The best CPU deals for September 2022

The central processing unit, the CPU, is one of the most important pieces of any computer build. It is the brain of your PC, and it is often one of the more expensive pieces as well. You could pay several hundred for an advanced one, and if you're a gamer or you're building a PC for creative uses then you can expect to fork over quite a chunk of change there. That's okay because I think most people would agree the investment is worth it if it means a better overall performance. However, there's no reason to go broke for the sake of your computer.

We cover a lot of information on CPUs here. We've even got details on the best CPUs based on the graphics card you're using like the best CPU for the Nvidia RTX 3070 or the best cooler for the CPU you have . Once you've found the deal price for the CPU you want in this roundup, be sure to check out the best ways to use your new component. While you're at it, find a GPU on sale that fits your build.

Best Intel CPU deals:

Intel Core i3-10100F $75 $69.99 at Amazon

In the next couple of months, this CPU will officially be three generations behind. But that doesn't mean it's not a good pickup, especially if you're building on a budget. It was selling for $75 at the beginning of July, and today's price is its lowest ever. View Deal

Intel Core i3-10100 $115 $103 at Amazon

The difference between the 10100 and the 10100F is that this version has integrated graphics, so you don't necessarily need the separate purchase of a standalone GPU. (Although I wouldn't expect much for gaming.) The price is the best we've seen, but the sale disappears when the Intel Gamer Days ends. View Deal

Intel Core i5-10600K $230 $204.39 at Amazon

Last year, this CPU was selling for as much as $270. Even at points this year, it was going for $230 or more. This is a great low price, and you'd have to go back more than a year to find a point where it was selling this low. View Deal

Intel Core i5-12600KF $311 $259.99 at Amazon

This deal is part of Intel Gamer Days, so it might not last long after that event ends on Sept. 4. This CPU was selling for as much as $311 in March and has been selling more steadily around $265 for the last couple months. Either way, today's price is a new low. View Deal

Intel Core i7-12700F $320 $299.99 at eBay

This deal comes through antonline, a reputable eBay seller and authorized Intel dealer. The sale is the best price around on this 12th-generation CPU and even beats out Amazon by about $15 right now. View Deal

Intel Core i9-11900K $380 $328 at Amazon

If you were looking to buy this CPU back in February it would've been worth more than $460 at the time, and as recently as early July it was going for $380. This price is an all-time low that hopefully sticks around as the 13th-gen CPUs are right around the corner. View Deal

Intel Core i9-12900KF $550 $499.99 at eBay

At the start of the new year, this CPU dropped down to around $600. It has been selling for around $550 at most retailers since May, but this deal is one of the best prices we've ever seen. The sale comes from antonline, a reputable eBay seller. View Deal

Intel Core i9-12900K $600 $584.98 at Amazon

This CPU was selling for as much as $600 in early July and $620 for most of the year. This price is one of its best prices ever, and it is holding steady here right now. View Deal

Intel Core i9-12900KS $780 $713.99 at Amazon

This is definitely a high-end CPU that is part of Intel's latest generation. It's down to a super low price, but this deal is only around as part of Intel's Gamer Days sale. Expect the price to go back up pretty soon. View Deal

Best AMD CPU deals:

AMD Ryzen 5 5600 $180 $159 at Amazon

This processor was going for as much as $200 just a couple of months ago and has been more regularly selling for around $180 since summer started. This price matches the lowest we have seen, and it's a price we have only seen once before. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X $230 $194.99 at Newegg

Use code SVGBWA334 for $15 off the discounted price. This is a great processor on a budget, and it was selling for as much as $300 at one point this year. You'll find it going for around $230 most of the time and at most retailers. Keep an eye out for a coupon code that could bring it down by another $10 as we've seen that before. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X $300 $249 at Amazon

The Ryzen 7 was selling for around $300 in May and was still above $280 in mid-July. This drop in price is its lowest ever and one that is holding steady for the moment. But that could change! View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X $450 $257 at Amazon

This is a limited time sale from Newegg, and if it has expired you can still find a decent deal on this same CPU at Best Buy where it's going for $329. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X $400 $359.99 at GameStop

It's usually not GameStop leading the charge on CPU deals, so this is a unique price that surely won't last. The CPU is going for as much as $390 at Amazon and above $400 at other retailers. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D $450 $374.99 at eBay

The 3D lineup of AMD processors can be really, really good if you're into the type of games that rely a lot on RAM or need extra processing power like Microsoft Flight Simulator, RTS or strategy games, basically anything Paradox makes, etc. It's worth the jump from the standard 5800X in that case. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X $450 $387.99 at Amazon

If you're just now seeing this price, unfortunately it was as low as $360 recently so this isn't the best price around. However, considering the CPU was going for as much as $450 just a couple months ago and $530 at the beginning of the year, this is still a good deal. View Deal