4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Late Kick: Iowa State is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Iowa State is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
Ole Miss quarterback situation got a little more interesting after Saturday's scrimmage
Jared Redding and David Johnson of 247Sports discuss what they saw from Ole Miss' fall scrimmage on Saturday, August 13.
Georgia football: Freshman running back Branson Robinson ‘more than just muscle’
Last summer, future Georgia signee Branson Robinson turned heads with a photo of his bulked-out body carrying the football at a camp. Now, Robinson is in the midst of his first fall camp as a Bulldog, and his coaches expect him to do more than just flex. Georgia run-game coordinator...
Ohio State ranks No. 2 in 2022 preseason AP Poll
Ohio State is in the process of preparing for what the Buckeyes hope is a year to remember in Columbus, Ohio. The Scarlet and Gray have the talent to lift the national championship trophy at the end of the season and are putting in the work during fall camp to set the team up for success.
USF QB Timmy McClain enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Three hours after USF formally announced that Gerry Bohanon has won the program’s fifth quarterback competition in five years, a source tells Bulls247 that sophomore quarterback Timmy McClain has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. McClain enters the portal with three seasons of eligibility remaining and a potential redshirt year...
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
VIP Practice Observations: ECU starts third week of camp
Thoughts as ECU comes back to practice after a physical scrimmage, the special teams return game, a few defensive players having strong preseason camps, and more.
BH: Hot Stover League | Hartline Station
** Coming up, like a flower … We had a few odds and ins from Saturday’s Ohio State football scrimmage in this VIP Intel post. A few more drips and drabs are coming in. And it is welcome news that it seems more playmakers are emerging on the offense. Those players would include Kamryn Babb and Jayden Ballard at wide receiver and Cade Stover at tight end.
2022 Texas A&M schedule preview: 10 thoughts on Appalachian State
1. The Mountaineers have consistently been one of the better teams at Group of Five level, posting nine plus win seasons for seven consecutive years and playing highly competitive contests against Power 5 teams on the road (generally losing by a touchdown or less). 2. They're able to do this...
Reaction to LSU football being unranked in AP top 25
The AP top 25 preseason poll was released on Monday, signifying another step towards the start of the 2022 regular season. LSU, for the first time since 2000, did not appear in the preseason AP top 25 rankings, ending an over two-decade long streak. There are a couple of lines of thinking here as it’s easy to see why the Tigers weren’t selected in the preseason poll to begin the year. The Tigers wound up with 55 total preseason votes.
Huskers tease alternate uniforms paying tribute to "The Scoring Explosion" squad
A Husker alternative football uniform for the upcoming season will pay tribute to the 1983 squad which came within one point of a national championship. The team that featured Turner Gill, Mike Rozier and Irving Fryar and came to be known as "The Scoring Explosion" ripped off an undefeated regular season while rarely being tested before losing 31-30 in the Orange Bowl to Miami. That game is known mostly for Tom Osborne deciding to go for 2 and the win after a last minute touchdown run by Jeff Smith on a fourth-and-8 option play.
USF names Gerry Bohanon as starting quarterback
TAMPA — The latest quarterback competition at USF has been decided. Bulls head coach Jeff Scott has unveiled that Gerry Bohanon will be the team’s starting quarterback on Sept. 3 when they open the season at Raymond James Stadium against BYU. Bohanon will be the third different quarterback...
UPDATED: What will the depth chart look like for the Kent State opener?
Here is a depth chart of the players who stood out and performed during the first week of fall camp.
Hoosiers looking for a turnaround after dismal 2021 season
Indiana linebacker Cam Jones and quarterback Jack Tuttle took matters into their own hands this offseason. They called their teammates together to discuss the goals and aspirations of the program, the need to always play with an edge and to break down precisely why things went wrong in 2021. Now they’re using the lessons from a players-only PowerPoint session to avoid a repeat this fall. “It’s never good going backwards,” Jones said before acknowledging his team needed a real heart-to-heart to move forward. “I think if you have wrong mindset, that if you wake up with the wrong mindset, you’re day is going to be bad. I think if you have the right mindset, you’ll have a great day.”
At long last, Jacobe Johnson's recruitment ends as Sooners keep four-star ATH home
The quiet Oklahoma town of Rush Springs is home to twelve hundred people, and its lone claim to fame is its unofficial title as the "Watermelon Capital of the World." Every year, it hosts the annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival, which regularly attracts tens of thousands of tourists. The town...
Go inside Kansas football practice as the team gets ready for its second scrimmage
Kansas football’s preseason camp is heating up in Lawrence. On Monday, KU is set to hold its second scrimmage of the preseason. College programs are allowed to host two scrimmages over the course of a preseason camp and KU has elected to hold both within the span of a week. Click the video above to go inside Memorial Stadium and watch the team go through individual warmups.
Scouting report on Notre Dame Top 50 TE commit Jack Larsen
Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic class of 2024 tight end Jack Larsen ended his recruitment early when he committed to Notre Dame in late June, there are a plethora of reasons why the Irish liked him so much. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Larsen is versatile tight end prospect who can create mismatches in...
After major knee injury, WR Braden Smith looks 'incredible' for Louisville
There has been a lot of talk during the summer and early in fall camp about the wide receiver group at the University of Louisville. It's always mentioned that Louisville lost Jordan Watkins (Ole Miss) and Tyler Harrell (Alabama) to the transfer portal, while another veteran - Justin Marshall - opted to play his final season elsewhere and is now at Buffalo. And then the talk turns to Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, who is back after a stellar true freshman season.
Penn State football freshman Ken Talley enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Penn State football freshman Ken Talley has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, 247Sports has learned. Talley was a four-star signee in the 2022 class and was a full participant in fall camp with the Nittany Lions. The edge rusher was the last player in the 2022 class to arrive on campus, joining Penn State ahead of camp.
BearsIllustrated Podcast: Baylor Basketball Discussion with The Athletic college basketball writer CJ Moore
College football is right around the corner and Baylor fans - as they should be - are eagerly anticipating the Bears' football season. However, that doesn't mean we can't make time for some Baylor basketball talk, especially with Scott Drew's bunch having gone up to Canada a few weeks back to represent the USA at Global Jam.
