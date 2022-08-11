ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanly County, NC

2 in custody after multi-county chase left deputy hurt, Stanly County sheriff says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Two people have been taken into custody and a deputy is hurt following a chase in a stolen car across three counties, authorities said.

On Thursday morning, Channel 9 learned of a police chase that started in Charlotte. Then, around 11 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over a scene in Harrisburg, where a Cabarrus County deputy’s patrol car could be seen crashed into a tree on Rocky River Road. The deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

A short time later, Chopper 9 flew over the ending of the chase on Concord Road, near Harwood Road, just outside of Albemarle. A white car could be seen flipped over.

The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office said deputies used stop sticks, but when the driver tried to go around them, the car went into the grass, hit a patrol car and flipped. Authorities said the car was stolen out of Charlotte.

Police could be seen from Chopper 9 walking one suspect, later identified as Joekeem Neal, in handcuffs to the back of a patrol car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zGpSj_0hDTCK6Y00
Chopper 9 Skyzoom over large police presence, crashed car in Stanly County (WSOC)

Police told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon that when the chase started in Mecklenburg County, officers tried pulling back, but the driver kept going. Authorities said Neal was hitting speeds as high as 90 mph in Mt. Pleasant.

Deputies in Cabarrus County then picked up the pursuit, which is when the deputy crashed.

Aril Walker’s home was across the street from where the Cabarrus County deputy wrecked into a tree. She said her doorbell camera captured the police sirens and her running outside, hoping to help.

“I heard a crash, a loud boom,” she said. “Saw smoke coming from the car, concerned that it was going to catch fire. Just started praying, ‘Lord, hope he is OK. Be with him.’”

During the chase, a store security camera also captured a car that appeared to be the one that police said Neal was driving, squeezing between two cars on a two-lane street. In the video, the car can be seen getting through with inches to spare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XtEeA_0hDTCK6Y00
Chase captured on store security camera (WSOC)

Following the chase, the sheriff’s office said they found drugs in the car while searching it.

Neal is facing several charges for the drugs and driving violations. Authorities said there was also a woman with him in the car and that she is facing felony drug charges.

No other details have been released.

Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Troopers: Person arrested after leading troopers on chase in Pineville)

Comments / 1

makeitmakesense
3d ago

Great job officers - now let's hope the DA & court system does their job by keeping them behind bars

Reply
3
