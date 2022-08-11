The Delano A’s lost their first game of the 2022 12C Region matchup with #8 Loretto last Thursday. That was the last time they lost in the 12C Regions! On Sunday they jumped out to a 5-1 lead over Loretto, but the Larks rallied to take a 6-5 lead over the A’s in the 7th on a two run home run by Corey Koskie. In the bottom of the 7th the A’s bounced right back and scored two runs to take an 7-6 lead, and then tacked on one more in the eighth and lead 8-6 going into the ninth. The Larks had two on and two outs when Mike Weber struck out Josh Koskie to end the Larks threat, and take home the championship.

