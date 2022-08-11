ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blade

Two injured in South Toledo shooting

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DFa66_0hDVMJ0b00

Two people were wounded by gunfire Wednesday afternoon in South Toledo.

Miranda Olmstead, 31, was shot at least once while Khaleeq White, 15, was wounded by a bullet fragment in the shooting in the 700 block of Turner Avenue just before 4:30 p.m., police said. The two victims arrived at ProMedica Toledo Hospital for treatment while police were responding to the scene, according to the report.

Ms. Olmstead’s vehicle and a house in the 900 block of Turner also were hit by bullets, police said. Officers did not recover any shell casings from the area and no arrests had been made by Thursday morning.

Comments / 1

Related
WTOL 11

TPD: 15-year-old flees police, crashes vehicle into house in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired as part of an unrelated report on Aug. 12, 2022. A 15-year-old who fled police was arrested Sunday in west Toledo. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Toledo police attempted to stop a vehicle involved in several calls the day before. The driver refused to stop at Harvest and Quast lanes and continued on, police claim.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Promedica Toledo Hospital#Police#Violent Crime#Turner Avenue
13abc.com

TPD: Man who shot at house and led police on a chase still at large

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for a suspect who they say led police officers on a chase and shot at a house. According to TPD, units were dispatched to the 500 block of Durango Drive on a warrant service. When they arrived, officers approached and observed Daniel Delgado, 38, sitting in his vehicle in a driveway with the car running.
HOLLAND, OH
13abc.com

Jury convicts man in downtown Toledo fatal shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A jury convicted a man of several charges Friday in the murder of a 28-year-old in Toledo. According to court documents, Feymon Walker was convicted of murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence charges Friday in connection to the 2021 murder of 28-year-old Stormy Clere. According...
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Detroit

Woman Found Fatally Shot Outside Of Vehicle In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are continuing to investigate after a woman was found fatally shot next to her vehicle on Detroit’s east side early Monday morning. The unidentified woman’s body was found around 8:40 a.m. next to the vehicle on the 4000 block of Fairview Street. Not much information is known about what happened and no suspect information was given. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detroit Police at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

TPD: Thursday night shooting in central Toledo under investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department is investigating a shooting in central Toledo on Thursday night after neighbors reported hearing gunfire. Police said one person was shot on Hamilton Street around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. The 43-year-old victim said he was shot by a known suspect. He was transferred to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Woman in the hospital after crash Saturday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is in the hospital after a crash on Heatherdowns near Byrne. It happened around 11 pm. Saturday. Police on scene tell 13abc a woman in her 20s was taken to the hospital. They say no one saw the crash happen, so they’re still looking into what led up to the crash.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Pedestrian struck while using marked crosswalk

A pedestrian using a crosswalk on Pearl Street was struck by a vehicle last week and taken to Wood County Hospital. According to a Bowling Green Police Division report, Elvin Layman, 75, of Bowling Green, was southbound on South Church Street, Wednesday around 12:56 p.m. He stopped at the intersection with Pearl Street.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Toledo renaming street to memorialize firefighter who served for decades

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo announces plans to rename Orange Street in honor of Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl. Orange Street and Huron intersection will be redesigned as Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl Memorial Place on Saturday, August 20.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: one person shot on Hamilton St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot Thursday evening. According to our media partner The Blade, the Toledo Police Department responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Hamilton St. just after 6:30 p.m. Neighbors reportedly heard multiple gunshots. At this time neither the victim’s name nor condition...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD searching for missing 13-year-old

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking for your help in the search for a missing juvenile. They say 13-year-old Zoie Robinson is missing from the 500 block of Leonard Street. She is 5′4″. TPD released a photo of her on their Facebook page. Anyone with information...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Lima man sentenced in Putnam County for impaired driving

OTTAWA — A 39-year-old Lima man was sentenced to three months in jail for an impaired driving conviction that resulted in him losing his vehicle in the Ottawa River. Joseph C. Skiba was sentenced Thursday to 180 days in the Putnam County Jail for an amended charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence by Putnam County Common Pleas Court Judge Keith Schierloh. The judge suspended 90 days of the sentence and gave him credit for five days served. He was fined $1,000 with $625 suspended upon successful completion of probation and court costs. His license was suspended for two years as of Nov. 15, 2021 and he was placed on five years of community control. He was given driving privileges to work, counseling and the probation department. Skiba was ordered to report to the jail at 8 a.m. today.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
wtvbam.com

Jerome man lodged in Hillsdale County Jail on homicide charge

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Jerome man is in the Hillsdale County Jail after he was arrested in connection with the alleged homicide of a woman early Saturday morning. The Michigan State Police are investigating the incident. Few details have been released about the shooting at the suspects...
JEROME, MI
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy