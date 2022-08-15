ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dublin Zoo announces birth of endangered okapi calf

By Cate McCurry
Indy100
Indy100
 16 minutes ago

Dublin Zoo has announced the arrival of an endangered male okapi calf.

The male calf was born on July 7 to parents Lumara, seven, and Kitabu, 14.

Able to stand 20 minutes after being born and suckle within hours, the zoo said the calf is in excellent health and has been growing steadily in the past month.

He is the second okapi to be born in Ireland.

The first, a female named Dalia also born at Dublin Zoo to Lumara and Kitabu, arrived in October 2019.

Lumara has once again been showing excellent maternal instincts, the zoo said, while Kitabu has also been displaying great interest in the newborn’s development.

Helen Clarke, the attraction’s team leader, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome this okapi calf to Dublin Zoo.

“The species is listed as endangered so every birth is extremely important.

“The infant is nesting at the moment, as is typical for okapi calves, but will soon emerge to accompany his mother into their outdoor habitat.

“The baby is doing very well, and visitors to the zoo walking through the African Plains may be lucky enough to get a glimpse of the new arrival in the coming days.”

Okapis are a large, hoofed animal related to the giraffe.

The species is listed as endangered so every birth is extremely important

Helen Clarke

They have a red-brown velvety coat with distinctive black and white stripes on their back legs.

Like giraffes, okapis have long, dark tongues. They are herbivores and eat leaves, shoots, fruit and fungi.

They also eat clay and charcoal from burnt trees to help neutralise toxins in plants and to gain minerals.

Infant okapis spend most of their time in their nest and hide under the protection of their mother for their first two months.

The okapi is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red list due to habitat loss, hunting, deforestation and civil unrest.

Their natural habitat is the dense forests of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Africa.

Dublin Zoo is holding a competition to name the new calf, with the winner selected by Dublin Zoo keepers to win a family day pass.

Names must be of African origin.

Members of the public can enter at dublinzoo.ie/competition, and the lucky winner will be announced on Dublin Zoo’s social media channels when the competition closes on September 9.

Comments / 0

Related
LADbible

Loch Ness Monster Existence 'Plausible' After Incredible Discovery

The existence of the Loch Ness Monster may just be 'plausible' after all, a university has concluded following a fascinating discovery. The mythical Scottish beast has been a part of folklore for centuries, and there have been countless apparent sightings of the mysterious creature. But of course, very few among...
SCIENCE
Miss Ally

Child of two separate human races born in ancient times

The discovery of a human bone from Siberia that is 90,000 years old is one of the most interesting things about how modern humans evolved. A 13-year-old girl's DNA was detected on a human bone, which was genetically tested. Neanderthal mothers and Denisovan fathers were found in the DNA of the kid.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dublin Zoo#Okapi#The Zoo#Africa#Giraffes#The African Plains
AOL Corp

The real Loch Ness monster? Researchers make unusual freshwater fossil find.

An ocean-dwelling, slender-necked reptile once rumored to be the Loch Ness monster spent part of its life in a freshwater lake, contrary to what researchers had believed. Locals in Morocco found fossils belonging to the plesiosaur in a 100-million-year-old freshwater river system. The fossils, which include teeth and a humerus, were then identified by researchers from the University of Bath in the United Kingdom.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists discover first-of-its-kind small armoured dinosaur the size of a pet cat

Paleontologists have unearthed a first-of-its kind small armoured dinosaur in southern Argentina that likely weighed as much as a pet cat and walked upright on its back legs. The dinosaur, named Jakapil kaniukura, lived about 100 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period and had rows of disk-shaped bony armor along its neck and back down to its tail, researchers said.The unearthed “subadult” dinosaur was estimated to have been “less than 1.5m in body length and to have weighed 4.5–7 kg”, said scientists, including those from Universidad Maimónides in Argentina, in a study published in Scientific Reports on Thursday.J...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
The Guardian

Rare hummingbird last seen in 2010 rediscovered in Colombia

A rare hummingbird has been rediscovered by a birdwatcher in Colombia after going missing for more than a decade. The Santa Marta sabrewing, a large hummingbird only found in Colombia’s Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountains, was last seen in 2010 and scientists feared the species might be extinct as the tropical forests it inhabited have largely been cleared for agriculture.
ANIMALS
Yana Bostongirl

Scientists Suggest That "Nessie,' Fabled Aquatic Dinosaur of Loch Ness, Is a Giant Eel

According to scientists, "Nessie" could very well be a giant eel. This is the latest theory doing the rounds after years of speculation that the fabled Loch Ness monster was a plesiosaur, sturgeon, catfish, and Greenland shark were discounted. Instead, the latest studies point toward European eels which may have been mistaken for the Loch Ness monster as Prof Neil Gemmell, a geneticist from the New Zealand's University of Otago explains to BBC: "Well, our data doesn't reveal their size, but the sheer quantity of the material says that we can't discount the possibility that there may be giant eels in Loch Ness. Therefore we can't discount the possibility that what people see and believe is the Loch Ness Monster might be a giant eel."
The Associated Press

