Kentucky State

Experts can help save heirlooms damaged in Kentucky flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Experts who are visiting disaster centers in Kentucky can help people whose heirlooms and keepsakes were damaged in recent flooding. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said experts from the Heritage Emergency National Task Force may be able to help save photos, artwork, quilts, important documents and other items.
Richmond Police Dept. donates cruiser, collects supplies for flood-ravaged EKY

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has called on all Kentuckians to help as flood clean-up and recovery efforts continue in eastern Kentucky. When it comes to a natural disaster, like we saw in Eastern Kentucky, every bit of aid can help, and it doesn’t matter where it comes from. Richmond Police officers decided that they wanted to do what they could to help out, so they called for donations.
EKY Organization turns focus to long-term needs after flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As many of the short-term needs of flood victims are being met in Eastern Kentucky, one non-profit is focusing on helping people long-term. An organization based in Breathitt County, Aspire Appalachia, is starting a project to donate drywall, sub flooring and any other necessary materials needed to reconstruct homes destroyed or damaged in the flooding.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on FEMA response, relief efforts in EKY

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on the aftermath of Eastern Kentucky flooding Monday afternoon. The Governor spent time addressing FEMA’s response, saying that his calls for more help had largely been heard. “We needed to see more people approved for individual assistance. I had...
Navy Chaplain returns home to help flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky native, and Navy Chaplain, Joshua Holland, worked to get home when he heard about the devastating flooding in the region. Holland is originally from Knott County, but lives in Florida while he serves in the military. He said he wanted to come home and...
Some Ky. attorneys providing free legal help to flood victims being denied by FEMA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As many are working to recover and rebuild from devastating floods in eastern Kentucky, some people aren’t getting the financial assistance needed. So far FEMA has approved $36 million in assistance for those impacted by the floods, but for those who were denied, there’s a group of professionals hoping to get results for those who were initially told no.
Flood victims turn to temporary shelter

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly three weeks after flooding tore through Eastern Kentucky, some people still have to find temporary shelter while they figure out their next steps. Some people have started living out of tents. One man in Breathitt County is hoping he can be out of a...
Public health officials: COVID still prevalent following EKY flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Even though our region has faced disaster in the past few weeks, public health officials want to remind everyone to follow COVID-19 safety precautions. The flood brought many people together physically, which contributed to an increase in COVID transmission in our region. “That’s one of the...
