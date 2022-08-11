Two injured in South Toledo shooting

Two people were wounded by gunfire Wednesday afternoon in South Toledo.

Miranda Olmstead, 31, was shot at least once while Khaleeq White, 15, was wounded by a bullet fragment in the shooting in the 700 block of Turner Avenue just before 4:30 p.m., police said. The two victims arrived at ProMedica Toledo Hospital for treatment while police were responding to the scene, according to the report.

Ms. Olmstead’s vehicle and a house in the 900 block of Turner also were hit by bullets, police said. Officers did not recover any shell casings from the area and no arrests had been made by Thursday morning.