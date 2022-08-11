ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABCNY

Illegal pool with 60 tons of water discovered on rooftop in Williamsburg

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CNdxg_0hDPDINN00

The New York City Department of Buildings is pouring cold water on plans for an unapproved rooftop pool in Brooklyn.

They discovered a 480-square-foot pool built on a roof in Williamsburg without permits or professionals involved in the installation.

The pool was discovered Tuesday, and the DOB ordered it drained and removed that day.

At 30x16 feet wide and 4 feet deep, the pool was holding nearly 60 tons of water on the roof of the occupied building.

The DOB said the building housed a day care center on the third floor.

Officials are reminding anyone who would like to have a pool to look into the proper permits required.

ALSO READ | They're here! The race to stop the spotted lanternfly's spread

They're colorful, they're pretty, and they're quick. But this insect has got to go. It's the invasive spotted lanternfly, and parts of New Jersey have been divided into quarantine zones to try to contain the bugs. Now they're popping up all across our area, even in Manhattan.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 68

Kay22 K
3d ago

And not to mention how much it costs to live in that building, imagine if the roof collapsed.

Reply
38
Molungu Black
3d ago

Bad idea even snow or to many people can be to heavy for a roof

Reply
40
Guest
2d ago

Well a number of high rise hotels have done this—- but permits, professionals and codes have to be strictly followed. I saw them a number of places.

Reply(2)
4
Related
PLANetizen

The Tide Has Turned Against Open Streets

Winnie Hu reports for the New York Times about the slow retreat of New York City’s Open Streets initiative:. The city’s Open Streets initiative, which bans or restricts traffic at designated hours up to seven days a week year-round, became one of the few bright spots during the pandemic. But two and a half years later, this ambitious experiment has turned out to be much harder to maintain than expected.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Bedford Green House Phase I Debuts at 2865 Creston Avenue in Bedford Park, Bronx

The first phase of the Bedford Green House affordable housing project is now complete at 2865 Creston Avenue in Bedford Park, The Bronx. Designed by ESKW Architects and developed by Project Renewal with support from New York City’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and Housing Development Corporation (HDC), the development comprises 117 affordable and supportive homes, including 71 apartments set aside for households and individuals that previously experienced homelessness, families impacted by mental illness and substance abuse, and people living with HIV and AIDS. The remaining 46 apartments are reserved for low-income households earning up to 60 percent area median income (AMI).
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Manhattan#Brooklyn#Rooftop Pool#New Jersey#Dob
101.5 WPDH

YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart

This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

How I Almost Wrecked My Wheel in Poughkeepsie Today

I have seen a lot strange things during my commute from Newburgh to Poughkeepsie but this has to be one of the most bizarre and dangerous things I have ever seen. During my drive to work, I have seen all kinds of things lying in the road. I have seen things like dead deer, bricks, tree branches, and even full cases of beer. All of those could do some damage to your car if you ran them over at 50 mph. There are so many hazards on the roadways that you need to look out for especially early in the morning when your commute could have low visibility because of fog or lack of sunlight.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
statenislandnycliving.com

Squirrels in New York City’s Parks : NYC Parks

Meet our cute park pals—the many, many squirrels that call New York City’s parks home. A true New Yorker, our squirrels play a major role in greeting park lovers and helping to nourish our trees. The majority of squirrels in New York City are eastern grey squirrels. Even...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Michaels to open another N.J. store later in 2022

Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is readying to open another New Jersey store. Michaels is opening its first Sussex County store this year, according to the New Jersey Herald. The new 13,366-square-foot store will be located at 21 Hampton House Rd. in Newton’s Hampton Plaza. It is replacing a...
NEWTON, NJ
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York

It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
117K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy