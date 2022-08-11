Read full article on original website
Related
therealdeal.com
Langdon Park Capital buys $49M West Covina apartments
Langdon Park Capital has bought an apartment complex in West Covina, marking its fourth investment since it was founded last year. The L.A.-based investment firm bought the 138-unit complex at 1829 East Workman Avenue for $48.6 million, or roughly $352,000 per unit, the firm announced on Thursday. Property records show...
therealdeal.com
American Landmark JV sells Hollywood apartments for $70M
A joint venture led by American Landmark Apartments sold a Broward County multifamily complex to a New York-led partnership for $69.5 million. Park Row Equity Partners and Phoenix Realty Group, both based in Manhattan, along with two separate entities based in New Hyde, New York, acquired the Park Colony Apartments at 812 South Park Road in Hollywood, records show.
therealdeal.com
Manhattan Beach home away from water lists for $22M
Fund manager J.C. Frey of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors and his wife Kristi put their custom Manhattan Beach home on the market Aug. 12 with a price of $22 million. The 8,400-square-foot property works out to $2,622 per square foot. The house was listed by Kristi Frey, who works as a real estate agent for Strand Hill | Christie’s International Real Estate.
therealdeal.com
Long Beach poised to enforce coastal short-term rental rules
It’s time for Long Beach homeowners near the coast to register their short-term rentals – or else. Property owners near the beach who want to share their homes as short-term rentals must register with the city by Sept. 6 or face a $1,000 fine, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therealdeal.com
Martin Katz goes top-floor in Beverly Hills
Martin Katz is moving up in Beverly Hills. The jeweler to the stars whose baubles have long lit up Hollywood red carpets is moving from a curbside storefront on Brighton Way to the top floor of the five-story Fred Hayman building at 190 North Canon Drive, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported.
Comments / 0