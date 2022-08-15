Two words to start with. Sign painting and ghost signs. Photograph courtesy of the Jacksonville Public Library Digital Collections. Sign Painting or what we call “The Craft of the Letterheads” is an ancient trade that dates back to 300 B.C. Or at least back to the moment we delineated it as the means to communicate what was being sold and why we should pause and step inside as a response to the art. Fast forward to the early 1900s where every store needed a quality sign painter or what is described as “everyday, working class people with a knack for color, design and mechanics.” Their work shaped the visual landscape of our city streets. The style was often specific to the culture of the place and dependent on the personality of the sign painter therefore creating a sense-of-place that today is a primary resource to the stories of its time. Albeit “art in public” both the public art and fine art worlds have rejected this talented, skilled class. Today we are left with faded works given the invention of both die-cut vinyl plotters and inkjet printers which killed the need for this classic craft. The old remnants of the hand-painted signs, those that barely exist to the naked eye that we are left with are referred to as ghost signs.