Red panda found in fig tree after escaping Australian zoo

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A red panda that spent two days on the lam after escaping from an Australian zoo was recaptured Sunday after he was spotted hanging out in a fig tree in a nearby park. Named Ravi, the 7-year-old panda had arrived at Adelaide Zoo last week after he was brought in from another zoo with hopes that he would pair up with a female red panda named Mishry. But by Friday, Ravi was gone. Adelaide Zoo Director Phil Ainsley told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that zookeepers spent Sunday trying to entice Ravi down from the fig tree with some of his favorite foods, including bamboo and sweet corn, to no avail. In the end they fired a tranquilizer dart.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

It's not the Serengeti, it's a field in Cambridgeshire: Photo taken by a drone shows a pack of Konik horses, which date back to Neolithic times, huddling for water amid dry conditions

At first glimpse, it might look like a watering hole in the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, with wildebeests, hippos and zebras. But this photo was taken last week by a drone at Wicken Fen, in Cambridgeshire, one of Europe’s most important wetlands. As with so much of the...
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place

The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
ANIMALS
Indy100

Climber, 82, to bag final peak in 282 Munro challenge

An 82-year-old man said he is “ready and very excited” to scale the final peak in his mission to climb all of Scotland’s Munros.Nick Gardner has made headlines for setting himself the challenge to scale the country’s 282 highest peaks since his wife Janet, 84, was moved into a care home after developing Alzheimer’s disease and osteoporosis.The grandfather-of-four, from Gairloch, in the north-western Scottish Highlands, set off into the hills in July 2020 to begin his impressive feat.Now, just over two years later, he is about to embark on a bid to bag his final Munro – Cairn Gorm.Speaking to...
WORLD
Indy100

Chimpanzee Lizzie celebrates milestone birthday at Belfast Zoo

One of the oldest residents at Belfast Zoo has celebrated her 50th birthday.Chimpanzee Lizzie was born at the zoo in 1972 to parents Josie and Tommy.She currently shares her home with six other chimpanzees, including her daughters Kim and Lucy, as well as granddaughters Phoebe and Pixie. Lovely Lizzie the chimp will be celebrating her 50th birthday on 10 August!🎉 Come celebrate Lizzie's birthday and p… https://t.co/WDyB41fDWm — Belfast Zoo (@Belfast Zoo) 1659702671 Age-related health issues...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Father wins £3m house in Cornwall after charity prize draw

A father has won a multimillion-pound “piece of paradise” in Cornwall as part of a charity prize draw.Uttam Parmar, 58, is the new owner of an award-winning £3 million four-bedroom Cornish house that looks over the Camel Estuary, after spending £25 on the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw.Mr Parmar, who currently lives in Leicestershire, had entered every draw on the fundraising platform since it launched in 2020. He said the Cornwall house was his favourite of all the prizes, adding that “patience really is a virtue, as I’ve now won my own piece of paradise”.When Omaze first contacted Mr...
U.K.
Indy100

Newborn giraffe arrives with a bump at zoo

A newborn giraffe is “strong, healthy and very content” after falling 6ft on to a bed of soft straw as his mother gave birth.The calf, named Stanley after Mount Stanley, the tallest mountain in Uganda, was born at Chester Zoo after a 15-month pregnancy and three-hour labour for his mother, Orla.Giraffe team manager Sarah Roffe said high falls are “a really important part of the birthing process” for giraffes as it breaks the umbilical cord and stimulates the calf to take its first breath. ⚡🦒 Something INCREDIBLY special happened inside our giraffe habitat......
ANIMALS
Indy100

In Pictures: Widest load on British roads?

Part of the M53 in Cheshire was closed on Saturday night to accommodate what is thought to be one of the biggest objects to be moved on a UK road.At 26.5 metres long and five times higher than a double decker bus, the piece of machinery could only travel at walking pace along three miles of the motorway.The structure is part of a £45 million furnace that is being installed at Essar’s Stanlow oil refinery and will be the first capable of running entirely on hydrogen.It was built 6,000 miles away in Thailand and carried by ship to the Port of Liverpool before being transferred to a barge for the short trip across the River Mersey, through the locks into the Manchester Ship Canal and on to a holding bay near National Waterways Museum at Ellesmere Port.Gordon Beattie, National Highways’ abnormal loads manager for the North West, said: “There are abnormal loads and there are abnormal loads – and this one will completely fill the motorway.“The module will be mounted on two wheeled platforms – one on each carriageway – and will look a bit like the bridge of a container ship gliding down the motorway.”
U.K.
BBC

London Zoo's crocodile skin handbag display goes viral

Monkeys, penguins, and lions are just some of the animals you would normally expect to see on a visit to ZSL London Zoo. But head to its reptile house in search of the endangered Siamese crocodile and you will find something that looks much too inanimate to be drawing a crowd of zoo visitors to watch it "in action". It's a handbag that has been made from the skin of one such crocodile.
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

Indy100

187K+
Followers
15K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy