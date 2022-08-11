ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Strike vote by courts staff

By Alan Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2la4lJ_0hDX2yeJ00

Courts staff have voted to strike in a dispute over a new case management system.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said its members working as legal advisers and court associates in magistrates’ courts in England and Wales voted by nine to one for strikes over using the so-called Common Platform system.

The union said 180 of its members were involved in the row.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3psESR_0hDX2yeJ00

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “This ballot result sends the clearest message to the Courts and Tribunal Service (HMCTS).

“They must now act to address the serious and significant issues our members face as a result of the fundamentally-flawed Common Platform.

“Our members are the people who pick up the pieces when Common Platform fails, and they’ve had enough.

“Either HMCTS management fixes the problems, or they face significant, targeted and sustained industrial action.”

A HM Courts and Tribunals Service spokesperson said: “This is a disappointing outcome as we have been working with staff and unions on the rollout of the Common Platform since September 2020, and it has already dealt with over 158,000 criminal cases.

“The Common Platform is key to modernising the court system, making it more efficient so that victims can receive justice more swiftly.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Barristers’ strike disrupts more than 6,000 court hearings in first 19 days as action escalates

More than 6,000 court hearings were disrupted by the first 19 days of a strike by criminal barristers, data shows as they walk out for another week.Members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) have escalated their action over the government rates paid to defend people who cannot afford legal representation since June.Justice secretary Dominic Raab has not met the association and ministers have refused to negotiate on key demands, which stem from a government-commissioned review of legal aid.Defence barristers are walking out on alternate weeks, and are being balloted on a complete, indefinite strike that would start on 5 September.Data...
LAW
The Independent

Trump search: Unsealed search warrant suggests ex-president being investigated under Espionage Act

FBI agents who searched President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home on Monday found documents classified above top secret as well as the paperwork for Trump ally Roger Stone’s pardon and information about Emmanuel Macron.According to a copy of the warrant and inventory of documents recovered from Mr Trump’s property which was obtained by The Independent, agents recovered from the ex-president a set of papers bearing markings identifying them as Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information – a level of classification above the top secret level which is often applied to intelligence sources as well as the US nuclear arsenal. The...
POTUS
The Independent

Israel rejects appeal to release Palestinian hunger striker

An Israeli military court on Monday rejected an appeal for release by a Palestinian prisoner whose health is deteriorating as he continues a 165-day hunger strike to protest being held without charge or trial, his lawyer said.Khalil Awawdeh is one of several Palestinian detainees who have gone on prolonged hunger strikes over the years in protest of what is known as administrative detention. Israel says the 40-year-old father of four is a militant, an allegation Awawdeh denies through his lawyer. The Islamic Jihad militant group demanded his release as part of an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire ending three days of heavy...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England And Wales#Court System#Pcs#Hmcts
The Independent

Some Capitol rioters try to profit from their Jan. 6 crimes

Facing prison time and dire personal consequences for storming the U.S. Capitol, some Jan. 6 defendants are trying to profit from their participation in the deadly riot, using it as a platform to drum up cash, promote business endeavors and boost social media profiles.A Nevada man jailed on riot charges asked his mother to contact publishers for a book he was writing about “the Capitol incident.” A rioter from Washington state helped his father hawk clothes and other merchandise bearing slogans such as “Our House” and images of the Capitol building. A Virginia man released a rap album with riot-themed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Justice officials seek to improve safeguards for women in refuges

Ministry of Justice officials are working with judges in an attempt to build on safeguards for women in refuges and “overhauling” how family courts protect domestic abuse victims, a spokeswoman says.The ministry issued a statement after a High Court judge was told that abuse victims living in women’s refuges were at risk of having addresses disclosed if they become involved in family court litigation.An organisation running a number of refuges has told Mrs Justice Knowles, who is based in the Family Division of the High Court in London, that victims’ addresses can be inadvertently revealed when court orders are served.Protecting...
POLITICS
AFP

Target of Bolsonaro attacks to become Brazil election court chief

Openly reviled by President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazilian judge Alexandre de Moraes may have to show the stuff that earned him the nickname "RoboCop" as arbiter in polarizing, disinformation-plagued elections to decide the far-right incumbent's fate. "From now on, this president won't carry out one single decision by Alexandre de Moraes.
POLITICS
The Independent

Taskforce set up in bid to deliver energy bill discount in Northern Ireland

A new joint taskforce has been set up after talks around delivering an equivalent to Great Britain’s £400 energy bill discount in Northern Ireland.UK Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi met Stormont Economy Minister Gordon Lyons and Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey in Belfast last week to discuss extending the scheme to the region, a move which has been complicated by the lack of a functioning Stormont Assembly.After the meeting on Wednesday, Ms Hargey and Mr Lyons said they were discussing the Treasury paying money to energy companies in Northern Ireland to reduce customer bills.Ms Hargey said she hoped to be able to give...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
The Independent

Voices: The FBI raid forced Republicans and Democrats to change their midterm strategies

After a short a delay because of Democrats’ passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, Washington has now entered its August recess, the traditional opening for members to go back to their home districts. In midterm years like this one, that means they’re also about to begin campaigning in earnest.Both parties desperately want to talk about the Democrats’ signature climate and healthcare bill, which they’ve passed after more than a year of intra-party strife. Republicans want to repeat the (frequently debunked) claim that the act will lead to 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service Agents, hoping to neutralize any excitement about the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

NI Secretary urges Stormont politicians to resurrect powersharing government

Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara has urged the parties to agree the resurrection of powersharing government at Stormont.He has not ruled out cutting MLAs’ salaries, but said he would prefer to see politicians agree to the return of the Assembly.Earlier, Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said she had no confidence that the Secretary of State intends to call a fresh Assembly election if the powersharing institutions are not restored by the end of October.She told the Financial Times: “These are people who continually find ways to go around the law.”Responding, Mr Vara said he is “sorry that Michelle takes...
WORLD
The Independent

Journalists and lawyers file lawsuit against CIA over ‘spying’ on Assange visits

US journalists and lawyers who visited WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange have filed legal action against the CIA and its former director, Michael Pompeo.They also filed a lawsuit against Spanish security firm Undercover Global and its former chief executive David R Morales Guillen, claiming they violated constitutional rights.Assange is being held in London’s Belmarsh prison as he fights extradition to the US.He has been imprisoned since he was dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2019.More than 40 human rights organisations including Amnesty International have called for Assange’s release.The lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of New York...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Vara offers to meet Noah Donohoe’s mother over withholding of information

Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara has offered to meet the mother of Noah Donohoe to explain his decision to approve a police application to withhold some information from an inquest into the death of the schoolboy.Mr Vara stressed that the ultimate decision on the redaction of police files rested with the coroner and said claims that hundreds of pages would be redacted were “complete nonsense”.Noah, a pupil at St Malachy’s College in Belfast, was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing.Let me make it absolutely clear that notwithstanding the...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson only doing ‘urgent’ work on second holiday as removal vans arrive at No 10

Boris Johnson will only work on his second summer holiday if it is “urgent”, No 10 has admitted – as two huge removal vans arrived outside the famous front door.The outgoing prime minister will not receive any official papers during his week in Greece, his spokesperson said, just hours after a senior Tory claimed he would be “going through his red box”.Mr Johnson is being criticised for taking a second holiday in August, but the spokesperson declined to say why he did not wait until after he leaves office on 5 September.Meanwhile, two big removal vans were parked outside...
U.K.
The Independent

Judge: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia election probe

A federal judge on Monday said U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that is investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws while trying to overturn his narrow 2020 general election loss in the state. Attorneys for Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, had argued that his position as a U.S. senator provided him immunity from having to appear before the investigative panel and asked the judge to quash his subpoena. But U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May wrote in an order Monday that immunities related to his role as a senator do not protect him in this case.Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation last year, and a special grand jury with subpoena power was seated in May at her request. Last month she filed petitions seeking to compel testimony from seven Trump advisers and associates.Prosecutors have indicated they want to ask Graham about phone calls they say he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff in the weeks following the election.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

FBI and Homeland Security release joint warning of potential violent extremist attacks in response to Trump raid

Two US federal agencies are warning of the potential for more attacks inspired by the anger of Donald Trump’s fans in response to the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago.The FBI and Department of Homeland Security jointly issued a memo to officials in both agencies warning that the likelihood of domestic extremist attacks on US soil has risen dramatically since last Monday’s raid. The former president is being investigated for illegal retention of classified materials.Officials warn that “the FBI and DHS have observed an increase in violent threats posted on social media against federal officials and facilities,” and say that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

792K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy