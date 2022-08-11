Democratic voters on Saturday overwhelmingly picked Lt. Gov. Josh Green to run for state governor in November. He will face former Republican Lt. Gov. James “Duke” Aiona. According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Green has been the Democratic front-runner in fund-raising, endorsements, and approval ratings, even after Congressman Kai Kahele had announced he was joining the race. Green came in first ahead of former first lady Vicky Cayetano, and Kahele in third place.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO