Reuters

U.S. carries out missile test delayed over Chinese drills

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States military on Tuesday said it carried out a test of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile that had been delayed to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing during China’s show of force near Taiwan earlier this month.
Tom's Hardware

Tachyum Submits Bid to Build 20 Exaflops Supercomputer

Tachyum on Tuesday said that it had submitted a bid to the Department of Energy to build a 20 exaflops supercomputer in 2025. The machine would be based on the company's next-generation Prodigy processors featuring a proprietary microarchitecture that can be used for different types of workloads. The U.S. DoE...
