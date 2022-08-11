Defending state champion Perrysburg girls cross country primed for another successful finish

Last season, Perrysburg’s girls cross country team achieved the ultimate goal of winning the Division I team state championship, a first in school history.

The Yellow Jackets could be a favorite to repeat, too.

Six of their seven runners from the state meet are back.

However, coach Jon Monheim hasn’t made repeating the team goal. Instead, the main objective is one that will help them make another successful postseason run — health.

“The girls are certainly thinking big. From a coach’s perspective, we try to dial that down,” said Monheim, who is in his 12th season. “If we stay healthy at the end of the season, then we’ll start talking about some of the bigger things. At the end of the season, if all of those things are in place, if we have a shot to be one of the top three or four teams to win it, that would be awesome.”

Still, for the Yellow Jackets, it’s hard to not think of what’s to come.

For a state-winning team, Perrysburg remains on the younger side. Though, Monheim noted the sport is often dominated by underclassmen.

The only graduation loss was top-runner Aubrey Duhaime, now running at the University of Toledo. Duhaime holds the school-record time of 17:59 and was a two-time all-Ohioan — including a fifth-place finish to cap her career.

The Yellow Jackets do return a pair of all-Ohioans in sophomores Ava Beeks (13th) and Natalie Sanders (25th). Also back with state-meet experience are junior Sydney Daudelin (51st), lone senior AnnaSophia Gower (74th), junior Anna Dalton (91st), and sophomore Taylor Moody (104th).

With its largest-ever roster of 54 girls, competition for the varsity spots is intense.

Monheim called the luxury of depth a great problem to have, with about 14 to 16 girls in the running for the top seven.

He noted newcomer and junior Hannah Kersten, a regional track finalist in the 3,200 in the spring, as being a key name to fill the seventh spot.

“The nice thing about cross country, even the girls that were secure last year, they’ve got show up this year,” Monheim said. “We’ll see where the results fall.”

While their depth is an asset, it’s not a complete rarity at the D-I level.

Of the rest of the top-10 finishing teams at state, five more return at least five of their top seven runners, and Centerville (fifth) is the only school to return its entire top seven. Hilliard Davidson (sixth) and Rocky River (seventh), like Perrysburg, only graduated one runner.

The state title served as the pinnacle of Perrysburg’s strength over roughly the past decade.

The Yellow Jackets have ran at seven of the last eight state meets with three top-10 finishes prior to 2021. Additionally, they’ve captured six regional titles, including the last three, and seven district and conference titles — four competing in each.

Adding a state title to the trophy case doesn’t change much for the following season.

The Yellow Jackets remain focused on their personal records and their weekly training. They’ve put in the miles and minutes, about 45 minutes per day for five or six days a week in the summer, Sanders said.

“I’m not going to put too much stress on myself about the state title,” Beeks said. “I’m going to run it like it was any other season.”

Nor should the state title change anything, so the runners feel.

“We’re coming in with a strong team this year, but we can’t just be cocky,” Sanders said. “We have to go in like a normal season.”

Perrysburg is goal-oriented beyond the ultimate goal, but largely has eyes of winning any kind of meet, from varsity on down to junior varsity and open meets.

“As long as everyone just performs and does what they can to the best of their ability, I’m going to be totally happy with that,” Gower said.

Beeks added: “As a team we definitely want to go back and winning would be awesome, but we’ll be happy with anything we get to come out of it.”

Still, it’s easy to recognize all the returning talent forms a massive amount of potential.

Perrysburg opens its season Aug. 20 at the OHSAA Early Season Invitational at Fortress Obetz in Obetz, Ohio — the same site/course of the state meet, which is slated for Nov. 5.

“There’s so much potential, especially with the way our coach designs our training plans,” Gower said. “We definitely will make some strides this season.”