24 Times I Was Disgusted By Consumerism And Capitalism This Month
1. The Yeti collection:
One family decided to count how many Yeti products they bought over the years. Top comment was Yeti offering even more products to their collection from Anticonsumption
2. The reality of vegan wool:
Remember kids, “vegan wool” is plastic. And when it breaks, it’s decomposition will not be friendly from Anticonsumption
3. The private jet community:
Thought that people in this community would be interested in this from Anticonsumption
4. The hypocrisy:
Celebrity consumption from Anticonsumption
5. The Big Lots:
my local big lots is right next door to the Salvation Army. Pristine returns get deliberately slashed and dumped instead of donated only feet away. So sad to see how wasteful these corporations truly are. from Anticonsumption
6. The birth conundrum:
US law needs to be amended from Anticonsumption
7. The wasteful packaging:
Wasteful packaging should be a crime. Credit: Gegloon on Reddit via @get.waste.ed from Anticonsumption
8. The shoe collection:
jesus christ from Anticonsumption
9. The irony:
Oops you said it. from Anticonsumption
10. Again, the irony:
So buy another bag!!! from Anticonsumption
11. The apple:
An apple purchased in Minneapolis airport. Is there a rule that fruit needs to be wrapped to be sold in the airport? from Anticonsumption
12. The coconuts:
Coconuts wrapped in 2 layers of plastic, "but there's a biodegradable straw included", so it's "eco" now? 🤷♂️ from Anticonsumption
13. The turtles:
ik this is plastic consumption, but i cant help what ppl in my household purchase. i CAN make sure its less likely to hurt wildlife by cutting all the holes they could get their heads caught in. if you don't do this, you should start :) from Anticonsumption
14. The "water tasting":
plastic consumption party from Anticonsumption
15. The reckless waste:
A swing and a miss from Anticonsumption
16. The lie:
So these bins are also a scam? Credit: @uselessplastic from Anticonsumption
17. The transportation truth:
People really need to understand this. Credit: @ecochronicles from ConsciousConsumers
18. The greenwashing:
Eco-shape bottle *rolls eyes* from ConsciousConsumers
19. The egg:
Individually packaged eggs. Not much else to say. from Anticonsumption
20. The sticker:
THEY RELABELED THE SPRITE FRUIT from Anticonsumption
21. The traffic:
" Seattle’s Viadoom: The ‘Carmageddon’ That Wasn’t " this was the headline back in 2019. After a much predicted gridlock miraculously never happened after the closure of Highway 99. All it took was a campaign to encourage transit riders, bikers, and walkers. from ConsciousConsumers
22. The Snack Pack:
Skimpflation while adding more plastic. Nice. from Anticonsumption
23. The move out:
Happy college student move out day. If you did this, F*** you and never come back from Anticonsumption
24. And finally, the aggressive marketing:
I've seen aggressive direct marketing before but this is next level from Anticonsumption
