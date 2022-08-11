ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ryan Giggs’s ex-partner had panic attacks in ‘horrific’ relationship, court told

By Josh Halliday North of England correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hC49t_0hDP88uu00
Ryan Giggs arriving at Manchester crown court Photograph: Steven Allen/PA

The former partner of Ryan Giggs has told his assault trial that she had panic attacks when their relationship became “utter hell” during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Kate Greville, 36, said she was “hugely ashamed” that she moved in with the former Manchester United footballer in March 2020 despite his allegedly aggressive and controlling behaviour.

The PR executive told jurors at Manchester crown court: “I felt like I was losing my mind. I was having panic attacks. It was a horrific time. Mentally, it was a horrendous time for me.”

Giggs, 48, denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against Greville between August 2017 and November 2020, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, and the common assault of her younger sister, Emma.

Under cross-examination for a second day by Giggs’s barrister, Chris Daw QC, Greville denied “making up random things” when she first spoke to police officers about an alleged head-butt by Giggs on 1 November 2020.

Jurors were shown footage from a police body-worn camera of Greville in tears moments after an alleged altercation with the then Wales manager in which she claimed he had “head-butted me before”.

Greville said: “I was just trying to explain what happened. I was completely confused. I didn’t know what had happened to me. I was in shock. It was an extremely traumatic time.”

She said their relationship became “utter hell” over the course of 2020 after they moved in together at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Asked by Daw why she had wanted to move in with a man she believed to be a “serial abuser”, the complainant said: “It was a cycle of abuse that made me feel insecure. I kept going back, he kept promising the world.

“He made me believe that he would not do it again and, stupidly, I went back. I am hugely ashamed of that but I did.”

In August 2020, Greville discovered that Giggs had been texting other women, when she looked at his phone when he had been drinking one day. In emails read to the jury, Giggs wrote: “Kate, you didn’t catch me in bed with anyone. I sent a few drunken texts. Chills babe.”

He said: “Wish I had cheated now,” when Greville expressed her anger, telling Giggs to “go to hell you absolute skank”.

Giggs then wrote: “Give the therapist a call, Kate … you’re right I don’t give a fuck about your feelings but your hatred today is on another level. That bad it’s funny.” Two days later he emailed her again: “I miss you so much.”

Giggs’s barrister suggested that Greville devised “a plan” to get pregnant and leave the Welshman after she discovered the messages.

Having Giggs’s child before their split would have meant she was entitled to a “significant amount of support” for a long time, Daw said, allowing her to continue to fund her lifestyle. Greville denied the claim.

The jury were also told about an incident in February 2020 in which Giggs allegedly grabbed Greville by the wrist and pulled her arm during a trip to Dubai.

Greville said this argument started when Giggs described his then partner as a “liability when drunk” after drinking wine with friends. But Daw, for Giggs, said the row began when the footballer accidentally called her “Stace” – the name of his former wife, whom he left for Greville in 2017.

Greville said she was “upset” at this but did not go “ballistic”, as Daw suggested.

Giggs’s barrister read a series of texts between the pair in the hours and days after allegedly violent incidents. He put to Greville that she “never mentioned” the physical attacks in the messages.

Greville replied: “I never would do that because he would make me feel like it was my fault and if I raised it there would be consequences.”

Concluding two days of cross-examination, Greville was asked about a photograph she helped to “stage” two weeks after the alleged head-butt, which resulted in a story published by the Sun.

Jurors were shown texts in which Greville joked with a friend about making £5,000 from a photograph “to cover my legal costs”.

Greville said she arranged the picture – which showed her with a cut lip – to stop “the paparazzi turning up at my door every day, and get a bit of control back”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I am sleeping with my housemate. This was a bad idea, but I am very attracted to him

Due to a combination of shyness, insecurity and finding intimacy painful, I am far less experienced when it comes to relationships than my age (early 30s) would suggest. I have only had one serious, long-term relationship. A few months after it ended, I started a casual relationship with one of my housemates. I knew from the start that this was a bad idea, but I was (still am) very attracted to him.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Giggs
The Independent

Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery

A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself

Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panic Attacks#Manchester United#Uk#Manchester Crown Court
BBC

Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life

A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Well-respected’ teenager found hanged in boarding school room after drinking with friends

An 18-year-old model pupil at an elite £39,000-a-year boarding school was found hanged in his room after drinking with friends, an inquest heard.James Pickering, known as ‘Jimmy’ to friends, had been suffering from depression months before he was found dead in his room at Malvern College.The talented rugby player, described as the “talisman” of the college team, was discovered by friends on the morning of Sunday, 9 January this year.Worcestershire Coroners' Court heard the night before he died he drank between eight and 10 pints of beer with pals and had been in “good spirits”.During the pub crawl in Malvern,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
The Independent

‘A nightmare’: Desperate mother pulls her own teeth out three times after failing to get dentist appointment

A desperate mother-of-two has pulled her own teeth out three times after failing to get a dentist appointment on the NHS.Despite contacting every NHS dentist within 70 miles of her home, Layla Waters, 52, has been unable to secure a face-to-face appoint at any time in the past two years.After her first infected tooth caused her pain in March 2020, she resorted to desperate measures when it grew loose and the pain became unbearable.Layla wrapped a piece of kitchen towel around the affected tooth, then yanked it out herself.But just two months later, she was forced to do the same...
HEALTH
Popculture

Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid

A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Paedophile jailed for life for repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl

A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life. Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole. Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

402K+
Followers
93K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy