seemingly, the gap has grown since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013. Managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been let down by the Glazer family, and it seems as though it’s now Erik ten Hag’s turn.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

The Glazers have already set an asking price for Man Utd sale

Manchester United fans might be desperate to see the Glazers sell their club but it's going to take a lot of money for the Americans to leave. Supporters at Old Trafford have not been happy with the Glazers ever since they took over at United back in May 2005, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' owners using loans in order to buy the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

85K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy