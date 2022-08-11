Read full article on original website
U.S. carries out missile test delayed over Chinese drills
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States military on Tuesday said it carried out a test of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile that had been delayed to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing during China’s show of force near Taiwan earlier this month.
Exclusive-Biden's emergency board calls for railroad wage hikes to resolve contract talks
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's emergency board tasked with helping major freight railroads and unions end a contract negotiation stalemate proposed on Tuesday annual wage increases of between 4% and 7% through 2024, according to a report seen by Reuters.
Tachyum Submits Bid to Build 20 Exaflops Supercomputer
Tachyum on Tuesday said that it had submitted a bid to the Department of Energy to build a 20 exaflops supercomputer in 2025. The machine would be based on the company's next-generation Prodigy processors featuring a proprietary microarchitecture that can be used for different types of workloads. The U.S. DoE...
U.S. says about 20 models will get EV credits through end of 2022
WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Tuesday about 20 models will still qualify for electric vehicle tax credits of up to $7,500 through the end of 2022 under legislation signed by President Joe Biden.
