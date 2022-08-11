How often do you get to compete against your childhood idols on the biggest stage for the biggest prize?. That's precisely what Dylan Cease is doing. On Tuesday night, the 26-year old pitching star will take on the venerable, legendary Justin Verlander when the White Sox face off against the Houston Astros. The two are the frontrunners for the AL Cy Young award, with Verlander leading the chase.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO