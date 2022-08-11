ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blade

Defending state champion Perrysburg girls cross country primed for another successful finish

By By Andy Wolf / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FHjJO_0hDVSwmC00

Last season, Perrysburg’s girls cross country team achieved the ultimate goal of winning the Division I team state championship, a first in school history.

The Yellow Jackets could be a favorite to repeat, too.

Six of their seven runners from the state meet are back.

However, coach Jon Monheim hasn’t made repeating the team goal. Instead, the main objective is one that will help them make another successful postseason run — health.

“The girls are certainly thinking big. From a coach’s perspective, we try to dial that down,” said Monheim, who is in his 12th season. “If we stay healthy at the end of the season, then we’ll start talking about some of the bigger things. At the end of the season, if all of those things are in place, if we have a shot to be one of the top three or four teams to win it, that would be awesome.”

Still, for the Yellow Jackets, it’s hard to not think of what’s to come.

For a state-winning team, Perrysburg remains on the younger side. Though, Monheim noted the sport is often dominated by underclassmen.

The only graduation loss was top-runner Aubrey Duhaime, now running at the University of Toledo. Duhaime holds the school-record time of 17:59 and was a two-time all-Ohioan — including a fifth-place finish to cap her career.

The Yellow Jackets do return a pair of all-Ohioans in sophomores Ava Beeks (13th) and Natalie Sanders (25th). Also back with state-meet experience are junior Sydney Daudelin (51st), lone senior AnnaSophia Gower (74th), junior Anna Dalton (91st), and sophomore Taylor Moody (104th).

With its largest-ever roster of 54 girls, competition for the varsity spots is intense.

Monheim called the luxury of depth a great problem to have, with about 14 to 16 girls in the running for the top seven.

He noted newcomer and junior Hannah Kersten, a regional track finalist in the 3,200 in the spring, as being a key name to fill the seventh spot.

“The nice thing about cross country, even the girls that were secure last year, they’ve got show up this year,” Monheim said. “We’ll see where the results fall.”

While their depth is an asset, it’s not a complete rarity at the D-I level.

Of the rest of the top-10 finishing teams at state, five more return at least five of their top seven runners, and Centerville (fifth) is the only school to return its entire top seven. Hilliard Davidson (sixth) and Rocky River (seventh), like Perrysburg, only graduated one runner.

The state title served as the pinnacle of Perrysburg’s strength over roughly the past decade.

The Yellow Jackets have ran at seven of the last eight state meets with three top-10 finishes prior to 2021. Additionally, they’ve captured six regional titles, including the last three, and seven district and conference titles — four competing in each.

Adding a state title to the trophy case doesn’t change much for the following season.

The Yellow Jackets remain focused on their personal records and their weekly training. They’ve put in the miles and minutes, about 45 minutes per day for five or six days a week in the summer, Sanders said.

“I’m not going to put too much stress on myself about the state title,” Beeks said. “I’m going to run it like it was any other season.”

Nor should the state title change anything, so the runners feel.

“We’re coming in with a strong team this year, but we can’t just be cocky,” Sanders said. “We have to go in like a normal season.”

Perrysburg is goal-oriented beyond the ultimate goal, but largely has eyes of winning any kind of meet, from varsity on down to junior varsity and open meets.

“As long as everyone just performs and does what they can to the best of their ability, I’m going to be totally happy with that,” Gower said.

Beeks added: “As a team we definitely want to go back and winning would be awesome, but we’ll be happy with anything we get to come out of it.”

Still, it’s easy to recognize all the returning talent forms a massive amount of potential.

Perrysburg opens its season Aug. 20 at the OHSAA Early Season Invitational at Fortress Obetz in Obetz, Ohio — the same site/course of the state meet, which is slated for Nov. 5.

“There’s so much potential, especially with the way our coach designs our training plans,” Gower said. “We definitely will make some strides this season.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Perrysburg#Sports#Division#The University Of Toledo
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy