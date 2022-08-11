ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's Been Almost 13 Years Since "Modern Family" Came Out, So Here's A Look At The Cast Then Vs. Now

By Jen Abidor
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vw6oB_0hDRyVdx00

Over the weekend, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet — who famously played Mitch and Cam on Modern Family for 11 seasons — reunited, and I didn't expect for it to warm my heart as much as it did?

Instagram: @jessetyler

It got me thinking about what the rest of the cast has been up to, so I decided to look back on their very first red carpets compared to their most recent ones. Where the heck does the time go?! Let's start with the kids:

1. Here's Sarah Hyland (Haley) on her first red carpet in 2006:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFYX8_0hDRyVdx00
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Here's her most recent red carpet in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19hsTK_0hDRyVdx00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

And here they are side-by-side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKDEN_0hDRyVdx00
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

2. Here's Ariel Winter (Alex) on her first red carpet in 2008:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GfiVs_0hDRyVdx00
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Here's her most recent red carpet in 2021:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3czNeK_0hDRyVdx00
Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

And here they are side-by-side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W2hUN_0hDRyVdx00
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

3. Here's Nolan Gould (Luke) on his first red carpet in 2009:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qQoB1_0hDRyVdx00
Steve Granitz / WireImage

Here's his most recent red carpet in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DB2rn_0hDRyVdx00
Momodu Mansaray / WireImage

And here they are side by side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mj9nZ_0hDRyVdx00
Steve Granitz /Momodu Mansaray / WireImage

4. Here's Rico Rodriguez (Manny) on his first red carpet in 2010:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=356Uig_0hDRyVdx00
Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Here's his most recent red carpet in 2021:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gmw5f_0hDRyVdx00
Kevin Winter / WireImage,

And here they are side-by-side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2auIuq_0hDRyVdx00
Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images / Kevin Winter / WireImage

5. Here's Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (Lily) on her first red carpet in 2011:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36I87F_0hDRyVdx00
David Livingston / Getty Images

Here's her most recent red carpet in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v8M6A_0hDRyVdx00
Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

And here they are side-by-side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qnjaa_0hDRyVdx00
David Livingston / Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

6. Here's Jeremy Maguire (Joe) on his first red carpet in 2016:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TGp7b_0hDRyVdx00
Jb Lacroix / WireImage

Here's his most recent red carpet in 2021:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vmvle_0hDRyVdx00
Tiffany Rose / Getty Images for GBK Brand Bar

And here they are side by side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uqDZG_0hDRyVdx00
Jb Lacroix / WireImage / Tiffany Rose / Getty Images for GBK Brand Bar

Now on to the adults, who have also had some serious transformations over their long careers:

7. Here's Ed O'Neill (Jay) on his first red carpet in 1989:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46qBSE_0hDRyVdx00
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Here's his most recent red carpet in 2020:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NPZok_0hDRyVdx00
Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

And here they are side-by-side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SFV8M_0hDRyVdx00
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images / Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

8. Here's Sofía Vergara (Gloria) on her first red carpet in 1999:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xRwz_0hDRyVdx00
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Here's her most recent red carpet in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4avKwG_0hDRyVdx00
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

And here they are side-by-side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRnPa_0hDRyVdx00
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images / Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

9. Here's Julie Bowen (Claire) on her first red carpet in 2000:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BL7Zm_0hDRyVdx00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Here's her most recent red carpet in 2021:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tw3pj_0hDRyVdx00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Baby2Baby

And here they are side-by-side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qpiKH_0hDRyVdx00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images / Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Baby2Baby

10. Here's Ty Burrell (Phil) on his first red carpet in 2004:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zcq97_0hDRyVdx00
J. Merritt / FilmMagic

Here's his most recent red carpet in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36pdgD_0hDRyVdx00
Araya Doheny / Getty Images

And here they are side-by-side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44AEeB_0hDRyVdx00
J. Merritt / FilmMagic / Araya Doheny / Getty Images

11. Here's Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitch) on his first red carpet in 2005:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UZdcX_0hDRyVdx00
Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Here's his most recent red carpet in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WqF29_0hDRyVdx00
Mark Sagliocco / WireImage

And here they are side-by-side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258OZe_0hDRyVdx00
Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images / Mark Sagliocco / WireImage

12. Here's Eric Stonestreet (Cam) on his first red carpet in 2009:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NnobS_0hDRyVdx00
Steve Granitz / WireImage

Here's his most recent event in 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sucC1_0hDRyVdx00
Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

And here they are side-by-side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZVEZi_0hDRyVdx00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

