ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midlothian, VA

Man gets 12 years in case that tested broad search warrants

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e1mmS_0hDQ1kV300

A Virginia man has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison on federal bank robbery charges in a case that tested the constitutionality of broad search warrants that use Google location history to identify people who were near the scene of a crime.

Okello Chatrie, 27, was sentenced Wednesday in the 2019 robbery of the Call Federal Credit Union in Midlothian.

Chatrie’s lawyers had argued the use of a “geofence warrant” to identify people who were near the scene of the robbery violated their constitutional protection against unreasonable searches. Federal prosecutors argued Chatrie had no reasonable expectation of privacy since he voluntarily opted in to Google’s Location History.

U.S. District Judge Hannah Lauck ruled in March that the warrant violated the Constitution by gathering the location history of 19 cell phones — including Chatrie's — near the bank at the time of the robbery without having any evidence that their owners had anything to do with the crime. Geofence warrants seek location data on every person within a specific location over a certain period of time.

But Lauck denied Chatrie's motion to suppress the evidence produced by the warrant, finding the detective had acted in good faith by consulting with prosecutors before applying for the warrant and relied on his past experience in obtaining three similar warrants.

Privacy advocates said Lauck's ruling that the warrant violated the constitutional protection against unreasonable searches could make it more difficult for police to continue using a popular investigative technique that has helped lead them to suspects in a list of crimes around the country.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Lauck denied a defense request for a lower sentence for Chatrie, saying there were “too many victims” in the robbery. Prosecutors have said Chatrie demanded cash in a handwritten note, waved a gun, threatened to kill a bank teller's family and ordered employees and a customer onto the floor.

The sentence Lauck imposed — 141 months — was at the low end of discretionary federal sentencing guidelines, which called for a term of between 141 and 155 months.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Beast

Cops Who Failed to Stop Chauvin From Killing George Floyd Sentenced to Several Years in Prison

J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the police officers who failed to stop Derek Chauvin from pinning down George Floyd as he fought to breathe and later died, were sentenced Wednesday back to back. Kueng received three years in prison and two years of supervised release, while Thao got 3 and a half years. Kueng was convicted of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights by failing to provide medical aid and failing to stop Chauvin from sticking his knee into Floyd’s neck. Thao, though defense attorneys said he wasn’t an “active participant,” also failed to come to Floyd’s aid. Chauvin is concurrently serving a 21-year prison sentence for federal civil rights violations, and 22.5 years for state murder and manslaughter convictions. Kueng, along with ex-officer Tou Thou, still face trial in January on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Associated Press

Prosecutors charge man with 30-year-old double homicide

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors charged a Weyauwega man Friday with killing a woman and her boyfriend 30 years ago in apparent revenge for a snowmobile accident. Fifty-two-year-old Tony Haase faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the stabbing deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in March 1992. According to the criminal complaint, Tongstad’s father was involved in a snowmobile accident in 1977 that left Haase’s father dead. Investigators wrote in the complaint that they’ve been working the case for decades and identified Haase as possible suspect. They did not say in the complaint how they learned about him. Officers took a DNA sample from him during a traffic stop on July 6 that matched DNA found on Tongstad’s body. He told detectives on Thursday that on the night the couple died he got drunk and started thinking about the snowmobile accident, the complaint said.
WEYAUWEGA, WI
The Associated Press

Man who hid guns in jail pleads guilty to weapons charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A prominent prison reform advocate who disguised himself as a construction worker to hide guns, handcuff keys and hacksaw blades in the walls of a Nashville jail under construction pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge on Thursday. U.S. Attorney Attorney Mark Wildasin’s office in Nashville announced Alex Friedmann’ s guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Friedmann had previous felony convictions, including armed robbery; assault with intent to commit first degree murder; and attempted aggravated robbery. The plea in federal court follows a conviction last month after a jury trial in...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Midlothian, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Midlothian, VA
Law & Crime

State Trooper Arrested Twice This Week for ‘Approximately’ 40 Domestic Assaults and ‘Numerous’ Threats to Kill a Woman: Authorities

A Connecticut state trooper who allegedly served in the Army was arrested twice this week over what court paperwork describes as multiple incidents of domestic abuse that finally sent an unnamed female victim to the hospital. The alleged victim told police that within the last year the trooper had attacked her “approximately forty times,” hit her with his belt, threatened to kill her, and threatened to harm a dog. Some of the alleged abuse occurred when the victim was pregnant, according to court documents.
VERNON, CT
Law & Crime

Woman Sentenced to One Year and a Day in Federal Prison for Her Role in $400,000 GoFundMe Scam That ‘Went Viral’

A New Jersey woman behind a $400,000 GoFundMe scam was sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday to serve one year and one day in prison. Katelyn McClure, 32, of Bordentown, New Jersey, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in what the U.S. Department of Justice dubbed “a GoFundMe scam that gained nationwide attention.”
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Power 102.9 NoCo

Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch

The police footage from Kodak Black's recent South Florida arrest has surfaced online. On Sunday (July 31), YouTube channel Thin Blue Line uploaded video from Kodak Black's arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on July 15. In the video, Yak's orange-and-blue Dodge Durango is pulled over by officers for expired tags and illegal tint. Video shows the Florida rapper standing next to a police cruiser speaking with officers. He tells them he just got back from Detroit, where he recently performed.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Independent

Inmate kills guard at Oklahoma private prison, officials say

An Oklahoma guard was killed by a prison inmate on Sunday, authorities said. The corrections officer died from injuries sustained during an unprovoked attack by an inmate at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) told The Independent in a statement. The suspect, who has been placed in isolation, was returning to a housing area with other inmates from recreation time at the time of the incident, local news station KOCO first reported. Medical staff at the facility provided first aid measures but the officer succumbed to his injuries, ODOC said. The officer’s identity...
HOLDENVILLE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#The Warrant
Fox News

Washington police officer charged after attempting to molest a child

A Ferndale police officer was charged Thursday with attempted child molestation. Michael Scott Langton, 46, was charged in Whatcom County Superior Court with one count of attempted second-degree child molestation, a felony. Langton made his first appearance in person in court Thursday, the Bellingham Herald reported. Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney...
FERNDALE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
CBS LA

$100K reward offered for Valley gang member added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list

A $100,000 reward for information is being offered in the capture of a San Fernando Valley gang member who was added Wednesday to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Omar Alexander Cardenas was identified by the LAPD as the suspect in an Aug. 15, 2019 shooting that killed a man standing outside the Hair Icon Barber Shop on Foothill Boulevard. The man, 46-year-old Jabali Dumas, died from a gunshot wound to the head."Jabali Dumas was gunned down by Omar Cardenas nearly three years ago, and there is still no justice for him or his family," LAPD Chief Michel Moore...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC News

ABC News

786K+
Followers
171K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy