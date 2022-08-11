ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Rick and Morty' take on aliens in Season 6 trailer

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CtOvC_0hDXe0TB00

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Adult Swim is giving a glimpse of Rick and Morty Season 6.

Adult Swim, the nighttime programming block of Cartoon Network, shared a trailer for the new season Thursday.

Rick and Morty follows mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith on their interdimensional adventures.

The preview shows Rick, Morty and the rest of the Smith family take on "a small group of alien terrorists."

"Just do a Die Hard," Rick advises his granddaughter Summer. "Sneak around. Use air vents. You've never seen Die Hard?"

"I'm 17! No, I've never seen Die Hard," Summer responds.

Rick and Morty is created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. The series features the voices of Roiland, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, Sarah Chalke and Kari Wahlgren.

Season 6 premieres Sept. 4 on Adult Swim.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

'Cobra Kai': Daniel, Johnny, Chozen team up in Season 5 trailer

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Cobra Kai Season 5. The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. The preview shows Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) team up with Daniel's former rival Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) against the villainous Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith).
TV SERIES
Popculture

HBO Max Just Scrapped a DC Superhero Show

HBO Max has announced many cancellations in recent weeks, but one obscure DC Comics cancellation nearly flew under the radar. The streamer has been developing a TV show called Strange Adventures for several years, with some heavyweight talent attached including Jensen Ackles, Greg Berlanti and Kevin Smith. In the latest episode of his podcast, Hollywood Babble-On, Smith revealed that the show has been quietly canceled.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Roiland
Person
Kari Wahlgren
Person
Dan Harmon
Person
Spencer Grammer
Person
Chris Parnell
Person
Sarah Chalke
ScreenCrush

Netflix Debuts First Look at Guillermo del Toro’s Horror Anthology Series

Officially announced almost a year ago as a “macabre mashup of genre-defining horror,” Guillermo del Toro’s new horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities is ready to debut this fall on Netflix. In description and style, the show kind of suggests del Toro’s take on the old Tales From the Crypt; a collection of unconnected (but spooky) horror tales, each directed by different talents from the world of movies, each featuring impressive casts. (Some of the big names involved include Peter Weller, Crispin Glover, Ben Barnes, Tim Blake Nelson, Ana Lily Amirpour, Catherine Hardwicke, Jennifer Kent, Panos Cosmatos, and David S. Goyer.)
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Loki season 2 to introduce a Marvel villain who will ‘break the internet’

Loki season 2 filming is already underway, and we saw a bunch of exciting images from the set. We’ve also seen the first plot spoilers for season 2, but they’re not very detailed yet. We can’t even tell if those leaks are accurate. What’s clear is that the number of Loki season 2 leaks will increase in frequency, and the next exciting spoiler concerns the show’s villain.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Crown’ Actor Sam Crane to Play Lead in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’

Sam Crane will play Harry Potter in the new company that commences performances on “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” at London’s Palace Theatre from Oct. 13. Crane’s credits include “The Crown,” “DNA” at the National Theatre, “Othello” at Shakespeare’s Globe and “Farinelli and the King” on Broadway. Frances Grey (“Old Fool,” “Bloods”) plays Ginny Potter and Thomas Grant (“Spring Awakening”) their son Albus Potter, marking his debut on London’s West End. Thomas Aldridge (“Les Misérables”) and Michelle Gayle (“Beauty and the Beast”) continue as Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger and Grace Wylde (“The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe”) will play...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aliens#Cartoon Network
UPI News

Famous birthdays for Aug. 16: Steve Carell, Taika Waititi

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. -- French physicist Gabriel Lippmann, inventor of color photography, in 1845. -- Former Israeli Prime Minister/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Menachem Begin in 1913. -- Author Charles Bukowski in 1920. -- Journalist Louis Lomax in 1922.
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Rick Riordan Gives Big Updates on Disney+'s Percy Jackson Production Status

Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians continues to soldier on. The serialized reboot of Rick Riordan's best-selling books is currently in production, shooting eight episodes that will cover the events of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, the first installment of the five-novel franchise. While most of the Greek gods remain unknown, Percy Jackson has Walker Scobell (Secret Headquarters) in the titular role as well as Leah Jeffries (Beast) and Aryan Simhadri (Trevor: The Musical) fulfilling the supporting characters of Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood, respectively.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
thedigitalfix.com

Unused Darth Maul design gave George Lucas nightmares

The reputation of the Star Wars prequels has improved over the last few years as the kids who grew up watching these science fiction movies have grown up. While we can debate until we’re blue in the face about the quality of these particular Star Wars movies, we can all agree the prequels gave us one of the coolest-looking Star Wars characters ever.
MOVIES
EW.com

Sons of Anarchy vet Charlie Hunnam rides again in Apple's Shantaram first look

Charlie Hunnam is back on a bike, though not the kind Sons of Anarchy fans are used to seeing him ride. The actor best known for his role as outlaw motorcycle club member Jax Teller on the FX drama can now be seen for the first time as fugitive Lin Ford in Apple's upcoming Shantaram. The streamer released the debut photo from the drama series on Monday, along with premiere intel.
MOVIES
ComicBook

First Look at Andrew Lincoln in New Netflix Series

The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln returns to television in Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. The Netflix anthology series released its first-look trailer Monday, revealing a peek at Lincoln's episode reuniting The Babadook director Jennifer Kent and star Essie Davis. Consisting of eight "blood-curdling tales" from eight different directors, the horror anthology series will premiere its first two episodes October 25 on Netflix, with two new tales dropping daily through October 28. The complete collection of "unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror" will be available to stream on Netflix in time for Halloween.
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

'Tales of the Walking Dead' doesn't do much more than kill time

The latest extension of "The Walking Dead" "universe," if you can really call it that, "Tales of the Walking Dead" possesses the chance to explore and play with this world-gone-mad scenario, but mostly squanders it. Telling a self-contained story in each hour, think of it as a zombie-fied bonus effort that doesn't kill much more than time.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

AMC Releases First Look at Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches

AMC has released a first look at the upcoming Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, the adaptation of the late author's Lives of The Mayfair Witches trilogy. On Wednesday, in conjunction with the network's Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour presentation, the network released five photos from the series featuring Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Harry Hamlin, and Tongayi Chirisa.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches EP Teases Interview With the Vampire Easter Eggs in AMC Series

This fall will see the dawn of the Anne Rice universe on AMC and AMC+ with the debut of the eagerly anticipated Interview With the Vampire in October, closely followed by Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches in early 2023. And while the series — the Vampire Chronicles and the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy — exist in the same general universe on the pages of the late Rice's books, how the series might be connected on screen has been a bit of a mystery until now. At AMC's Television Critics Association summer press tour presentation last week, executive producer Mark Johnson explained that Interview and Mayfair will have some tangential connections in their first seasons, though the two series are very much their own entities.
TV SERIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
422K+
Followers
62K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy