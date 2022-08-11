ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 46

NannasBananas
11d ago

so, cnn, what's the "proper" way to dispute elections & outcomes, in the face of so MANY irregularities? Even if not a single vote was a "stolen" vote, or an illegally " harvested", or illegally denied,or illegally counted vote, the STATES broke their OWN election laws by not following their LEGAL avenues to change dates, times, casting & counting methods, and bipartisan oversight of said counting. If they are allowed to unilaterally change it in ONE election, what will stop them from repeating the "crime"? What recourse do we have other than questioning or rejecting the outcome? I'm awestruck America has NEVER conducted a full, 50 state, audit of our elections, & yet hold ourselves as arbiters of truth & electoral integrity for the outcomes in OTHER countries elections....

Reply
13
Dee Miller
6d ago

vote blue down the ballot, governor, attorney General, senate, congress, legislators, secretary of state. these Republican control freaks need to go

Reply(1)
16
Angel Calico
4d ago

if your still STUCK ON THAT then you need to NOT RUN FOR OFFICE ANYMORE its time to LET IT GO LMAO YOUR HOLDING ON TO HURT FEELINGS AT THIS POINT 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂🤭

Reply(3)
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Arizona State
The Independent

The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did

It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Marchant
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Paige
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#State Elections#Democratic Elections#Election Security#Election Fraud#American#The Supreme Court
Fox News

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
MISSOURI STATE
Salon

GOP officials refuse to certify primaries: “This is how Republicans are planning to steal elections”

Republican election officials in at least three states have refused to certify primary votes, in a sign of things to come amid the party's baseless election fraud crusade. Numerous allies of former President Donald Trump have echoed his lies about voter fraud on the campaign trail. Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Nevada U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt both claimed evidence of "election stealing" before any votes were cast. Colorado secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has twice demanded recounts of her Republican primary race after losing by double digits. Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert filed a lawsuit alleging that his GOP primary loss was a "mathematical impossibility," even after a recount he requested confirmed the results.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Salon

Heavily armed pastor presses Beto O'Rourke on abortion and "great men" who are "the product of rape"

Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke Attends Rally For Reproductive Freedom On June 26, 2022 In Austin, Texas (Sergio Flores/Getty Images) A Texas man who identified himself as a preacher, armed with a semiautomatic assault rifle and pistol, confronted gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke during a Saturday campaign event and demanded that the Democrat answer whether he "believed in a woman's right to choose," claiming that there are "great" men who are the "product of rape."
HEMPHILL, TX
Kansas Reflector

Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle

TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy