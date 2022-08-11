Illegal pool with 60 tons of water discovered on rooftop in Williamsburg

The New York City Department of Buildings is pouring cold water on plans for an unapproved rooftop pool in Brooklyn.

They discovered a 480-square-foot pool built on a roof in Williamsburg without permits or professionals involved in the installation.

The pool was discovered Tuesday, and the DOB ordered it drained and removed that day.

At 30x16 feet wide and 4 feet deep, the pool was holding nearly 60 tons of water on the roof of the occupied building.

The DOB said the building housed a day care center on the third floor.

Officials are reminding anyone who would like to have a pool to look into the proper permits required.

