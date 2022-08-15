ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

WCJB

Lake City crash on US-41 causes heavy traffic, injuries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic is flowing smoothly again in Lake City on US-41 after a crash stalled the morning commute. According to FHP, the crash took place on the I-75 northbound entrance ramp from US-41 just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The northbound US-41 traffic was blocked as well...
LAKE CITY, FL
Lake City, FL
Corley Peel Leaving WJXT: Meet the Florida Reporter and Her Family

Corley Peel became Jacksonville’s favorite reporter in her five years at News4JAX. When she announced she is resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Corley Peel’s leaving WJXT and where is she going next. Peel’s family surprised her before she signed off one last time from the news station and revealed the reason for the young reporter’s departure. Corley Peel is stepping back from broadcasting for her family, raising curiosity about them and her background. We reveal all about the journalist in this Corley Peel wiki.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Politics
Lake City hires new attorney, permanent manager

The Lake City Council voted to hire new city attorneys and promote the interim city manager to a permanent position during a special and regular meeting on Monday evening. During the special meeting that happened first, attorneys Scott Walker and Thomas Kennon III from different law firms pitched a plan for Lake City to hire them jointly for the city attorney position.
LAKE CITY, FL
Trail at Newnans Lake shut down due to prescribed burn

ORANGE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - The St. Johns River Water Management District is warning residents of a prescribed burn in Alachua County on Tuesday. The district is conducting a 45-acre burn on the northeast portion of the Newnans Lake Conservation area. The Hatchet creek track will be closed for the duration of the burn.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Identifying the ghost sign from outside my window

Two words to start with. Sign painting and ghost signs. Photograph courtesy of the Jacksonville Public Library Digital Collections. Sign Painting or what we call “The Craft of the Letterheads” is an ancient trade that dates back to 300 B.C. Or at least back to the moment we delineated it as the means to communicate what was being sold and why we should pause and step inside as a response to the art. Fast forward to the early 1900s where every store needed a quality sign painter or what is described as “everyday, working class people with a knack for color, design and mechanics.” Their work shaped the visual landscape of our city streets. The style was often specific to the culture of the place and dependent on the personality of the sign painter therefore creating a sense-of-place that today is a primary resource to the stories of its time. Albeit “art in public” both the public art and fine art worlds have rejected this talented, skilled class. Today we are left with faded works given the invention of both die-cut vinyl plotters and inkjet printers which killed the need for this classic craft. The old remnants of the hand-painted signs, those that barely exist to the naked eye that we are left with are referred to as ghost signs.
Bristol Development Group buys 50 acres in Duval and St. Johns counties

Bristol Development Group paid $13.2 million for 50 acres along Race Track Road in Duval and St. Johns counties. Franklin, Tennessee-based Bristol Development bought the site Aug. 10. Duval County Clerk of Courts records show Grand Capital, through PEG 120 LLC, sold 36.5 acres along Philips Highway near Race Track...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
