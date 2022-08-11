ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Sangamon Co. coroner: Teenager dead after shooting

By Cassandra Smith
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=311yre_0hDXXz2E00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating after they said a teenager was killed in a shooting Wednesday night.

In a news release, the Sangamon County coroner said the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at a Springfield hospital. Preliminary autopsy results indicated he died after being shot in the head.

Local nursing homes fined by state

Springfield Police said they were called to an area near East Cedar Street and South Wheeler Avenue. They responded after getting two ShotSpotter notifications.

While they were going to the scene, they learned a man arrived at the hospital. He had been shot in the torso. There is no word on his current condition.

Officers then found out another person–the 16-year-old boy– was dropped off at the hospital. He later died. His identity has not yet been released.

Urbana cancels varsity football this fall

Springfield Police and the coroner’s office are continuing to investigate this shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WCIA

Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed Sunday night in Springfield. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Roosevelt Sims, 42 of Springfield. Sims was shot multiple times near North 8th and East Division Streets and was taken […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Coroner releases the identity of man shot and killed in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was pronounced dead early Monday morning after a shooting in Springfield. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified the 42-year-old Springfield man that was shot at a residence on North 8th Street in Springfield as Roosevelt Sims. Around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Springfield Police...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Man killed in 8th Street shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Decody Stamps, 35, of Springfield, was taken into custody within an hour of the incident, Springfield Police say. Springfield police are investigating a Sunday night shooting. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of North 8th Street. Police say when they arrived...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTAX

Burglary arrest in Christian County

Video surveillance footage helped police in identifying two people in connection with a rash of vehicle thefts and break-ins that happened in Taylorville on June 9th. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says probable cause was found for burglary charges filed against 18 year old Drearion Neal of Springfield along with a juvenille.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sangamon County, IL
City
Urbana, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Sangamon County, IL
Crime & Safety
Springfield, IL
Crime & Safety
Sangamon County, IL
Sports
WCIA

Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police released further details about a Sunday shooting that resulted in a man’s death. In a news release, officers said it happened around 9 p.m. near North 8th and East Division streets. When police got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Officers started […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Police investigate a shooting that left a man injured

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 40-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday night, according to police. Decatur Police said, around 10 p.m. Sunday a 40-year-old man showed to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said the victim was not cooperative with police. They have no...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Man dead in overnight Decatur shooting

Update at 2:07 p.m. on 8/14/2022 Macon County Coroner Michael Day has identified the victim as Arrion L. McClelland. An autopsy conducted on Sunday indicated that he died from a penetrating gunshot wound to the head. Decatur Police are still investigating and are treating this as a homicide. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Family escapes house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called out to a house fire early Monday morning. Crews responded to the 1900 block of N. 6th St. at 4 a.m. Nothing was showing from the street, but once they opened the front door, they saw the house was filled with smoke.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Coroner#Violent Crime#Sangamon Co#Springfield Police#Shotspotter#Nexstar Media Inc
Herald & Review

Police: Gang member said he carries gun because Decatur is 'dangerous'

DECATUR — Police report arresting an armed member of a street gang who told them he needed a gun because of “how dangerous it is in the city.”. A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said Sirspartucas M. Saunders, 18, was arrested just after 12 a.m. July 25 after a brief car chase and foot pursuit.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Police: Man shot, killed in early morning shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -A 24-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to police. Decatur Police said, on Sunday at 3:50 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of W. Wood Street for a report of someone shot. When police arrived they said they found a 24-year-old man...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Teen arrested after domestic violence situation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from has been arrested following a domestic violence situation early Sunday morning. Decatur Police received a report of the situation around 1 a.m. and dispatched officers to a house located near Calhoun and Main Streets. Inside, they found a 43-year-old woman with a head injury and immediately rendered medical […]
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Sports
WAND TV

Coroner: Man hit, killed by train

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are investigating a deadly train verse pedestrian crash. According to the Sangamon County Coroner, a Darrell Hall, 51, died after he was hit by a train. Authorities said Hall was hit by a train near the 1500 block of Percy Avenue Friday night. He...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Springfield man hit by train dies

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, confirms on August 13 a man died after being struck by a train. Around 11:25 p.m. a 51 year old man was pronounced dead in the Emergency room at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Officials report the man was walking on Percy Avenue and hit by […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield Fire rescues puppy from house fire

SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters responded to a house fire early Monday morning and rescued a puppy that couldn’t get out on its own. The fire happened near Sixth and Garfield Streets at 4 a.m. Firefighters said a smoke detector alerted the family living there to the fire and they were able to get […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

16-year-old killed in Springfield shooting identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A teenager who was killed in a shooting Wednesday night has been identified. Police were called to the 2200 block of East Cedar around 8:30 p.m. When the arrived, they learned a victim had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower torso. His injury was considered non-life-threatening.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Man Gets 44 Years For 2016 Murder

A Springfield man has been sentenced to 44 years in prison for his role in a 2016 murder, even though he did not fire the fatal shot. Sangamon County prosecutors say Demarco Jones was a member of a Springfield street gang called the “SQAD,” and was the mastermind of a crime spree, including a botched robbery that resulted in the murder of 19-year-old Alaysia Bennett. Evidence at trial indicated that Jones gave the gun to shooter Devante Taylor and directed him to open fire on the vehicle where Bennett and several others were sitting.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Four Arrested On Meth Charges In Taylorville

Four people have been arrested in Taylorville following complaints from citizens concerning narcotic traffic. 26-year-old Faith Lozier, 61-year-old Donald Lozier, 32-year-old William Simmons, and Ruth Lozier were all arrested for various charges of methamphetamine delivery and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Other charges are expected to come. On...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Chicago Journal

5 shot, 1 dead in Auburn Gresham drive-by

CHICAGO - A young woman is dead and another 4 young victims are wounded after a drive-by shooting on the city's south side, authorities said. The incident happened shortly after midnight on the 1800 block of W. 78th Street in the Auburn Gresham neigbhorhood on the city's south side. Police...
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Comptroller honors Springfield police officers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Comptroller Susana Mendoza honored four Springfield Police officers for exemplary work this past year at a ceremony at the State Fair on Friday. “Thank you for serving as such shining examples of what it means to be a wonderful police officer,” Mendoza said. Officer Taylor Sullivan was recognized because she […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

WCIA

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy