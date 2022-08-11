ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox Farm Report: August 15, 2022

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 15, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Dylan Cease watched Justin Verlander pitch growing up

How often do you get to compete against your childhood idols on the biggest stage for the biggest prize?. That's precisely what Dylan Cease is doing. On Tuesday night, the 26-year old pitching star will take on the venerable, legendary Justin Verlander when the White Sox face off against the Houston Astros. The two are the frontrunners for the AL Cy Young award, with Verlander leading the chase.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Lewis to undergo surgery for right ACL injury

Justin Lewis, an undrafted free agent whom the Chicago Bulls immediately moved to sign to a two-way contract, has suffered an injury to his right anterior cruciate ligament that will require surgery, the team announced on Tuesday. He will be out indefinitely. The Marquette University product suffered the injury during...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Johnny Cueto's next challenge: Help Sox tame Astros

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Johnny Cueto said his teammates were lacking internal desire after his last outing. They must have been listening. The White Sox have since won three of four to get back within two games of the final American League wild-card spot. They also are tied for second in the Central Division, 2 1/2 games behind the Cleveland Guardians.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Yoan Moncada, Johnny Cueto lead White Sox past Astros 4-2

Yoan Moncada hit a tiebreaking two-run single in Chicago's four-run eighth inning, and the White Sox beat the Houston Astros 4-2 on Monday night for their fourth straight win. Chicago's winning rally started after Jose Urquidy retired the first two batters. Urquidy was pulled after AJ Pollock's infield hit, and the White Sox jumped all over Rafael Montero (4-2). Andrew Vaughn doubled before Eloy Jimenez bounced a tying two-run double down the third-base line. Walks to Jose Abreu and Yasmani Grandal loaded the bases for Moncada, who made it 4-2 with a liner into center.
CHICAGO, IL
Tony La Russa
Luis Robert
Josh Harrison
NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith makes NFL's top-100 players list

Roquan Smith is getting the national recognition he deserves. He came in at No. 84 in the NFL's top-100 players list. Last season, Smith was not named to the NFL's top-100 list, despite arriving into the season having been named to second-team All-Pro and leading the league with 96 solo tackles. This year, he made the list after a stellar fourth season highlighted by another second-team All-Pro selection.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Pat Foley checks bucket list item with Cubs-Cardinals game

Pat Foley always had one box he's wanted to check off his bucket list since he became a broadcaster for the Chicago Blackhawks. "He said, ‘The one thing I’d love to do is call a TV and radio Cubs game [at Wrigley]. It’s been a dream of mine,'" president Jaime Faulkner said to the Chicago Sun-Times. "And I said, 'Well, I happen to know a guy.'
CHICAGO, IL
#The Texas Rangers#Royals#Acl
NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith will travel with team to Seattle

Despite an ongoing “holdin” at Bears training camp, Matt Eberflus said he expects Roquan Smith to travel with the team to Seattle for their second preseason game on Thursday night. Whether or not Smith plays is another story however. “Is he in the building? Yes. Is he engaged?...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers has Nicholas Cage head in his locker

Aaron Rodgers continues admitting to strange idiosyncracies about his life. The psychadelics, his fandom for Chicago sports and getting an indistinguishable tattoo he chose not to explain the meaning behind. Now, it's Nicholas Cage. No, not the time he dressed up as Cage from Con Air heading into the first...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Whitehair on Braxton Jones: 'I really like where he's at right now'

Braxton Jones continues to be one of the biggest surprises and storylines amongst this year's Chicago Bears roster. Jones, 23, was a fifth-round draft pick out of Southern Utah. He's 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds. He certainly was not expected to play the starting left tackle position as a rookie, but he found a way to showcase his abilities better than the others at OTA's and training camp.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Who is Roquan Smith's alleged agent Saint Omni?

On Monday, the NFL Managing Council sent out a league wide memo warning teams that one "Saint Omni" has claimed to be representation for Roquan Smith in seeking out trades from other teams. In the memo, the league stated Omni is not a certified agent under the NFLPA and any...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Kendall Gill expects leap from Dosunmu in Year 2

Kendall Gill has been watching Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu since the latter’s AAU days. The two share plenty of connections, from their hometown of Chicago to their college alma mater Illinois. And the 15-year NBA veteran turned NBC Sports Chicago Bulls analyst knows one thing for certain. “Each...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

David Montgomery joins Roquan Smith on NFL top-100 list

Coming in at No. 98 on the NFL's top-100 players list, David Montgomery. On Montgomery: "Montgomery is the first of 10 running backs in this year’s Top 100. In his third season in Chicago, he rushed for 849 yards (averaging an unspectacular 3.8 yards per carry), but he did add 301 receiving yards on 42 catches. Montgomery scored seven touchdowns last season, bringing his career total to 24. New Bears coach Matt Eberflus believes Montgomery has the skills to thrive as a pass catcher, but it remains to be seen if second-year QB Justin Fields can keep defenses honest, allowing his bellcow back room to run."
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Terry's 'brashness' has already impressed Kendall Gill

It hasn’t taken long for Dalen Terry to make a good impression on Kendall Gill. In a strong Summer League showing, the rookie guard surprised the 15-year NBA veteran turned NBC Sports Chicago Bulls studio analyst with his offensive game, averaging 14 points across his first four contests before leaving the fifth with an injury.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

