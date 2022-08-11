Read full article on original website
William Moffett
4d ago
Yup That's not good . . . you can thank all these far left wing so called Americans that hate America for this . . .
Reply
14
StretchOne4u2
4d ago
It would be so nice if had a few of these mooslims in each state across the nation. Maybe build some houses of "Worship" in our neighborhoods. Really do everything we can do to accommodate their culture and allow it to blossom in our Christian country. That will work out so well.
Reply(1)
5
A. Mark Perry
4d ago
This should not be allowed and they should be sent back immediately!
Reply(2)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Related
Washington Examiner
Trump snubbed: Biden told Obama and Bush about al Zawahiri strike, but not Donald
The Biden administration informed former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush of the airstrike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri before it was announced publicly, a National Security Council spokesman told the Washington Examiner. Officials did not reach out to former President Donald Trump. Al Zawahiri, the...
McConnell and 25 Senate Republicans issue rare statement of support for Pelosi as she visits Taiwan in defiance of China's threats
McConnell's support for Pelosi exemplifies how challenging China has become a bipartisan issue in Washington despite historic political divisions.
BBC
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
Iran Leader Plans NYC Trip After Regime Threat To Turn City 'Into Ruins'
The National Council of Resistance of Iran told Newsweek the State Department should refuse a visa for President Ebrahim Raisi.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hezbollah threatens to 'sever' the hand of Israel if it attempts to tap disputed offshore gas
The leader of Hezbollah in Lebanon issued a warning to Israel about attempting to tap offshore gas reserves in disputed waters between the two countries, further complicating U.S. attempts to mediate the dispute. "The hand that reaches for any of this wealth will be severed," Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of...
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Idaho sheriff sends dire warning to 'idiotic' Biden officials: 'We are on the cusp of complete collapse'
An Idaho sheriff said Wednesday his county is experiencing a "crisis level" of drug overdoses, especially fentanyl and methamphetamine that comes across the southern border. Canyon County, Idaho Sheriff Kieran Donahue joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss how drug cartels are destroying his community. "We're at a crisis stage,...
Washington Examiner
Israel Defense Forces kill 'entire top brass' of Palestinian Islamic Jihad
The Israel Defense Forces Operations Directorate announced Saturday that all the Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders had been killed following the death of Khaled Mansour. "This organization tried to carry out a deadly attack against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers by launching an anti-tank guided missile, to kill civilians and soldiers," Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk said in a press conference Saturday. "We hit and foiled the chain [who sought to] execute this attack."
RELATED PEOPLE
Top US general says China's military has become more aggressive to US over last 5 years
The most senior US general has issued a stark warning about China's military intentions toward the US and allies in the region, saying Beijing has become more aggressive and the number of Chinese intercepts at sea and in the air have "increased significantly" in recent years.
These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World
The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
FOXBusiness
China is doing ‘everything they can’ to outrun America's military defense, and we're behind: Sen Tuberville
During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Thursday, Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville provided a unique perspective on China’s heightened conflict with Taiwan, arguing that the key to securing America's national defense is achieving unity between the Democratic and Republican Party. SEN. TOMMY TUBERVILLE: We can't do it...
Business Insider
Why France's only nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is no joke
In recent weeks, we at 19FortyFive have published several articles on how Russia's repeated attempts to build a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier have ended in miserable and ignominious failure. It is no small source of embarrassment for Vladimir Putin and his Russian Navy admirals that the only two countries who have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Bolton says he's 'embarrassed' that an Iranian Revolutionary Guard member offered the 'low price' of just $300,000 to assassinate him
The Department of Justice announced Thursday that Bolton, former national security advisor under Trump, was the target of a failed assassination plot.
A powerful rifle derived from US Army weaponry is going on sale to civilians amid ongoing gun control debates, report says
SIG Sauer's MCX-Spear is a rifle with military heritage that has recently become available to ordinary buyers, per the Daily Beast.
Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways
US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
Illusionist Uri Geller sends ‘warning’ message to Vladimir Putin
Illusionist Uri Geller has sent Vladimir Putin a message of “warning” in an unusual video address.“Did you know that Russia and China are ahead of the US in hypersonic missiles?,” the Israeli-British television personality asks hypothetically, before adding that if a nuclear missile hit Scotland “200,000 people will perish.”Addressing the Russian president, Geller then says “I have a warning for you Putin, I urge you all to read my warning, all of you. And I’m serious about it. Very,” before walking off camera without specifying said warning.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Go inside the place this farmer says even the Ukrainian military fears
Ivan Mishchenko is one of many farmers in Ukraine facing financial ruin after his farm was destroyed by Russian shelling. Despite the devastation and dangers of working on his field littered with landmines he vows to stay in the country to rebuild his business.
Sorry, legal gun owners are part of America's problem
As is often the case with conservatives, the writer of the July 3 letter “Legal, reasonable gun owners not the problem” is short on facts and long on unenlightened ideology. First, he is grieved that “legal gun owners” like himself are being held responsible for the crisis of...
LAW・
'My God what have we done': Original logbook revealing 'Enola Gay' co-pilot's tragic words after nuclear bomb was dropped on Hiroshima in 1945 sells for £450,000
A logbook featuring a first-hand account of the nuclear attack on the Japanese city of Hiroshima at the end of the Second World War has sold for more than £450,000. The devastating attack on the city in August 1945 caused the deaths of up to 130,000 Japanese men, women and children.
Comments / 25