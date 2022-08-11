24 Times I Was Disgusted By Consumerism And Capitalism This Month

This week, Jenée Desmond-Harris and Nadira Goffe discuss a Prudie letter: “Can’t See the Color of the Flags”. Jenée Desmond-Harris: So, when we were discussing which question to do, I initially wanted to skip this one. Because, as I said in my response, I was a little unclear as to what exactly the concern was. Is this just about the boyfriend’s time? Or is there also a hint that there is something unsavory about the relationship between him and his niece? Am I reading too much into it? But that’s something we should discuss. What do you think?

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO