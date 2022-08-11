ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

High on 'mad honey', disoriented bear cub rescued in northwest Turkey

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

ISTANBUL, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A disoriented brown bear cub, believed to have been intoxicated after eating an excessive amount of "mad honey", was rescued in northwestern Turkey's Duzce province on Thursday.

Footage showed the bear wobbling and whining as she sat belly-up in the back of a pick-up truck, after people rescued the visibly-debilitated animal from the forest.

Mad honey, or "deli bal" in Turkish, is a type of rhododendron honey that can have hallucinogenic effects.

The bear was brought to a vet, where she was receiving treatment and would likely be released into the wild in the coming days, local authorities said, adding that she was in good condition.

The agriculture ministry called on Turks on Twitter to come up with a name for the bear.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey#Turkey#Cub#Brown Bear#Turkish#Turks
Reuters

Syrian state media says three killed in Israeli attacks

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Three Syrian servicemen were killed and three wounded in Israeli attacks on Sunday, Syrian state media reported, citing the military. State media said air defence forces were confronting what it said was an Israeli attack aimed at targets in the vicinity of the Syrian coastal province of Tartous.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Pets
Reuters

Cash-strapped Britons give up pets as living costs soar

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Stood on her hind legs to greet any prospective owner who might approach her glass-doored kennel, Harriet is a black English cocker spaniel abandoned as a deepening cost-of-living crisis pushes growing numbers of Britons to part with their pets.
PETS
Reuters

Ethiopia completes third phase of filling giant Nile dam

ADDIS ABABA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Ethiopia has completed the third phase of filling the reservoir for its huge dam on the Blue Nile river, the government said on Friday, a process that continues to irk the country's downstream neighbours Egypt and Sudan.
AFRICA
Reuters

Reuters

547K+
Followers
348K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy