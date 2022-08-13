ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earn Rewards Just for Brushing Your Teeth With This Smart Toothbrush

 2 days ago

Remember the good old days when you’d get a gold star for completing even the simplest of tasks? We often wish something like that could exist in adult life too. Yes, we’ll complete our daily essential activities regardless, but it might be nice to receive a reward once in a while for something like brushing our teeth!

Fortunately, quip agrees with Us . The oral care brand is helping to take the mundane out of repetitive, unexciting activities by adding some extra incentive into the mix. Who could say no to a whiter smile and free stuff?

Start earning rewards with the Smart Electric Toothbrush , starting at $40 , from quip!

quip makes some of the most popular electric toothbrushes around, but this version is next level. It features a Bluetooth Smart Motor to track your brushing. If you brush twice a day, every day for two minutes, you’ll start earning points you can redeem for rewards. That includes both products from quip and its growing list of partners. You could even earn an eGift card to Target!

You’ll even earn bonuses for completing challenges along the way. But how do you know how close you are to earning your next reward? Simply download and connect to the free quip app!

Let’s talk a little more about what makes this brush so great. Unlike some of its clunky electric toothbrush counterparts, this one has a slim, sleek handle, plus a soft-bristle, flexible brush head with a tongue scrub on the back. We also love the timed sonic vibrations. They pause every 30 seconds to let you know it’s time to move on to the next quadrant of your mouth so you get a thorough, even clean!

This brush even comes with a multi-use cover, which is great for travel but can also be used as a stand or to help you mount your brush to the mirror. It will come with a battery as well, which lasts for three months. Don’t worry, because with your refill plan, you’ll receive a new battery along with a new brush head before time runs out — just $5 per refill! You can even add on the anti-cavity toothpaste for free. For a little extra dough, add on other accessories like a refillable floss pick or a futuristic mouthwash dispenser!

You can grab this awesome toothbrush in a white plastic version, or, for just $15 more, upgrade to a metal version in either all black or a pretty pink. Which one is your fave?

Looking for more? Explore everything else at quip here !

Not done shopping? Check out some of our other faves below:

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

