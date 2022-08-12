ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Dead fish in River Oder on Polish/German border spur contamination probe

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

WARSAW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Tonnes of dead fish have been hauled out of the River Oder, which flows along part of Poland's border with Germany, and officials warned people not to enter the water while the Polish government pledged to investigate possible contamination.

Volunteers and anglers have removed at least 10 tonnes of dead fish from the 200-kilometer stretch of the river north of Olawa in southwest Poland, Przemyslaw Daca,head of State Water Holding , said on Thursday. Daca, whose agency manages Polish national waters, called the situation a gigantic ecological catastrophe.

Environmental authorities said they notified prosecutors about potential contamination of the country's second longest river. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki vowed to punish those responsible.

Dead fish can be found 300 kilometers north of Olawa, Ewa Drewniak, a biologist working with opposition group Civic Coalition, told Reuters on Thursday, accusing the government of not responding quickly enough. "Dead fish have been flowing in the Oder for the past two weeks and people have not been informed about it, I've seen scores of people bathing in the river a week and a half ago, they were not aware of the danger, this is scandalous," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZKXhL_0hDKe6lK00

Regional environmental protection authorities in Wroclaw said Oder water samples taken on July 28 showed an 80% probability that they contained mesitylene, a toxic substance, although this was not present in samples taken after Aug. 1.

Low river levels due to the drought in Europe might have aggravated possible contamination, Daca said on Wednesday. He added they suspected a strong oxidizing agent might have gotten into the water causing oxygen levels to spike, which can harm fish. He added there was no reason for panic and the situation was improving.

Several German districts bordering Poland warned locals to avoid the river water and not to eat fish from the Oder as long as the cause of the fish deaths was unclear.

"The reports from the Oder are simply terrible," Michael Kellner, a senior politician of Germany's Greens, said on Twitter.

Additional reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Poland: 'Huge' amounts of chemical waste dumped into river

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister said Friday that “huge amounts of chemical waste” were probably dumped intentionally into the Oder River, which runs along the border with Germany, causing environmental damage so severe it will take the river years to recover. Tons of dead fish have been seen floating or washed ashore on the Oder’s banks over the past two weeks but the issue only erupted into a major scandal late this week. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, whose government is under pressure for its handling of what appears to be a major environmental catastrophe, vowed that Polish authorities would hold the perpetrators to account. “Huge amounts of chemical waste were probably dumped in the Oder River with full awareness of the risks and consequences,” he said in a video on Facebook. “We will not let this matter go. We will not rest until the guilty are severely punished.”
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Dramatic images show River Rhine running dry as 50% of Europe now under drought warning

Dramatic new images show dangerously low water levels in many of Europe’s rivers as more than half of the continent is at risk of drought due to the ongoing heatwave.Weeks of dry weather have turned several of Europe’s major waterways into trickles and a European Commission analysis of the prolonged drought shows that a staggering portion of Europe is ‘exposed’ to a drought warning - 44 per cent of EU and the UK. Meanwhile, 9 per cent of EU and the UK, face a more serious drought ‘alert’.Soil water content has reduced significantly, making it harder for plants to...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Man beaten to death on Italy street as bystanders film, watch, but don’t help

A man was beaten to death on a street in Italy last week as a bystander filmed the attack and onlookers failed to intervene. The attack took place on Friday in Civitanova Marche, a seaside town on the Adriatic Sea. The Italian news media identified the victim of the attack as Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, a Nigerian street vendor living in Italy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Fish#Polish#River North#River Oder#Civic Coalition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Germany
CBS News

"They're killing us": Migrants trapped on tiny island between Greece and Turkey beg for help

A Greek human rights organization has called on authorities to help dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers who it says have been stranded on a tiny river island on the border between Greece and Turkey. The Greek Council of Refugees told CBS News that contact with the group was lost on Wednesday after a young girl among the desperate people was reportedly killed by a scorpion this week.
IMMIGRATION
LADbible

Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat

A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
JAPAN
Reuters

Reuters

549K+
Followers
349K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy