Police: Body found fully engulfed in flames in New Canaan woods

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A male body was discovered laying down in the woods fully engulfed in flames, police say.

Lt. Jason Ferraro of the New Canaan Police Department says officials were called to the scene off Lapham Road around 8:46 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a fire in the woods.

When officers arrived on the scene, they observed a human body fully engulfed in flames laying down in the woods.

Firefighters were called to the scene and assisted in extinguishing the fire. The male was later pronounced dead.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing by the New Canaan Police Investigative Section with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Ferraro says the incident appears to be isolated and is not at all connected to the Jennifer Dulos case.

Investigators say preliminary evidence suggests the incident is most likely a suicide.

A silver-colored SUV was also towed from the scene Thursday.

Police have not identified the male who was found in the woods pending positive identification and notification to his family.

IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

