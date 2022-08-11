ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams explains why her hairstyle for friend Meghan Markle’s wedding took ‘all night’

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uEjBq_0hDTPAk100

Serena Williams has shared details about her friend Meghan Markle ’s royal wedding, and why her hairstyle for the Duchess of Sussex’s special day took “all night”.

The 40-year-old tennis champion opened up about her outfit for the 2018 royal wedding in a video for Vogue , where she looked back on some of her most iconic looks. At one point, she reflected on the pink dress and jewels she wore to the nuptials as she admired a photo of herself and husband, Alexis Ohanian, at Windsor Castle.

“I love this image,” she said. “This is at the royal wedding, when my friend Meghan married Harry.”

She then reflected on the hairstyle she wore for the occasion, telling Vogue : “What’s so iconic about this is I was like: ‘Royal wedding? I’m definitely wearing braids.’”

Williams also described the “long process” of braiding her hair with the help of multiple stylists, and how it was “so worth it”.

“All night, they were braiding my hair,” she explained. “It was two or three girls braiding my hair, and I was so tired. I was like: ‘I’m going to sleep.’ So I lie down and then they just kept braiding until the morning, and they finally finished.”

“It was a very long process, but it was so worth it,” she added.

After applauding her husband’s look and noting that he “looks a lot younger” in the picture, Williams noted how British style is “definitely different” from that of Americans.

“Women have to wear fascinators, which are hats,” she said. “I love that they call ‘em fascinators.”

Williams first became friends with Meghan back in 2010 , after meeting at a party to celebrate the Super Bowl. The pair have continued to support each other on multiple occasions, as Meghan has watched Williams play at Wimbledon and the US Open.

The Grand Slam winner has also previously spoken out about their bond and how much she admires the duchess. Following Meghan’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in July 2021 , Williams praised her long-time friend’s “confidence” and “selflessness,” before describing her as the “strongest person” she knows.

“Meghan is a great person and I think the epitome of strength, the epitome of confidence, the epitome of selflessness and the epitome of everything is just her and everything that she’s gone through,” she said.

“I just think that she is the strongest person I know. I don’t know anyone else that could handle everything on such a global scale the way that she’s had to handle things that are just untrue, minute after minute,” the tennis player added.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Today show: Justin Sylvester explains why he moved Jenna Bush Hager away from him twice

Justin Sylvester has explained why he moved Jenna Bush Hager away from him on the Today show.The presenter and Marry Me star was guest co-hosting Wednesday’s episode (10 August) when viewers noticed him shrugging Hager’s hand off his shoulder, and then lightly moving her away from him, while they were watching chef Andy Baraghani roast a chicken.Hager, 40, laughed at Sylvester’s actions, and could be seen looking at the camera several times.She also asked Sylvester, 35, at one stage: “Do you want me to go?” The moment was considered uncomfortable by viewers, and sparked a debate surrounding consent and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fans claim Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago looked ‘scared’ in video as North shushed screaming fans

A recent video featuring Kim Kardashian and her daughters has gone viral online after fans claimed her youngest daughter, Chicago West, appeared “scared” by the swarms of fans screaming for them.The footage, which was posted by TikTok user @eddiesonnys123, was captured during the reality star’s trip to the American Dream Mall in New Jersey in July. The resurfaced video shows Kardashian with her daughters North, nine, and Chicago, four, walking out of the store Lush.The famous family was met by thousands of screaming fans being held back by security guards. Kardashian, dressed in an olive sleeveless top and camouflage...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Darius Danesh death: Rylan Clark and Lorraine Kelly lead tributes after Pop Idol star dies aged 41

Rylan Clark and Lorraine Kelly are among the first stars to pay tribute to Darius Danesh after the singer and actor who rose to fame on Popstars and Pop Idol died at the age of 41.The Scottish star’s family confirmed on Tuesday (16 August) that Danesh had died on 11 August. He was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota. A cause of death has not been disclosed.Reacting to the news on Twitter, TV presenter Rylan Clark posted a love-heart emoji with the words: “Proper sad about Darius.”ITV broadcaster Lorraine Kelly wrote: “This is really...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Alexis Ohanian
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Oprah Winfrey
The Independent

Zoë Kravitz regrets the way she called out Will Smith’s Oscar slap: ‘It’s a scary time to have an opinion’

Zoë Kravitz has expressed regret for the way she called out Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars.Following the infamous slap, The Batman star posted an Instagram photo of herself on the red carpet, alongside the caption: “Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.”A commenter at the time asked if Kravitz supported Smith defending his wife after Rock made a joke about her hair. The 33-year-old actor responded with a one-word, “Nope”.In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Kravitz took a moment to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kylie Jenner shares footage of six-month-old son who still has no official name

Kylie Jenner has offered her followers a rare glimpse of her six-month-year-old son as fans wait with bated breath for the reality star to reveal his official name.The billionaire beauty mogul, 25, and Travis Scott (whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II) welcomed their second child on 2 February 2022, a day after their daughter Stormi Webster’s fourth birthday.The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Monday to share the black-and-white clip during which she appears to be taking her son on a walk in a baby carrier. She wrote alongside the video: “Morning.”She shared the sweet footage of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Man brands his girlfriend ‘selfish’ for booking surprise trip to Paris for them both

A woman says she was called “selfish” by her boyfriend after booking a surprise trip to Paris for the two of them to celebrate Valentine’s Day. She bought flights for the pair of them to visit the City of Love, somewhere she had “always wanted to go”. However, her boyfriend didn’t react as expected and was allegedly angry she hadn’t discussed the city break with him first. Sharing her experience on parenting website Mumsnet, the anonymous woman asked others if she was to blame for the bad response. “I surprised him this morning with a city break for Valentine’s Day...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Wedding#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Hair Stylists#Us Open#Americans
The Independent

Woman reveals three questions to ask your partner to know if they are ‘the one’

A woman has shared three questions you should put to your partner to gauge whether they are the one for you.Posting on TikTok, Courtney Empey, 27, from Toronto, Canada, explained that she had been in the situation where she was unsure if she should rekindle her relationship with a former boyfriend.While at a doctors appointment, she sought advice from a nurse who was engaged to be married, and asked her how she knew her fiancee was “the one.”The nurse then offered her some “invaluable” advice, who told her to ask three key questions to help her make her decision.The...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Gareth Gates shares emotional tribute to ‘dear friend’ Darius Danesh after he dies aged 41

Gareth Gates has posted an emotional tribute to his “dear friend” Darius Danesh, who died, aged 41. Danesh was a Scottish singer and actor who rose to fame on Popstars and Pop Idol, where he competed against Gates in the latter in 2002.In an Instagram post shared Tuesday (16 August), Gates wrote: “I can’t quite believe the news of my dear friend Darius passing. I’m heartbroken.“Darius took me under his wing during our time in Pop Idol, like a big brother; always looking out for me and for that I thank you my friend. I will miss our chats.”The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to host three-day formal wedding this weekend, according to reports

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will reportedly host a three-day wedding celebration for their friends and family this weekend, one month after they tied the knot in Las Vegas.A source revealed to Page Six on Monday that the three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” will begin with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, followed by the wedding ceremony on Saturday. The couple will reportedly conclude the weekend on Sunday with a barbecue and picnic.“It’s going to be all about J Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day,” the source confirmed to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

The Independent

793K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy