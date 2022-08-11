It's Been Almost 13 Years Since "Modern Family" Came Out, So Here's A Look At The Cast Then Vs. Now

The John Wick prequel series is now gunning for the Peacock streaming service, and not Starz. Peacock and Lionsgate announced on Monday that The Continental, the three-part “special event” that was originally developed for Starz, instead will premiere exclusively on Peacock in 2023. Told from the perspective of the titular hotel’s manager, a young Winston Scott (played by Colin Woodell and based on Ian McShane’s character in the John Wick films) is dragged through 1975 New York to face a past he thought he’d left behind. In an attempt to seize control of the iconic hotel, which serves as a meeting point...

