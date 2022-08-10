Read full article on original website
Grammy-Nominated Singer, The Voice Winner Helping Newburgh, New York
A Grammy-nominated singer and the winner of The Voice are joining forces to help Newburgh residents. On Friday, August 12, Christine Shoshannah (formerly known by her surname Dominguez) is returning to Newburgh, New York to host a benefit concert and album release event. Grammy-Nominated Singer Went To Newburgh, Bard College.
New Cider Inspired by Cocktails Available in New York
August is the month where you begin hearing rumors of Pumpkin Spice. The rule used to be that you had to wait until October to even consider anything Pumpkin Spice. You couldn't even find anything close to it. But now it starts showing up on Hudson Valley menus as early as August.
Hopewell, NY Pizza Connoisseurs Retire After 32 Years in Business
A popular pizza shop in Dutchess County is saying goodbye and congratulations to 2 community staples. Drita and Johnny of Little Jozefs Pizza in Hopewell Junction, New York announced their retirement on August 5th, 2022. Little Jozefs Pizza was given the title of Best Pizza in Dutchess County which is proudly displayed outside of their Route 82 location in Hopewell Junction.
Infamous Demon Doll Annabelle is Coming to New Milford for Halloween
Looking for a scare this Halloween? Why not come face-to-face with a doll that some say, is possessed by a demon?. Her name is Annabelle, her reputation is frightening, and she's coming to New Milford. More on that later, but if you're not familiar with Annabelle, these are some things you should know before deciding to go see her.
Headless Horseman in Ulster Park, NY Celebrates 30 Years in Scares
We may be in the middle of yet another heat wave in the Hudson Valley, but fall is on our minds. Listen, I'm fine celebrating summer until the end of August but all bets are off starting September 1st. Especially because one of our favorite fall attractions will be celebrating its 30th anniversary.
Why Are Antique Trucks Coming to Ulster County, New York
All my life I have been a lover of trucks. Growing up we never had one. We had jeeps and MG's and they were fun but I always wanted my own truck. For one brief moment in time, I had a Chevy Truck but sadly the boyfriend got it in the breakup.
The Most Mind Boggling Intersections to Navigate in Greater Danbury
The following six intersections throughout Greater Danbury could give any driver a significant anxiety attack. I've been driving Greater Danbury's highways, backroads, and city roads for over 40 years. I love to drive because driving relaxes me, and if I do say so myself, I'm pretty damn good at it. But, there are millions of individuals who are not. Many suck at the art of driving.
Escaped Pigs Go Hog-Wild in New Paltz, NY Neighborhood
A drove of pigs went hog-wild over the weekend in the New Paltz area. We have our fair share of farms across the Hudson Valley so we're no strangers to farm animals. However, when you see a rather large group of pigs on your front lawn on a random Sunday afternoon you start to question your sanity.
Did a Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Ulster County Road?
Reports are saying that a small plane went down early Sunday in Ulster County. Just about every day depending on where you live in the Hudson Valley, if you look up the odds say that it's likely you will see a small plane flying over. Living in Dutchess County and driving to Wappinger Falls from Poughkeepsie often, I can say I see one almost every day. Thankfully I can say that I've never witnessed one having to make an emergency landing, but that's not the case for some folks in Ellenville.
Grammy Winner Paul Simon Sells New Canaan Estate to Richard Gere
Let's face it, lots of celebrities call the northeast United States home or at least have a home in the region. It's close to NYC, one of the epicenters of all things that go on in, not only the United States but all over the world. What celebrity wouldn't want to, or need to be close to all the action?
Danbury’s Ian Bick Said He Once Lost $50K in One Night
Ian Bick is a Danbury native who has become infamous in our city. The story started out great, at just 19 years old Bick was the owner/operator of Tuxedo Junction. By the time he was 21 years old, Ian Bick was a felon. He was convicted of wire fraud and money laundering in 2016, he served time in federal prison and was released in 2019.
How to Share the Roads with Truckers in New York
It is no secret that driving around on Hudson Valley roads on any given day can be congested. You also have probably noticed that we share the roads with a lot of trucks. Trucks play an important role in getting our goods to and from places but they can also be a source of frustration if you find yourself dealing with a lot of them on the road. The reality is the truck isn't really the problem. More often than not the problem with trucks on our highways is a result of those of us driving cars not sharing the road.
Study Gives 3 Connecticut Hospitals 5-Stars – Ranked With Nation’s Best
I have said it before and I will say it again, we absolutely LOVE analytics in this building. A new study and ranking system out recently by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) take into account a myriad of analytics and measurements to determine the quality of care you receive in our nation's hospitals and Connecticut has three hospitals that rank among the best in America.
New York Educator Stole $118,000 From Popular Dutchess County Farm
An educator from the Hudson Valley admitted to stealing $118,000 from her former employer, a popular family-run farm in the region. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, 54-year-old Concetta M. Lozito of Pleasant Valley, New York was sentenced in Town of Beekman Justice Court following her plea of guilty to petit larceny, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.
Fire at Ulster County Storage Facility, Some Report Losing Everything
The fire happened on Monday, August 1st. No matter what town you call home in the Hudson Valley, it's likely your town has at least one storage unit facility. Some areas like Poughkeepsie, Wallkill, and Kingston have at least 5 places where people can store the stuff they don't have room for at home. When you store your things at one of these places, you hope that those items will be safe but unfortunately, sometimes bad things can happen.
Have You Forgotten How to Travel Outside New York?
I haven't had a lot of time to travel lately. My schedule and bank account keep me local. Big trips are fun but the reality is sometimes they can be more trouble than they are worth. It doesn't help that all over the news are scenes of people getting stuck and luggage getting lost.
A Look at What Remains of Redding’s Historic Gilbert + Bennett Wire Mill
This is the story of Benjamin Gilbert, born in 1788, who learned the trades of a tanner, currier, and shoemaker in his youth. Then, shortly after the birth of his daughter Charlotte in 1812, he went into business for himself. Gilbert soon gave up his tannery business to build horsehair...
3 Things to Love & One Thing to Never Forget in Highland, NY
Never forgetting this could save you a ton of money in the future!. The odds say that most of us have driven through the hamlet of Highland at one time or another. Highland, located in the town of Llyod, is impossible to avoid if you ever cross the Mid Hudson Bridge so even if you think you've never been there, you probably have...LOL!
The Sunflower Festival In Woodbury Would Make My Mom Smile
As many of you know, I am not from 'round here, I hail from the state that is smack dab in the middle of the country, Kansas. The Sunflower is the state flower of Kansas, so as I was scrolling on my phone this weekend I ran across a pic of an amazing sunflower with an article about a "Sunflower Festival", and no it was NOT in Kansas, I was pleasantly surprised it was right here in Connecticut.
Two DWI’s in Less Than 2 Hours for One Ulster County Man
Both took place within hours and miles of each other. One thing I think we can all agree on is that getting behind the wheel of a car or truck while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol is close to the dumbest thing anyone can do, but to do it twice in less than two hours is next level dumb!
