4 Florida Cities Among The Most Humid Cities In The U.S.
House Method ranked the most and least humid cities in the U.S.
Raleigh News & Observer
Woman fakes being stranded, then kills Florida college student who stopped, AL cops say
A roadside robber masquerading as a stranded motorist killed a University of Central Florida student when he fought back, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama. The 22-year-old victim was identified as Adam Simjee of Apopka, Florida, and he was traveling with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, 20,...
‘Business in the front, party in the back:’ Hilliard teen a finalist in the USA Mullet Championships
A Nassau County teen is getting some recognition for his “business in the front, party in the back” hairstyle. Fisher Monds of Hilliard is currently a finalist in the Teen Division of the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. As of Wednesday morning,...
WCJB
Lake City crash on US-41 causes heavy traffic, injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic is flowing smoothly again in Lake City on US-41 after a crash stalled the morning commute. According to FHP, the crash took place on the I-75 northbound entrance ramp from US-41 just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The northbound US-41 traffic was blocked as well...
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: Orange Park Police looking for owner of these photos
Orange Park Police searching for owner of photos The Orange Park Police Department came across these photos in a 4Rivers parking lot. (Orange Park Police Department)
Action News Jax’s Ben Becker uncovers hundreds in projected new charges to your JEA electric bill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — I pushed JEA for answers morning, noon and night the past couple of days and got even more answers, amplifications and clarifications about what everyone wants to know -- how much more can I expect my bill to go up?. The answer: Quite a bit. >>>...
'Customer bills have been more of a burden:' JEA addresses higher electric bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Are you shelling out more cash to pay your electric bill? You aren't alone. Many people across the First Coast report receiving higher-than-normal electric bills from JEA. "We know recent customer bills have been more of a burden...
WCJB
‘Dyal-ed in’: Interim Lake City Manager promoted to permanent position
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After over a year-long search, the Lake City city council is again closing in on filling their city manager position and this time the are working it out in house. During Monday night’s council meeting the body unanimously approved Council Member Jake Hill Jr’s motion...
earnthenecklace.com
Corley Peel Leaving WJXT: Meet the Florida Reporter and Her Family
Corley Peel became Jacksonville’s favorite reporter in her five years at News4JAX. When she announced she is resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Corley Peel’s leaving WJXT and where is she going next. Peel’s family surprised her before she signed off one last time from the news station and revealed the reason for the young reporter’s departure. Corley Peel is stepping back from broadcasting for her family, raising curiosity about them and her background. We reveal all about the journalist in this Corley Peel wiki.
First Coast News
Clay County mother claims student was threatened, school leaders not showing sense of urgency
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The first week of school is not going how Starlyn Wimberly imagined for her daughter. Her second-grader missed two days of School at Charles E. Bennett Elementary. Wimberly doesn't feel like it's safe for her child to be in the classroom after she said another...
AOL Corp
Boater finds young woman dead in Florida marsh, cops say. Cause of death investigated
A woman’s body was discovered in a north Florida marsh and investigators are not sure of her identity or the cause of death, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. The discovery was made Sunday, Aug. 14, near the Nassau-Duval county line, officials said. The area is just...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City hires new attorney, permanent manager
The Lake City Council voted to hire new city attorneys and promote the interim city manager to a permanent position during a special and regular meeting on Monday evening. During the special meeting that happened first, attorneys Scott Walker and Thomas Kennon III from different law firms pitched a plan for Lake City to hire them jointly for the city attorney position.
WCJB
Trail at Newnans Lake shut down due to prescribed burn
ORANGE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - The St. Johns River Water Management District is warning residents of a prescribed burn in Alachua County on Tuesday. The district is conducting a 45-acre burn on the northeast portion of the Newnans Lake Conservation area. The Hatchet creek track will be closed for the duration of the burn.
WCJB
Lake City District 14: Two candidates are going head-to-head for city council seat
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Befaithful Coker has been volunteering in Lake City for more than a decade. This is the second time she seeks to fill the District 14 city council seat. “I’ve worked with agencies, with community organizations,” said Coker. “I’ve worked with children, I’ve worked with business,...
thejaxsonmag.com
Identifying the ghost sign from outside my window
Two words to start with. Sign painting and ghost signs. Photograph courtesy of the Jacksonville Public Library Digital Collections. Sign Painting or what we call “The Craft of the Letterheads” is an ancient trade that dates back to 300 B.C. Or at least back to the moment we delineated it as the means to communicate what was being sold and why we should pause and step inside as a response to the art. Fast forward to the early 1900s where every store needed a quality sign painter or what is described as “everyday, working class people with a knack for color, design and mechanics.” Their work shaped the visual landscape of our city streets. The style was often specific to the culture of the place and dependent on the personality of the sign painter therefore creating a sense-of-place that today is a primary resource to the stories of its time. Albeit “art in public” both the public art and fine art worlds have rejected this talented, skilled class. Today we are left with faded works given the invention of both die-cut vinyl plotters and inkjet printers which killed the need for this classic craft. The old remnants of the hand-painted signs, those that barely exist to the naked eye that we are left with are referred to as ghost signs.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Bristol Development Group buys 50 acres in Duval and St. Johns counties
Bristol Development Group paid $13.2 million for 50 acres along Race Track Road in Duval and St. Johns counties. Franklin, Tennessee-based Bristol Development bought the site Aug. 10. Duval County Clerk of Courts records show Grand Capital, through PEG 120 LLC, sold 36.5 acres along Philips Highway near Race Track...
WCJB
Levy County Commission will meet to give an update on a proposal to provide Cedar Key water service
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County commissioners get an update on a proposal by Bronson town leaders to provide Cedar Key with water service. The meeting will be at 9 a.m. They will discuss the proposal along with other planning and zoning petitions. The public comments will be limited to...
Drivers fear new federal commercial driver’s license training could deter schoolbus driver applicant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — School buses were delayed again on Wednesday, some by up to an hour and a half. Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Diana Greene blames a nationwide bus driver shortage. Greene told reporters Monday that bus contractors are short about 100 drivers. Some of those new commercial...
WCJB
UF police put out an alert to warn students to be vigilant after a burglary near campus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the start of the semester approaches, UF Police are warning students to be vigilant after a burglary near campus. UFPD put out an alert Tuesday about the crime, which happened one week ago. Officers say an unknown man went into a home on SW 9th...
