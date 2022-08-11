Read full article on original website
Experts can help save heirlooms damaged in Kentucky flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Experts who are visiting disaster centers in Kentucky can help people whose heirlooms and keepsakes were damaged in recent flooding. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said experts from the Heritage Emergency National Task Force may be able to help save photos, artwork, quilts, important documents and other items.
Reporters notebook: African American voices from the floods of Eastern Kentucky
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As a journalist, some stories have a strong personal connection, and that’s the case with flooding in Eastern Kentucky which left 39 people dead. The mountains and their unspoiled beauty of that region offer a powerful visual narrative that’s hard to escape. However, in...
Lexington firefighters are always prepared to help places like Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The flooding in eastern Kentucky required Lexington firefighters to step up and help. Captain Brett Gavin with the Lexington Fire Department said it was a humbling experience. Gavin was the liaison for Perry County. “We’re making sure they’re taking the needs of the community down below,...
Richmond Police Dept. donates cruiser, collects supplies for flood-ravaged EKY
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has called on all Kentuckians to help as flood clean-up and recovery efforts continue in eastern Kentucky. When it comes to a natural disaster, like we saw in Eastern Kentucky, every bit of aid can help, and it doesn’t matter where it comes from. Richmond Police officers decided that they wanted to do what they could to help out, so they called for donations.
Lexington fundraiser proceeds going to Eastern Kentucky flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the side of a building in Lexington, love notes to eastern Kentucky were written in chalk. This was a way for people to show their support for the flood victims. Anne Livengood with Kentucky for Kentucky said when devastation occurs, it effects so many people.
EKY Organization turns focus to long-term needs after flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As many of the short-term needs of flood victims are being met in Eastern Kentucky, one non-profit is focusing on helping people long-term. An organization based in Breathitt County, Aspire Appalachia, is starting a project to donate drywall, sub flooring and any other necessary materials needed to reconstruct homes destroyed or damaged in the flooding.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on FEMA response, relief efforts in EKY
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on the aftermath of Eastern Kentucky flooding Monday afternoon. The Governor spent time addressing FEMA’s response, saying that his calls for more help had largely been heard. “We needed to see more people approved for individual assistance. I had...
Navy Chaplain returns home to help flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky native, and Navy Chaplain, Joshua Holland, worked to get home when he heard about the devastating flooding in the region. Holland is originally from Knott County, but lives in Florida while he serves in the military. He said he wanted to come home and...
Some Ky. attorneys providing free legal help to flood victims being denied by FEMA
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As many are working to recover and rebuild from devastating floods in eastern Kentucky, some people aren’t getting the financial assistance needed. So far FEMA has approved $36 million in assistance for those impacted by the floods, but for those who were denied, there’s a group of professionals hoping to get results for those who were initially told no.
Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly three weeks after flooding tore through Eastern Kentucky, some people still have to find temporary shelter while they figure out their next steps. Some people have started living out of tents. One man in Breathitt County is hoping he can be out of a...
Lexington doctor discusses CDC’s COVID guideline changes, concerns with other viruses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just as many Kentucky students head back to school, the CDC has relaxed its COVID guidelines. Doctor Jeff Foxx says this is still a fluid situation that could see further changes, particularly as Kentucky’s children return to classrooms. ″We don’t know what’s going to happen...
Mental health professionals discuss returning to school after EKY flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As many people in Eastern Kentucky face a long road ahead following the flood, mental health professionals are reminding everyone to value children’s mental health as well. Many might say the stressors kids of Eastern Kentucky face are only getting worse. “The four or five...
NKY community and organizations host Bikes & Bookbags event for refugee families
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Refugees from all over the world were welcomed to Northern Kentucky at the Bikes & Bookbags event on Saturday afternoon. Kentucky Refugee Ministries partnered with the Temple Sholom community to gather new bookbags and bicycles for refugee families coming to Kentucky. “Kentucky Refugee Ministries is thrilled...
Public health officials: COVID still prevalent following EKY flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Even though our region has faced disaster in the past few weeks, public health officials want to remind everyone to follow COVID-19 safety precautions. The flood brought many people together physically, which contributed to an increase in COVID transmission in our region. “That’s one of the...
