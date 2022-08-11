ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Latvia Parliament calls Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJVio_0hDN2cTH00
1 of 3

BERLIN (AP) — Latvia’s Parliament on Thursday declared Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” for attacks on civilians during the war in Ukraine and urged other countries to follow suit.

Lawmakers adopted a strongly worded statement that accuses Moscow of using “suffering and intimidation as tools in its attempts to demoralize the Ukrainian people and armed forces and paralyze the functioning of the state.”

It declares that Latvia’s Parliament “recognizes Russia’s violence against civilians in pursuit of political aims as terrorism, recognizes Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and calls on other like-minded countries to express the same view.”

Sixty-seven lawmakers in the 100-seat assembly voted in favor of adopting the statement and 16 abstained, the Parliament said.

The resolution says Russian forces are deliberately targeting Ukrainian civilians in the war, including with attacks on a theater in Mariupol in March, a shopping mall in Kremenchuk in June and a residential area of Odesa in July.

Russia rejects deliberately targeting civilians in the conflict, which it describes as a “special military operation.”

The Latvian Parliament also called on Western countries to reinforce sanctions on Russia and urged fellow members of the European Union to stop issuing tourist visas to citizens of Russia and Belarus.

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Latvian Parliament adopted the statement last week before submitting it to the full assembly.

Committee chairman Rihars Kols said the resolution was a political statement that could have practical implications by inspiring other countries to take similar measures, adding momentum to efforts to reinforce sanctions on Moscow and set up a tribunal to prosecute war crimes.

Neighboring Lithuania adopted a similar resolution in May and Estonia may follow suit in coming weeks, Kols said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denounced the Latvian statement as a manifestation of “xenophobia.”

Sergei Tsekov, a member of the upper house of Russia’s parliament, warned that Russia would take “retaliatory measures that will show Latvia its place and will be quite painful.” That could include restrictions on transit, he said in remarks carried by state news agency RIA Novosti.

The Baltic countries, which spent almost five decades under Soviet occupation, are among the staunchest supporters of Ukraine and the fiercest critics of the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Estonia decided Thursday to stop allowing Russian citizens entry with tourist visas starting Aug. 18. EU countries banned air travel from Russia after it invaded Ukraine, but officials in Estonia and Finland say Russian tourists have circumvented the flight bans by traveling by land to neighboring EU countries and then taking flights to other European destinations.

___

Follow all AP stories on the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Comments / 0

Related
LADbible

Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off

Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

The photo that condemned Putin's Wagner thugs: Ukraine 'blows up Russian mercenary HQ in Donbas using HIMARS' after propagandist gave away its location with picture of a street sign

Smiling alongside mercenaries in full combat gear, this is how Russian war propagandist Sergei Sreda marked a visit to Wagner's Ukraine headquarters last week - saying they welcomed him 'like family' and told 'funny stories'. But Sreda may have condemned the men to death - giving away the base's location...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia

“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Maria Zakharova
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Estonia#War Crimes#Latvia Parliament#Ukrainian#Russian#Mariupol#The Latvian Parliament#Western#The European Union
Business Insider

Lindsey Graham gives 'shout-out' to Putin as Senate votes on adding Finland and Sweden to NATO: 'Without you, we wouldn't be here'

Lindsey Graham mocked Putin as the Senate was set to vote on Finland's and Sweden's NATO accession. "Without you, we wouldn't be here," Graham said in comments directed at Putin. Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed the historically neutral Nordic nations to seek NATO membership. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Terrorism
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘A privilege, not a human right’: Finland and Estonia demand EU travel ban for Russian tourists

Finland and Estonia have urged the EU to ban Russians from receiving tourist visas, shortly after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky made the same plea to the West.Russian citizens should not be allowed to enjoy holidays in the bloc while the Kremlin continues to wage war on Ukraine, they argued.Although the EU has banned Russian planes from entering its airspace, its citizens can still travel across their country’s land borders with Finland, Estonia and Latvia to catch onward flights to other European destinations.Russian travel firms are now offering car services from St Petersburg to Finland’s Helsinki and Lappeenranta airports to facilitate...
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

Iran submits a 'written response' in nuclear deal talks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran said Tuesday it submitted a “written response” to what has been described as a final roadmap to restore its tattered nuclear deal with world powers. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency offered no details on the substance of its response, but suggested that Tehran still wouldn’t take the European Union-mediated proposal, despite warnings there would be no more negotiations. “The differences are on three issues, in which the United States has expressed its verbal flexibility in two cases, but it should be included in the text,” the IRNA report said. “The third issue is related to guaranteeing the continuation of (the deal), which depends on the realism of the United States.” Tehran under hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi has repeatedly tried to blame Washington for the delay in reaching an accord. Monday was reported to have been a deadline for Iran’s response.
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy