so, cnn, what's the "proper" way to dispute elections & outcomes, in the face of so MANY irregularities? Even if not a single vote was a "stolen" vote, or an illegally " harvested", or illegally denied,or illegally counted vote, the STATES broke their OWN election laws by not following their LEGAL avenues to change dates, times, casting & counting methods, and bipartisan oversight of said counting. If they are allowed to unilaterally change it in ONE election, what will stop them from repeating the "crime"? What recourse do we have other than questioning or rejecting the outcome? I'm awestruck America has NEVER conducted a full, 50 state, audit of our elections, & yet hold ourselves as arbiters of truth & electoral integrity for the outcomes in OTHER countries elections....
vote blue down the ballot, governor, attorney General, senate, congress, legislators, secretary of state. these Republican control freaks need to go
if your still STUCK ON THAT then you need to NOT RUN FOR OFFICE ANYMORE its time to LET IT GO LMAO YOUR HOLDING ON TO HURT FEELINGS AT THIS POINT 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂🤭
Related
Trump's pick for Arizona governor renounced her media past. The conversion made Kari Lake a front-runner
A Republican Lawmaker Said “Not Her Body, Not Her Choice” Before Indiana Passed A Near-Total Abortion Ban
Another Republican who backed Trump's impeachment concedes defeat
Ryan Kelley, Arrested For Jan. 6 Involvement, Loses GOP Nomination For Michigan Governor
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liz Cheney says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has 'lined himself up almost entirely' with Trump: 'I think that's very dangerous'
The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it Again
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Kemp With 100 Days to Midterm: Polls
RELATED PEOPLE
Massachusetts became the 18th state to outlaw Black hair discrimination. Here's the tangled history of the CROWN Act.
Records Reveal That Trump Lawyers Copied Data From Election Systems In Multiple States
Democrats should hang their heads in shame for helping oust principled Republican
Trump disqualified from holding office? Clinton-linked lawyer points to US Code after FBI raid
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions
Six More States Could Legalize Recreational Marijuana This Fall
Republicans' next big play is to 'scare the hell out of Washington' by rewriting the Constitution. And they're willing to play the long game to win.
GOP officials refuse to certify primaries: “This is how Republicans are planning to steal elections”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biden admin quietly approves construction of U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma, Arizona
Frequent CNN columnist: I ‘LITERALLY’ view Trump supporters as ‘no different’ than bin Laden supporters
Heavily armed pastor presses Beto O'Rourke on abortion and "great men" who are "the product of rape"
Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 46