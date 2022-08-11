Read full article on original website
Pair wanted for questioning for assault, property crimes in Hugo
Police are looking for help identifying a man and a woman wanted for questioning in connection with assault and property crimes in Washington County. The crimes allegedly happened in the Hugo area, with the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Thursday releasing surveillance footage showing a pair of possible suspects. They...
Six Injured in Two-Vehicle Traffic Crash in Hollywood Township Sunday
The investigation is continuing into a two-vehicle traffic crash that happened early Sunday afternoon in Hollywood Township, leaving six people injured. Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud reports that the crash happened around 1:45 PM Sunday at the intersection of Carver County Roads 21 and 20 in Hollywood Township. Authorities say...
Suspected catalytic converter thieves lead police on chase across Twin Cities
Two suspects are in custody and facing charges following an interrupted catalytic converter theft and subsequent chase that wound across the Twin Cities overnight. Brooklyn Park police say the incident started around 11:15 p.m. Sunday when a citizen called 911 to report a catalytic converter theft in progress on the 700 block of Pearson Parkway. Squads responded, located the reported suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
Hwy 169 road rage shooting: Court releases heartbreaking 911 call
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Evidence released following the trial of Jamal Smith, the man convicted in the deadly Highway 169 shooting in Plymouth last summer, reveal a heartbreaking phone call the victim's son made to 911 moments after his father was shot. Smith was convicted in the deadly shooting...
Man Gets 40 Years After Body Found In Dakota County Culvert
A 41-year-old Minneapolis man who was found guilty of murdering a 39-year-old was given a 40-year jail term. Investigators claim that in March 2021, Ivan Contreras-Sanchez murdered a man in Minneapolis, traveled to Dakota County, and dropped the corpse into a culvert. Approximately one mile east of Chippendale Avenue and...
Waconia Teen Dies Following Traffic Crash Early Saturday
A Waconia teen died as a result of injuries sustained in a weekend traffic crash in Waconia. Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud reports that shortly after 4 AM Saturday, a passenger car was northbound on Oak Avenue near Goldfinch Drive in the City of Waconia when the vehicle collided with a payloader that was parked on the east side of the northbound traffic lane. Authorities say that the payloader had been marked with a traffic cone.
Body Found Near Northfield Leads to 40 Year Prison Sentence
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering a man whose body was later found in a culvert near Northfield. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 41-year-old Ivan Contreras-Sanchez was convicted of a second-degree murder charge in the case in late July. The jury that found him guilty also determined the were aggravating factors that supported an upward departure from state sentencing guidelines. A news release says the 480-month sentence is the maximum allowed for a second-degree murder conviction.
Three Charged in Sauk Rapids Stabbing
(KNSI) — The three people accused in a Friday stabbing in Sauk Rapids have all been charged. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a stabbing around noon at a house on the 1000 block of Benedict Drive. They say the victim had been stabbed three times in the chest and once in the neck, back, and the back of his head near the base of his skull. He also had a large gash on his forearm. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Lawmaker and Retired Deputy Sheriff Issues Statement on Decision to Continue Stepped Up Patrols in Minneapolis
(KNSI) — Representative Paul Novotny says state police reinforcements staying put in Minneapolis are “good news” for residents. Novotny, a former Princeton police officer, and Sherburne County Sheriff’s Deputy, said he wished action was taken sooner as residents have “suffered from the consequences of rising levels of violent crime and inaction from their elected officials. Despite this positive step, Gov. [Tim] Walz’s move is a short-term solution for a long-term problem that we have seen unfolding for more than two years.”
Man sentenced for southern Minnesota drug raid
MANKATO, Minn. – A man has been sentenced to jail time and probation after being arrested in a major drug raid in Blue Earth County. Sean Michael Nelson, 34 of Mankato, pleaded guilty to third-degree sale of drugs Monday and was sentenced to 85 days in the Blue Earth County Jail and three years of supervised probation. Nelson was also ordered to pay a $500 fine.
SWAT presence in Eagan neighborhood Tuesday morning
Law enforcement personnel with South Metro SWAT at Willow Way and Silver Bell Road in Eagan on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Submitted photo. Law enforcement with the multi-agency South Metro SWAT stationed in an Eagan neighborhood Tuesday morning. Around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, witnesses said an armored vehicle and squad cars could...
‘Large crime scene’ in Brooklyn Park after more than 40 rounds fired near apartment building
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Authorities say more than 40 rounds were fired in a shooting near a Brooklyn Park apartment building that resulted in a boy being hospitalized and numerous vehicles and apartments sustaining damage in the barrage of bullets Saturday night. A block away from the shooting, officers...
Victim identified in fatal home invasion stabbing in NE Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office has identified the victim fatally stabbed in a home invasion in northeast Minneapolis last week.Early Friday morning, 911 dispatchers received a frantic call from a woman regarding a man who had broken into her home and was assaulting her husband, police said. When officers arrived, they found a man fatally stabbed. The victim was identified by the medical examiner as 32-year-old Ryan Peterson of Minneapolis. He died from multiple sharp force injuries and his manner of death was listed as homicide. Franklin White, 31, was arrested in Wisconsin on the same day of the incident. Officers who arrested him say they observed blood in his hair and what looked like an injury on one of his hands.White is charged with one count of second-degree murder.The woman later told investigators she knew White from high school. She had obtained a restraining order against him after he attempted to break into her parents' home.If convicted, White could serve up to 40 years.
Teen driver crashes into parked payloader, killing 16-year-old passenger in Waconia
A car slammed into construction equipment in Waconia early Saturday morning, killing a 16-year-old passenger and injuring the 16-year-old driver. According to the Carver County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. when a 16-year-old from Waconia driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Oak Ave. collided with payloader that was parked on the east side of the lane near Goldfinch Dr.
Minneapolis man dies from injuries days after motorcycle pileup
A Minneapolis man died in a hospital four days after a crash involving five motorcyclists in Wisconsin. Ivan Davis, 69, was one of five motorcyclists heading north on Hwy. 87 near St. Croix Falls on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 8, when the crash happened. Per the St. Croix County...
Boy injured in Brooklyn Park shooting; cars, apartments hit by gunfire
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park say dozens of rounds were fired during an incident that injured a juvenile and damaged seven vehicles Saturday night.Multiple callers reported shots fired near the 8100 block of Zane Avenue North just before 11:30 p.m.A block away, police found a boy who had been shot. He was hospitalized, but police gave no word on the severity of his injuries.In the parking lot and courtyards of a nearby apartment complex, police found evidence that more than 40 rounds were fired. Nearby apartments were struck by gunfire, police said.No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation.
Shooting at Minnehaha Falls leaves one in critical condition
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One person was critically injured in a shooting at Minnehaha Falls Sunday night, according to Minneapolis Park Police. Park Police say the shooting happened near the picnic grounds at Minnehaha Regional Park around 9 p.m. One man was taken to the hospital where authorities say he...
Dinkytown residents weigh in after road barriers removed
MINNEAPOLIS — Road block barriers sit off to the side of the street in one Dinkytown neighborhood. They've been in place near 5th Street Southeast between 13th and 14th Avenue for the past three weeks as a part of the Dinkytown Safety and Pedestrian Access Pilot Program, implemented by the University of Minnesota, and were removed Sunday morning.
