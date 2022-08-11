Read full article on original website
Joanne A. Zander
Age 85 of Maple Lake, passed away August 14th at the Buffalo Hospital. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3 to 6 PM, with a prayer service at 6 PM, at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel of Maple Lake. Further visitation will be held on Monday, 1 hour prior to the services at the church. Funeral services for Joanne Zander will be held Monday, August 22nd at 10:30 AM at the Bethlehem United Church of Christ of Maple Lake. Burial will follow at the church cemetery in Albion Township. Arrangements were made with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Maple Lake. Online information and the funeral webcast available at; www.dingmannfuneral.com.
Veronica Josephine (Goeb) Varner
Age 88 of Buffalo, passed away August 14th. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 24th, 1 hour prior to the Mass at the church. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Veronica Varner will be held Wednesday, August 24th at 11 AM at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Buffalo. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
Marvin Lee Masteller
Age 65 of Buffalo, passed away August 12th. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 27th from 9:30 AM until time of the Mass at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Buffalo. Mass of Christian Burial for Marvin Masteller will be held Saturday, August 27th at 11 AM at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Buffalo. Interment with military honors will follow at the St. Francis Cemetery in Buffalo. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
Six Injured in Two-Vehicle Traffic Crash in Hollywood Township Sunday
The investigation is continuing into a two-vehicle traffic crash that happened early Sunday afternoon in Hollywood Township, leaving six people injured. Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud reports that the crash happened around 1:45 PM Sunday at the intersection of Carver County Roads 21 and 20 in Hollywood Township. Authorities say...
I-94 Project in Wright County Nearing Completion
MnDOT says work on the multi-year construction on I-94 through Wright County is nearing completion. Officials say eastbound traffic between Hasty and Monticello that has been diverted to the westbound lanes since late-April was returned to the eastbound lanes over the weekend. Some portions of the new three-lane section will need to be reduced to two-lanes as median work is completed.
Waconia Teen Dies Following Traffic Crash Early Saturday
A Waconia teen died as a result of injuries sustained in a weekend traffic crash in Waconia. Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud reports that shortly after 4 AM Saturday, a passenger car was northbound on Oak Avenue near Goldfinch Drive in the City of Waconia when the vehicle collided with a payloader that was parked on the east side of the northbound traffic lane. Authorities say that the payloader had been marked with a traffic cone.
Wright County Remains in Moderate Drought
The weather remains generally dry this summer, and Wright County remains in a Moderate Drought according to the most recent U-S Drought Monitor. Though all of Wright County is now listed in Moderate Drought status, it’s still significantly better than last summer, when record-setting drought was seen. Officials say last year at this time, more than 95 percent of Wright County was in drought status, and more than 40 percent of the state was in Extreme or Exceptional Drought.
2022 KRWC Class C State Baseball Tournament Broadcast Schedule
The 2022 Class C State Baseball tournament is here, and AM1360 KRWC is your home for all the North Star League teams that have qualified! KRWC will have every game involving a North Star League team. The 2022 Class C state baseball tournament this year will be hosted by Faribault, Miesville, and Dundas. The tournament is a single elimination tournament. Below is the following schedule for KRWC. All games will be carried at AM 1360 KRWC, at krwc1360.com and on our stream. Note: All games are subject to change, and since this is a single elimination tournament, all games are tentative after the first round. Enjoy!
Delano wins 12C Region, Class C State Tournament Bracket Released
The Delano A’s lost their first game of the 2022 12C Region matchup with #8 Loretto last Thursday. That was the last time they lost in the 12C Regions! On Sunday they jumped out to a 5-1 lead over Loretto, but the Larks rallied to take a 6-5 lead over the A’s in the 7th on a two run home run by Corey Koskie. In the bottom of the 7th the A’s bounced right back and scored two runs to take an 7-6 lead, and then tacked on one more in the eighth and lead 8-6 going into the ninth. The Larks had two on and two outs when Mike Weber struck out Josh Koskie to end the Larks threat, and take home the championship.
