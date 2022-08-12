ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Man who tried to breach FBI office killed after standoff

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Li0T_0hDWWAzX00

WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — An armed man clad in body armor who tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati office on Thursday was shot and killed by police after he fled the scene and engaged in an hourslong standoff in a rural part of the state, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The confrontation came as officials warned of an increase in threats against federal agents in the days following a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The man is believed to have been in Washington in the days leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and may have been present at the Capitol on the day of the attack, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The suspect was identified as Ricky Shiffer, 42, according to the law enforcement official. He was not charged with any crimes in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, the official said. Federal investigators are examining whether Shiffer may have had ties to far-right extremist groups, including the Proud Boys, the official said.

Shiffer “attempted to breach” the visitor’s screening area at the FBI office at around 9:15 a.m. and fled when agents confronted him, according to federal authorities’ account of the incident. After fleeing onto Interstate 71, he was spotted by a trooper and fired shots as the trooper pursued him, said Lt. Nathan Dennis, a Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson, at a press conference.

Shiffer left the interstate north of Cincinnati with police in pursuit, and got out of his car on a rural road. He exchanged gunfire with police and sustained injuries, although no one else was hurt, Dennis said. A separate highway patrol statement said Shiffer had used his car for cover during the standoff.

Shiffer was shot after he raised a gun toward police at around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Dennis said. The fatal encounter with police happened after negotiations failed and police tried unsuccessfully to use “less lethal tactics,” Dennis said, without providing details.

State highway workers blocked off roads leading to the scene as a helicopter flew over the area. Officials locked down a mile radius near the interstate and urged residents and business owners to lock doors and stay inside.

There have been growing threats in recent days against FBI agents and offices across the country after federal agents executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. On Gab, a social media site popular with white supremacists and antisemites, users have warned they are preparing for an armed revolution.

Federal officials have also been tracking an array of other concerning chatter on Gab and other platforms threatening violence against federal agents. FBI Director Christopher Wray denounced the threats as he visited another FBI office in Nebraska on Wednesday.

“Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re upset with,” Wray said Wednesday in Omaha.

The FBI on Wednesday also warned its agents to avoid potential protesters, and to ensure their security key cards are “not visible outside FBI space,” citing an increase in social media threats to bureau personnel and facilities.

The warning did not specifically mention this week’s search of Mar-a-Lago but attributed the online threats to “recent media reporting on FBI investigative activity.”

___

Welsh-Huggins reported from Columbus, Ohio. Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo in Washington and Jim Mustian in New York contributed to this report.

Comments / 4427

Crawfish Gumbo
3d ago

Hey guy, Im sorry you lived and died for the biggest con artist on earth. He won't give you the time of day, like send 'flowers to your family' much less a RIP thought. All for nothing for a common criminal 😤😡

Reply(108)
302
Barry Wall
3d ago

Based on what I've found online, he had an account on truth social. This appears to have been spawned by the FBI raid on Trump. He had a few posts talking about killing feds and calling people to arms.

Reply(54)
111
Jeff Ellis
3d ago

I'm sure they're going to say he's a trump supporter

Reply(285)
432
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

FBI agents in Connecticut using ‘extra caution’ after Ohio attack

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents throughout Connecticut are “exercising extra caution” after an armed man tried to breach a security screening area of an FBI field office in Ohio on Thursday ended up in a shootout and standoff with law enforcement, authorities said. The armed man was decked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Columbus, OH
City
Florida, OH
State
Washington State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
TheDailyBeast

Indiana Police Chief Suspended for Arresting Political Foe on Bogus Rape Charge

Two Indiana police officers were suspended Wednesday after they targeted a man running for town board who they believed had railed against the thin blue line. Brookville Police Chief Terry Mitchum and Lt. Ryan Geiser arrested Trevin Thalheimer on possession of marijuana along with an old rape allegation; both charges were later dropped. Thalheimer would have had oversight of the police department if he was elected to the town board. Franklin County Prosecutor Chris Huerkamp said he was disturbed by the investigation and the arrest, and has asked the Indiana State Police to investigate the matter. “I don’t know where they got that impression that I was [anti-police],” Thalheimer told local affiliate Fox19 Now. “I never had stated that. I was under the impression that, you know, when it comes to the Brookfield Police Department, that they’re all fair guys.”Read it at Fox 19 Now
BROOKVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Violent Crime#Fbi#Wilmington
TheDailyBeast

Cops Nab Man Accused of Killing 4 in Ohio Over ‘Mind Control’

A two-day manhunt for the suspect accused of gunning down four people in two houses in Ohio—allegedly because he believed he was the victim of mind control—has ended with his arrest in Kansas.Stephen Marlow, 39, was nabbed in Lawrence shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday when a police officer on alert for the fugitive spotted his vehicle and followed him into a parking lot.The arrest came a day after Marlow allegedly went on a rampage 650 miles away in Butler Township, outside Dayton, Ohio, killing Clyde Knox, 82, and his wife Eva, 78, in one home and Sarah Anderson, 41,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Serena Williams' Cincinnati opener pushed back to Tuesday

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams’ opening match in the Western & Southern Open has been rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday. The 40-year-old Williams, preparing to retire, is set to face 19-year-old Emma Raducanu, the defending U.S. Open champion. A spokesman for the tournament said the change was “on account of a number of factors related to scheduling.” Williams has said she wants to have another child and pursue business interests. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has not said what her last event will be, but has made it sound as if her final farewell will come at the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York. Williams lost 6-2, 6-4 to Belinda Bencic on Wednesday night in Toronto in her first match since she elaborated on her future plans.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy