ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Ohio State ranks No. 2 in 2022 preseason AP Poll

Ohio State is in the process of preparing for what the Buckeyes hope is a year to remember in Columbus, Ohio. The Scarlet and Gray have the talent to lift the national championship trophy at the end of the season and are putting in the work during fall camp to set the team up for success.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
247Sports

USF QB Timmy McClain enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Three hours after USF formally announced that Gerry Bohanon has won the program’s fifth quarterback competition in five years, a source tells Bulls247 that sophomore quarterback Timmy McClain has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. McClain enters the portal with three seasons of eligibility remaining and a potential redshirt year...
SANFORD, FL
247Sports

Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

BH: Hot Stover League | Hartline Station

** Coming up, like a flower … We had a few odds and ins from Saturday’s Ohio State football scrimmage in this VIP Intel post. A few more drips and drabs are coming in. And it is welcome news that it seems more playmakers are emerging on the offense. Those players would include Kamryn Babb and Jayden Ballard at wide receiver and Cade Stover at tight end.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Turner
Person
Garrett Wilson
247Sports

Reaction to LSU football being unranked in AP top 25

The AP top 25 preseason poll was released on Monday, signifying another step towards the start of the 2022 regular season. LSU, for the first time since 2000, did not appear in the preseason AP top 25 rankings, ending an over two-decade long streak. There are a couple of lines of thinking here as it’s easy to see why the Tigers weren’t selected in the preseason poll to begin the year. The Tigers wound up with 55 total preseason votes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Huskers tease alternate uniforms paying tribute to "The Scoring Explosion" squad

A Husker alternative football uniform for the upcoming season will pay tribute to the 1983 squad which came within one point of a national championship. The team that featured Turner Gill, Mike Rozier and Irving Fryar and came to be known as "The Scoring Explosion" ripped off an undefeated regular season while rarely being tested before losing 31-30 in the Orange Bowl to Miami. That game is known mostly for Tom Osborne deciding to go for 2 and the win after a last minute touchdown run by Jeff Smith on a fourth-and-8 option play.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

USF names Gerry Bohanon as starting quarterback

TAMPA — The latest quarterback competition at USF has been decided. Bulls head coach Jeff Scott has unveiled that Gerry Bohanon will be the team’s starting quarterback on Sept. 3 when they open the season at Raymond James Stadium against BYU. Bohanon will be the third different quarterback...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornerbacks#Ohio State#American Football#Buckeyes#Notre Dame
The Associated Press

Hoosiers looking for a turnaround after dismal 2021 season

Indiana linebacker Cam Jones and quarterback Jack Tuttle took matters into their own hands this offseason. They called their teammates together to discuss the goals and aspirations of the program, the need to always play with an edge and to break down precisely why things went wrong in 2021. Now they’re using the lessons from a players-only PowerPoint session to avoid a repeat this fall. “It’s never good going backwards,” Jones said before acknowledging his team needed a real heart-to-heart to move forward. “I think if you have wrong mindset, that if you wake up with the wrong mindset, you’re day is going to be bad. I think if you have the right mindset, you’ll have a great day.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Go inside Kansas football practice as the team gets ready for its second scrimmage

Kansas football’s preseason camp is heating up in Lawrence. On Monday, KU is set to hold its second scrimmage of the preseason. College programs are allowed to host two scrimmages over the course of a preseason camp and KU has elected to hold both within the span of a week. Click the video above to go inside Memorial Stadium and watch the team go through individual warmups.
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Scouting report on Notre Dame Top 50 TE commit Jack Larsen

Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic class of 2024 tight end Jack Larsen ended his recruitment early when he committed to Notre Dame in late June, there are a plethora of reasons why the Irish liked him so much. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Larsen is versatile tight end prospect who can create mismatches in...
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

After major knee injury, WR Braden Smith looks 'incredible' for Louisville

There has been a lot of talk during the summer and early in fall camp about the wide receiver group at the University of Louisville. It's always mentioned that Louisville lost Jordan Watkins (Ole Miss) and Tyler Harrell (Alabama) to the transfer portal, while another veteran - Justin Marshall - opted to play his final season elsewhere and is now at Buffalo. And then the talk turns to Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, who is back after a stellar true freshman season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy