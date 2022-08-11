Sangamon Co. coroner: Teenager dead after shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating after they said a teenager was killed in a shooting Wednesday night.

In a news release, the Sangamon County coroner said the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at a Springfield hospital. Preliminary autopsy results indicated he died after being shot in the head.

Springfield Police said they were called to an area near East Cedar Street and South Wheeler Avenue. They responded after getting two ShotSpotter notifications.

While they were going to the scene, they learned a man arrived at the hospital. He had been shot in the torso. There is no word on his current condition.

Officers then found out another person–the 16-year-old boy– was dropped off at the hospital. He later died. His identity has not yet been released.

Springfield Police and the coroner’s office are continuing to investigate this shooting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.