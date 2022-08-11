Read full article on original website
New Mexico Issues Executive Order Targeting Unlawful Antisemitic Conduct
The Israeli-American Coalition for Action (IAC For Action) today applauded New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s groundbreaking executive order establishing the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism as the legal standard for determining when unlawful discriminatory conduct is motivated by antisemitism. New Mexico is the first state...
Hawaii Democrats Pick Jewish Doctor & Lt. Governor Josh Green to Replace Gov. David Ige
Democratic voters on Saturday overwhelmingly picked Lt. Gov. Josh Green to run for state governor in November. He will face former Republican Lt. Gov. James “Duke” Aiona. According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Green has been the Democratic front-runner in fund-raising, endorsements, and approval ratings, even after Congressman Kai Kahele had announced he was joining the race. Green came in first ahead of former first lady Vicky Cayetano, and Kahele in third place.
