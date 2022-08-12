ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Developers add less than half of planned U.S. solar capacity in H1 - EIA

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Power plant developers in the United States added less than half of the planned solar photovoltaic capacity in the half first of 2022, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Over the first six months of 2022, 4.2 gigawatts (GW) of the planned capacity came online, the statistical arm of the Department of Energy said in a report, adding that developers plan to install 17.8 GW of utility-scale solar photovoltaic generating capacity in 2022.

Preliminary data showed that photovoltaic solar installations from January to June were delayed by an average of 4.4 GW each month, compared with average monthly delays of 2.6 GW during the same period last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eCbxx_0hDSWo6X00

Factors that could cause delays include supply chain constraints, labor shortages, and high prices of components, the EIA added.

The report comes as the U.S. Senate this month passed a sweeping $430 billion bill intended to fight climate change, lower drug prices and raise some corporate taxes. read more

In July, the Biden administration said it would pour $56 million into programs aimed at spurring domestic manufacturing of solar energy products as the United States seeks to move its clean energy sector away from a dependence on Chinese-made goods. read more

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Why the U.S. is struggling to modernize the electric grid

Blackouts are growing more frequent in the United States. Of the $12.86 billion in grid-modernization investment under consideration, regulators only approved $478.7 million during the quarter, according to the NC Clean Energy Technology Center. Certain state and regional regulators often have political incentives to fight against changes to the power...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Solar Installations#First Solar#Green Energy#Politics Federal#The Department Of Energy#Eia#The U S Senate#Chinese
americanmilitarynews.com

US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is

Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
Mother Jones

Kids ATVing in a Nature Preserve Found One of the Biggest Ever Gas Pipeline Leaks

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. A gasoline spill from the Colonial Pipeline in North Carolina is now one the largest onshore spills from a pipeline in United States history, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality who published the updated figure last week. The new findings were previously reported on by E&E News and the Verge.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Outsider.com

American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge

Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
AGRICULTURE
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

549K+
Followers
349K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy